Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is the last of the big precious metals royalty and streaming companies that reported its Q2 2020 financial results. Due to various COVID-19-related production disruptions, Q2 wasn't good for this market segment. The higher gold prices were able to only partially compensate for the lower attributable production volumes. This applied for Franco-Nevada (FNV), Royal Gold (RGLD), Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and this applies also to Wheaton Precious Metals.

In Q2 2020, Wheaton sold 156,188 toz of gold equivalent. It is less than in Q1, but more than in each of the 2019 quarters, except for Q1. Compared to the previous quarter, the sales declined by 6%, and compared to the same period of last year, they increased by 5.5%. Wheaton was able to maintain relatively stable sales volumes, although its attributable gold equivalent production declined by 23.2% (from 182,533 toz to 140,112 toz). The decline is attributable especially to the Salobo (Vale (VALE)), San Dimas (First Majestic Silver (AG)), Antamina (Teck (TECK)), and Penasquito (Newmont (NEM)) mines).

The reason for only a relatively small decline in sales is the existence of a big lag between the time of actual production and delivery of the metals. Therefore, the Q2 sales volumes were saved by gold and silver produced in Q1 that were delivered to Wheaton, and subsequently sold, in Q2. However, in Q3, the volume of delivered and subsequently sold metals should be impacted by the low Q2 attributable production. This situation is reflected in the volume of produced but not yet delivered metals, which declined by 8,900 toz gold, and 1.8 million toz silver.

In Q2, the average realized gold price improved notably (from $1,589/toz in Q1 to $1,716 in Q2), the average realized silver price declined slightly (from $17.03/toz in Q1 to $16.73/toz in Q2), and the average realized palladium price declined notably (from $2,298/toz in Q1 to $1,917/toz in Q2); however, palladium represents only a small part of Wheaton's production mix. As the sales volume declined only slightly, the much-improved gold price was able to compensate for a better part of the losses. Therefore, the revenues declined only by 2.7%, to $248 million. However, compared to Q2 2019, the revenues are 31% higher. Overall, more than 64% of Wheaton's Q2 revenues were attributable to gold, nearly 32% to silver, and nearly 4% to palladium.

Wheaton's operating cash flow declined by 14.5% to $151.8 million in Q2. Although the number is lower compared to Q1, it represents the second-best result in more than three years. The net income increased by 11.5%, to $105.8 million. The Q2 net earnings were slightly inflated by a $3.3 million gain on fair value adjustment of convertible notes receivable and $4.7 million tax expense recovery. The adjusted net income equaled $97.4 million, which is slightly more than $96.2 million recorded in the previous quarter. The Q2 EPS grew to $0.24. It means that after annualizing, the P/E ratio equals 52.66. On a TTM basis, it equals 63.99. Both values are pretty high.

Wheaton's cash position slightly improved. It grew from $126.7 million as of the end of Q1 to $131.8 million as of the end of Q2. The total debt declined from $719.4 million as of the end of Q1, to $644.3 million as of the end of Q2. It means that the net debt declined by 13.5% to $512.5 million. It was the seventh consecutive quarter of declines in the net debt.

After the rapid share price growth, Wheaton's valuation metrics have increased to new highs (the chart below shows data calculated on the TTM basis and using the closing share prices at the end of each quarter). The price-to-operating cash flow ratio increased to 37.60 and the price-to-revenues ratio increased to 23.90. Both values are very high. The operating cash flow-to-net debt increased to 1.18; however, in this case, the growth of the ratio is positive, as it means that the net debt is better covered by operating cash flows.

Wheaton revised its 2020 production guidance. The original guidance expected attributable gold equivalent production of 685,000-725,000 toz. However, due to the COVID-19 impacts, the guidance was reduced to 655,000-685,000 toz of gold equivalent, consisting of 365,000-385,000 toz gold, 21.5-22.5 million toz silver, and 23,000-24,500 toz palladium.

In June, Wheaton announced a deal with Caldas Gold (OTCQX:ALLXF). Wheaton should acquire a 6.5% gold and 100% silver stream from the Marmato mine. After 190,000 toz gold and 2.15 million toz silver are delivered, the stream will be reduced to 3.25% of gold and 50% of silver produced at Marmato. Wheaton will pay Caldas Gold $110 million and ongoing payments of 18% (later 22%) of the prevailing gold and silver spot prices. Marmato should be able to produce 165,400 toz gold and approximately 100,000 toz silver per year on average (an article about its recently released PFS can be found here). The deal should be completed soon.

Despite the above-mentioned transaction, Wheaton Precious Metals, just like its peers, sees that there are not many attractive acquisition opportunities right now. However, according to Wheaton's CEO Randy Smallwood:

If higher prices generate a frothy market and we've always said there's times to buy and times not to buy. The challenge is recognizing those times not to buy and to sit back and reap or harvest the benefits of our existing portfolio. And so we're quite happy with these higher prices because we have such a strong portfolio and we've already got such a good organic growth over the next four or five years and some great optionality and some assets that even look more attractive at these prices and even incentivize our partners to continue advancing those. So I think either way is a good solution. If we can't afford the new deals that just means that we're going to be generating substantive cash flows and that debt disappears pretty fast.

Wheaton declared a Q3 dividend of $0.1 per share. It will be payable on September 10. At the current share price, the annualized dividend yield equals only 0.79%.

Wheaton's share price is more than 150% above its March lows. Although the valuation is high, the end of the growth trend still hasn't been confirmed, as the 10-day moving average remains well about the 50-day one, the bullish support trend line still holds and the RSI is around 50 after the recent share price decline. What is less positive, a double-top formation was completed over the recent days. The share price declined below the 10-day moving average and it is touching the supportive trend line right now. If it holds, the share price may retest the resistance trend line above $60. If not, some support could be found at the 50-day moving average and after this, around $36.5.

What I like about Wheaton Precious Metals' Q2:

The net income increased.

The net debt decreased.

The Marmato stream is not big, but it should generate some nice cash flows in a not-so-distant future.

What I don't like about Wheaton Precious Metals' Q2:

The attributable production, sales volumes, revenues, and operating cash flow declined.

A further decline in sales volumes should be expected in the next quarter, due to the time structure of metal deliveries.

The 2020 guidance was revised down (although only relatively slightly, by 5%).

