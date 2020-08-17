Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is a stock that I want to like. Actually, I wrote a bullish article on it a few months ago entitled “Huntington Ingalls: A Record Backlog And Undervaluation Means Buy.” The stock price surged after that article but now trades lower after relatively poor Q2 2020 results. Additionally, most of the SA authors covering the stock are bullish. In fact, only two authors have written neutral articles (one by me when the stock was overvalued), and none have written bearish articles since 2011. On a positive note, Huntington Ingalls is in the defense industry and has little competition in surface ship construction for the U.S. Navy. The backlog is healthy at about $46.1 billion. In addition, the dividend is very safe and will likely remain so in the future. But the company is not performing as well as other defense contractors on several metrics. I think most investors seeking to add a dividend stock to their portfolio in the defense sector should look elsewhere. I outline why I am largely neutral on the stock now.

Overview of Huntington Ingalls

Huntington Ingalls Industries builds nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the U.S. Navy. The company reports in three business segments: Newport News Shipbuilding (58% of revenue), Ingalls Shipbuilding (29% of revenue) and Technical Solutions (13% of revenue). Newport News builds nuclear powered aircraft carriers and submarines. Ingalls builds surface combatant ships, amphibious assault ships and Coast Guard cutters. Technical Solutions provides fleet maintenance and modernization, IT support, nuclear management and operations, and oil and gas engineering. Huntington Ingalls is the largest supplier of U.S. Navy surface combatant ships. The company has built more than 70% of the Navy's fleet of warships. In addition, Huntington Ingalls is the sole builder of aircraft carriers, exclusive provider of refueling services for nuclear aircraft carriers, one of two builders of nuclear submarines, builder of record of the DDG 51 class Aegis guided missile destroyers, builder of record of the LHA 6 class amphibious ships and the sole builder of the new San Antonio-class of amphibious assault ships. Approximately 88% of revenue was from the U.S. Navy, 5% from the U.S. Coast Guard, 3% from commercial customers and 4% from other government agencies. Revenue was $8,899M in 2019.

Huntington Ingalls Has Lower Profitability

Huntington Ingalls should be highly profitable in my opinion. It has little competition. Its products have decades-long life cycles and require modernization and services. That said, Huntington Ingalls has low operating margins. The company’s operating margins are lower than its peers'. Let’s compare operating margins to other major defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), General Dynamics (GD), and L3Harris Technologies (LHX).

Name (in millions) Huntington Ingalls Lockheed Martin Northrop Grumman General Dynamics L3Harris Technologies Ticker HII LMT NOC GD LHX Total Revenue ($) $8,899 $59,812 $33,841 $39,350 $9,263 Operating Income ($) $776 $7,698 $2,969 $4,664 $1,337 Operating Margin 8.5% 12.9% 8.8% 11.9% 14.4% Net Income ($) $549 $6,230 $2,248 $3,484 $822 Net Income Margin 6.2% 10.4% 6.6% 8.9% 8.9%

So, we can see here that on both an operating margin basis and net income or profit margin basis Huntington Ingalls has the lowest profitability. Granted, it is almost as profitable as Northrop Grumman, but the latter is coming off a major acquisition of Orbital ATK that closed in mid-2018. If we check the previous five years, then Northrop Grumman’s operating margins ranged between 13.1% and 17.1% and profit margins ranged between 8.3% and 11.0%. So, even Northrop Grumman is much more profitable than Huntington Ingalls in a typical year.

What is the source of this lower profitability? Some of this can partly be traced back to the growth of the Technical Solutions segment. This segment has lower margins than both shipbuilding segments. Acquisitions and contract wins are driving top-line growth. But this revenue is not that profitable. In the last quarter the Technical Solutions segment had negative adjusted operating margins of (2.2%). In the most recent quarter (Q2 2020) adjusted operating margins were 2.8%. These are in general much lower than the operating margins for both Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding. For instance, in 2019, Newport News had operating margins of ~7.5%, Ingalls of ~9.2%, and Technical Solutions of ~0.5%.

In general, Hunting Ingalls is expanding the Technical Solutions segment. This will result in lower companywide margins as the percentage of revenue derived from Technical Solutions increases. We can see that after years of increasing companywide margins. Margins started to trend down after 2016. Technical Solutions was formed in 2016. If Huntington Ingalls continues to grow Technical Solutions’ revenue, then companywide margins will likely continue to decline in the future.

In addition, Huntington Ingalls is being hit hard by the impact of COVID-19 on its businesses and operating margins. Shipyard attendance was depressed since April and this is affecting operations. Granted, there is a tradeoff between worker safety and operational execution during the pandemic, but it did lead to lower consolidated revenues and operating income in the quarter. It is likely that the third quarter will also be affected but at a lower level than the second quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Has Limited Capacity for Growth

One reason that Huntington Ingalls is likely growing the Technical Solutions segment is that there is little room for volume growth in shipbuilding. Ships are arguably becoming increasingly expensive but more capable. In turn, this is leading to lower number of ships in the U.S. Navy. Ship counts were typically over 500 until the early 90s. After the end of the Cold War, the ship count decreased to below 400 by the mid-90s and below 300 by 2003. More recently, this trend has reversed and the ship count is rising again to 355 by 2034. However, this is a cap and not the minimum. The actual number may be much lower as the cost of sustaining such a large fleet is high. That said, annual funding for ship construction is not rising significantly from today’s levels and will come down quite a bit in 2035. Importantly, a good part of the increase will go toward submarines (SSN and SSBN) and Huntington Ingalls splits this revenue with General Dynamics, which also builds submarines. The logical conclusion then is that growth in total ship count, and thus revenue growth, is probably more limited over the longer term for Huntington Ingalls.

The next consideration is that over 90% of Huntington Ingalls’ revenue is from the U.S. Navy or Coast Guard. It has very few other U.S. government agencies on a percentage of revenue basis. Large ships are only operated by essentially two customers in the U.S. Further, unlike some other defense companies, Huntington Ingalls does not have a large allied nation customer base. Few countries operate large aircraft carriers or nuclear-powered submarines due to the costs and complexity. There are countries that operate submarines, but most are of the diesel variety. Hence, this limits the international customer base. On the commercial side, Huntington Ingalls has little presence as seen by the 3% of total revenue. Ultimately, the combination of a smaller fleet size and a small number of customers limits the capacity for growth.

The Future of Shipbuilding May be Different

Unmanned (or minimally manned) naval systems are advancing in capability. The Navy is adding resources to this area and is currently funded mostly through R&D. But this may change in the future. The U.S. Navy is requesting funding for R&D and acquisition of unmanned vessels including medium, large, and extra-large ones. Huntington Ingalls does not have significant history in unmanned vessels and faces greater competition than in manned ships. Currently, the unmanned systems business is a part of the Technical Solutions segment and is only 1% of 2019 sales ($1.3 billion for Technical Solutions). This business focuses on autonomy software and platform sustainment and maintenance and is relatively small. The company does have some efforts underway to build the Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle, but again this is a relatively small effort in partnership with Boeing (BA). Huntington Ingalls is also conducting M&A and has acquired Proteus and Hydroid. This may be the company’s path forward.

The point here though is that if the U.S. Navy is starting to envision a different fleet structure with emphasis on unmanned systems and distributed operations in the future, then Huntington Ingalls will need to keep up with the competition. However, the company spent only $23 million in 2019, $25 million in 2018, and $17 million in 2017 on independent research & development or IR&D. This is a small amount based on total revenue. For comparison, Lockheed Martin spent $1.3 billion in 2019, $1.3 billion in 2018, and $1.2 billion in 2017. One can argue that Lockheed Martin is a much larger company and thus should spend more. But Lockheed Martin spent 2.2% of total revenue on IR&D in 2019. This does not compare well to the 0.26% spent by Huntington Ingalls on IR&D in 2019. In my opinion, Huntington Ingalls needs to increase its IR&D spending in order to remain competitive for the future.

Final Thoughts on Huntington Ingalls

Huntington Ingalls is a medium-sized defense contractor based on revenue. There are some positives for the company in that the backlog is at a record and the company is the only player in certain types of large ships. The dividend yield is greater than that of the S&P 500, the payout is growing and well-covered. However, Huntington Ingalls is less profitable than its peers, has a lower capacity for growth, and faces a changing future. Further, COVID-19 is impacting operations in the near term. In my opinion, the negatives largely outweigh the positives here over the long term. I am currently neutral on the stock.

