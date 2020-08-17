With such optimism and execution success, I do not want to risk taking profit and see the gravy train runs past me, but I would add more to my position should the share price fall out of the multi-year price channel.

Unfortunately, with IHS Markit exhibiting solid fundamentals and consistent delivery in business growth, it's easier said than done to take profit and wait for re-entry opportunities.

IHS Markit appears to be trading on a new steeper price channel and on the verge of breaking out of its multi-year price channel, triggering a sense of déjà vu.

In hindsight, it was easy to say we should have taken profit in January-February, as the share price "hit a peak" and then "backed up the truck' at the bottom.

Nearly 200 days have passed since my last article on IHS Markit (INFO) was published. If you have bought the stock then and not looked at the stock market until today, you might be pretty pleased with the 5.77 percent gain enjoyed since, with the S&P 500 appreciating by a lower 3.57 percent.

However, we have the softness in crude oil demand, which was exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak. The consequential economic slowdown given the pandemic served as the proverbial last nail in the coffin and spooked shareholders into selling the steady revenue generator that IHS Markit is. The consultancy and information powerhouse covering sectors as wide as financials to energy and automotive plunged to as low as $44.81 in March amid the broader market swoon.

In hindsight, it is easy to say we should have taken profit in January-February as the share price "hit a peak," and then "backed up the truck" at the bottom in March. It wasn't like no alarm bells were ringing earlier in the year. IHS Markit had traded out of its multi-year price channel, something which I raised in the January article.

As a regular contributor to Seeking Alpha's Chinese Internet Weekly column, I was also cognizant of the threat posed by COVID-19 which first escalated in China. What kept me vested was the lack of specific selling drivers given the bullish market where IHS Markit was ostensibly forming a new price support, keeping the stock on a steeper uptrend, which continued until February.

Furthermore, the company was emerging as a dividend play with the declaration of its maiden payout for the first quarter of 2020 on January 17. The quarterly cash dividend was in the amount of $0.17 per share and was paid on February 14, 2020, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2020.

"However, I am more concerned that the stock has seemingly overshot its multi-year price channel. The consolation is that the stock has perhaps found itself on a new trajectory since bottoming in late 2018 and that its out-performance is something in-line with today's buoyant markets. Furthermore, market players might have re-priced how they value IHS Markit as it now gives out regular dividends."





- ALT Perspective, January 30, 2020

Are we seeing a repeat of February-March 2020?

After rebounding from the trough on March 23, IHS Markit appears to be trading on a new steeper price channel and on the verge of breaking out of its multi-year price channel, triggering a sense of déjà vu (refer to the red lines in the following price chart).

Source: ALT Perspective (using Yahoo Finance charting tool)

Consider it "once bitten, twice shy". With the Fear & Greed Index in the Greed zone (72/100), it's irresponsible to throw caution to the wind when a similar situation had happened in the first quarter of this year. If history repeat, shareholders should expect a price correction with the support at the 50-day moving average line or the floor of the multi-year price channel. However, it's possible that the share price breaches the support levels as it had happened several times in the past years, and the most blatant example was just in March.

Source: CNN.com

Solid fundamentals and steady performance make it a tough decision whether to take profit or not

Unfortunately, for a stock like IHS Markit which has exhibited solid fundamentals and consistent delivery in business growth, it's easier said than done to decide whether we should take our profit and wait for a correction to "back up the truck".

Although IHS Markit has difficulty meeting the consensus revenue estimates in the past seven quarters, it managed to post an earnings beat for 12 consecutive quarters. This demonstrates its commitment to deliver on the bottom line, which is more important than a "grow-at-all-costs" mantra.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Like many other businesses, IHS Markit was not spared from the deleterious effect of the coronavirus-induced macroeconomic slowdown. Its stellar revenue and EBITDA growth experienced a kink in the uptrend. The numbers could look better if we exclude the impact of COVID-19 in the form of EBITDAC (or "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and coronavirus") like some companies have attempted to present as such.

Data by YCharts

However, IHS Markit doesn't have to shy away from the inevitable revenue hit this year. Analysts have revised the revenue estimate for the fiscal period ending November 2020 downwards by 6.3 percent from six months ago, but they have barely changed it since. This indicates the worst has been factored in their forecast.

At the same time, the revenue estimates for 2021 and 2022 have been revised up slightly in the past three months. The EPS estimate for the fiscal period ending November 2022 was revised up by over 2 percent, signaling short-term pain, but cost-reduction measures adopted in response to the current slowdown could translate into longer-term margin improvements.

"Moving to our cost actions, I have to say I am very pleased with the speed and level of cost reductions that were achieved focusing on both near-term necessities and long-term optimization. We exceeded our initial objectives. Overall, we are well positioned to deliver solid earnings growth this year and to return to strong organic revenue growth in 2021...



So, take the contractor savings, but then immediately permission the restructuring into somewhere a better cost footprints. And the team has done a great job. Those are permanent cost changes and won’t come back, but no challenge on our initiatives. We cut a few underperforming initiatives that maybe only do when there is a pandemic, but we actually made some tough calls."



- Lance Uggla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IHS Markit

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Thanks to cost-cutting initiatives among other moves, IHS Markit is still expected to post a 4.34 percent year-on-year growth in its EPS despite a 2.79 percent reduction in its projected revenue for the fiscal year ending November 2020. Along with a return to revenue growth next year, the price-to-sales ratio could shrink to 6.73 from 7.65 on a forward basis, while the forward P/E could be lowered to 23.44 times on the results for the fiscal year ending November 2022.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Another interesting nugget of information from the revenue forecast table is just how tight the range of estimates by 18 analysts from different entities is. For 2020, the difference between the low and the high estimates is a mere $0.02 billion, or a less than half a percentage point.

For 2021, the difference is understandably larger, but still a small $0.08 billion out of the consensus $4.61 billion. This is telling of just how stable the businesses of IHS Markit are, leaving little ambiguity as to where the company is heading in terms of its revenue growth.

Deferred revenue and cash flows trends affirm the firm footing IHS Markit is on

Despite the pandemic already in full swing in Q2 FY2020 (IHS Markit Q2: March-May), IHS Markit managed to close the quarter with deferred revenue at $945.9 million, about 1 percent higher year on year. This also marked the third quarterly year-on-year improvement since Q3 FY2019, when the company registered its first deferred revenue decline after the merger of IHS and Markit.

Source: ALT Perspective

As explained in a prior article on IHS Markit, the deferred revenue performance gives a good indication of the business health of the information and analytics company on the organic front. This is due to its subscription model, where revenue is locked in for the next couple of years. There can be plenty of bells and whistles to augment the top line number, as that is what the media loves to tout as headlines. On the other hand, the deferred revenue demonstrating a clear trend provides visibility into the company's future top line reporting.

From the cash flow angle, IHS Markit also demonstrated strength with higher operating cash flow and, consequently, free cash flow in Q2 FY2020. While the increase in this year's second quarter is lower than the previous two years, the cash and cash equivalents at the end of the Q2 FY2020 rose to the highest in 15 quarters. Many companies have rushed to shore up their cash holdings amid heightened uncertainties. Thus, the jump in cash holdings at IHS Markit is certainly reassuring.

Source: ALT Perspective

A 2021 recovery is in the bag

We have another half-year of reporting to go before IHS Markit ends the challenging fiscal year. Nevertheless, management is already guiding for organic revenue growth next year of 7-9 percent, albeit with the assumptions that "we are going to have a gradual global economic recovery, no further major lock-ins and by major lock-ins complete world shutting down as we have seen in Q2, there may be small regional lock-ins like we’ve recently seen in Beijing, but that will be well managed and very conservative events revenue," as Lance Uggla mentioned during the Q2 FY2020 earnings conference call.

Best of all, while his team has "done a lot of work in this COVID period," Lance Uggla is still expecting "approximately 100 basis points of margin expansion next year."

With such optimism and execution success, I do not want to risk taking profit and see the gravy train run past me. On the other hand, I would be sure to add more to my position the next time the share price falls out of the multi-year trading price channel.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.