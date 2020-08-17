TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is a holding company whose subsidiaries primarily originate and service residential real estate loans and attract retail savings deposits. While TFSL was established in 1938, it was listed in 2007. The company has had a profitable, albeit below average, run over the four years ending 2019 and became a $15-billion bank in 2020. While below-average profitability is a concern, TFSL’s management has shown commitment to enhancing operational effectiveness. It has also recently seen its strategy of adhering to federal loan regulations pay off after realizing a profit on asset sale. More importantly, the COVID-19 pandemic does not appear to have had a grave impact on profitability and risk management. Therefore, TFSL is a recommended buy owing to its prudent management of the risks associated with lending to low and middle-income households.

Annual Performance

Like other entities, a bank’s shareholders are concerned with management’s ability to generate adequate returns from available assets. Performance on both fronts (profitability and efficiency) is commonly assessed using the return to assets (ROA) and equity (ROE) ratios. As Figures 1 and 2 show, TFSL has underperformed the industry in three of the last four years on both the ROA and ROE. Even more concerning is that the two ratios exemplify a downward trend while comparable banks have generally seen profit growth. The implication is that TFSL’s management has failed to adequately utilize available resources, namely customer deposits and borrowed funds, to generate returns that at least match the industry average.

Figure 1: ROE trends

Source: (TFSL’s Annual Statements; FRED)

Figure 2: ROA trends

Source: (TFSL’s Annual Statements; FRED)

These results can be traced to TFSL’s management of net interest income. Figure 3 shows that TFSL has experienced declining net interest margins (NIM) and risk-adjusted NIM (R-NIM). Moreover, the bank has consistently underperformed the industry on both fronts. Since the difference between industry NIM and TFSL’s NIM is substantial (2% in 2019), a subsequent inference is that TFSL charges significantly lower interest rates on its loans compared to its rivals. This is attributable to TFSL’s loan book being occupied by real estate facilities, with consumer credit playing a notably insignificant role. Secondly, TFSL has a historic focus on extending lengthy mortgages, of up to 30 years, to low-income clients. Therefore, it appears that the firm chooses to retain low interest rates to ease the debt burden for its customers. This focus is emphasized by the fact that TFSL relies heavily on funds borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Cincinnati to extend loan facilities. FHLBs are entities backed by the U.S. government that have the promotion of home ownership and community development as primary goals. In 2019, there was $3.9 billion of FHLB borrowings on TFSL’s balance sheet and $8.8 billion of customer deposits against gross loans of $13.2 billion. Additionally, a considerable portion of TFSL’s loans is underwritten with the intention of selling them to Fannie Mae (OTC:FDDXD) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). The outcome of this strategy is evident in TFSL’s non-performing assets (NPAs) as discussed later.

Figure 3: NIM and R-NIM trends

Source: (TFSL’s Annual Statements; FRED)

Admittedly, a sustained decline in TFSL’s major revenue and profit source is a concern, particularly in light of declining fee and other incomes as shown in Figure 4. However, a redeeming quality evident in Figure 5 is that the bank’s management has enhanced operational efficiency with the cost to income ratio declining by 12.0% between 2016 and 2019. This is partly the result of TFSL’s continued investment in technology and modernization of operations with cash flows towards this strategy amounting to $25.4 billion over the four years ending 2019. A further inference is that declining equity and asset returns are primarily attributable to TFSL’s strategy of pursuing low interest revenues.

Figure 4: TFSL's fee and other incomes trend

Source: (TFSL’s Annual Statements)

Figure 5: TFSL's operational efficiency trend

Source: (TFSL’s Annual Statements)

Half-Year Results and Risk Analysis

As mentioned previously, TFSL’s financial statements and other publicly available information indicate that the bank is committed to providing affordable mortgages to low and middle-income customers. These facilities are underwritten in adherence to Freddie Mac and Mae’s guidelines with the intention of sale to this government agency. Both bodies are mandated to guarantee and purchase loans on the secondary mortgage market and have historically executed this authority in past financial crises. These strategies have had a positive impact on TFSL’s risk exposure where NPAs have consistently been lower than the industry average over the four years ending 2019 and as shown in Figure 6. It is then evident that while TFSL is losing out on revenues and profits, it is also undertaking less risky underwriting. This is despite a mythical association of subprime mortgages with low-income households. Lower NPAs also mean that TFSL recognizes lesser loan charge-offs and reserves than the industry average as shown in Figure 7.

Figure 6: TFSL's NPA trend

Source: (TFSL’s Annual Statements; FRED)

Figure 7: TFSL's loan losses (charge-offs) to total loans trend

Source: (TFSL’s Annual Statements; FRED)

Figure 8: TFSL's loan reserve to total loans trends

Source: (TFSL’s Annual Statements; FRED)

Nonetheless, the economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic were bound to have a negative impact on the banking industry. Massive job losses leave loan servicing in doubt for the majority of financial institutions. However, TFSL’s mortgages are priced lower (even possibly at cost) than those of the average as discussed earlier. This has had mixed results for the bank. Firstly, TFSL recorded a lower NPA to total loans ratio for the nine months ending June 2020 compared to a similar period in 2019 as shown in Figure 9. At the same time, TFSL restructured $230 million worth of mortgages whose servicing became challenging owing to customers’ income losses that were directly connected to COVID-19. Owing to changes in accounting regulations that have been occasioned by the pandemic, this sum was not included in NPAs. However, the amount’s presence necessitates TFSL to recognize that at least a portion may never be serviced fully. Therefore, the bank has recorded higher loan charge-offs in June 2020 compared to June 2019. Similarly, there has been a 17% increase in loan reserves over the same period to reflect the possibility of lost income and capital.

Figure 9: TFSL's Quarterly NPAs to total loans

Source: (TFSL’s Annual Statements)

The disappearance of interest income attributable to these mortgages has had a defined impact on TFSL’s profitability with R-NIM dropping to 1.36% in June 2020 compared to 1.49% in June 2019. Yet, the bank recorded an increase in ROA and ROE in 2020 compared to 2019 as shown in Figure 10. These outcomes are attributable to enhanced operational efficiency with the cost to income ratio declining to 36.74% in 2020 compared to 39.68% in 2019. More importantly, fee and other incomes for the nine months ending June 2020 amounted to $36 million, which is much more than what was earned in the one year ending September 2019. Therefore, operational efficiency and growth in other incomes have had positive impacts on TFSL’s profitability. Indeed, these developments have considerably eased the negative impacts that COVID-19 has had on TFSL’s interest revenues.

Figure 10: TFSL's ROE and ROA quarterly trends

Source: (TFSL’s Annual Statements)

In conclusion, TFSL’s strategy appears to be offering affordable mortgages. This means that the company forgoes interest income as reflected in its lower-than-average profit margins and asset efficiency. However, low-interest loans make it cheaper for clients to service their facilities with the bank. Consequently, TFSL recognizes lower NPAs, charge-offs, and loan loss reserves than the industry average. TFSL further protects its assets by adhering to Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae’s guidelines. This makes it possible to sell loans to these government agencies in the event of default. The process is reflected in that TFSL has realized higher gains from the sale of loans over the first nine months of the 2020 financial year than in the four years ending 2019. Admittedly, COVID-19 has had a negative impact on some of these assets, which is reflected in the growth of loan reserves and charge-offs over the nine months ending June 2020. However, an adherence to Freddie Mac and Mae’s guidelines ensures that TFSL’s assets become eligible for sale to these agencies should the bank face a severe liquidity crisis. Consequently, TFSL’s assets are relatively less risky than those of the wider industry owing to the inferred government backing. Besides, the bank’s management has shown commitment to improving operational efficiency. This is likely to have a positive impact on profitability coupled with growth in profits from asset sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.