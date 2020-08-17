Funding for project construction shouldn't be an issue since AXU will be able to utilize then-operating cash flows together with further issue of shares, to meet its CAPEX needs.

AXU is likely to begin production before year-end, and increased metal prices would help bring higher revenues right from the start, and render AXU capable of becoming a Tier-1 producer.

Q2 2020 saw AXU receiving the final Water Use License for its Keno Hill property and this milestone clears the last significant hurdle in advancing the project towards construction.

Thesis

In February 2020, Alexco Resource (AXU) sold its Environmental Services Business (or AEG) that was the single source of its revenues back then. I considered AXU to be a laggard at the time since its acquisition of the WUL (read: Water Use License) had been delayed time and again, and AXU's disposal of its single cash-generating unit created even more challenges for its financial performance (which was already distressed at the time). The problem persists to date since AXU hasn't been able to post any profitable operations amid lack of a reliable stream of revenue generation during Q2; and this situation is likely to persist during Q3 2020. Plus, the development of the KHD (read: Keno Hill District) project has been haunted by additional challenges posted by the prevailing COVID-19 environment.

Nonetheless, AXU recently announced that it has obtained the final WUL that was the last significant regulatory hurdle in getting the promising KHD project up and running. With this major breakthrough, things are certainly looking a lot more promising for AXU in the long term, and I think it's about time to reconsider an investment case in the company. The only near-term catalyst that needs to be worried about is the direction of PM prices (particularly silver) that are undergoing a correction after having recently explored their historical highs. So let's jump right into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Kitco)

Factors affecting AXU's share price directory

During Q2, AXU reported a loss of C$12.2 MM and closed the quarter at a cash and working capital position of C$17.8 MM and C$24.4 MM, respectively. At this point, I believe there are two significant catalysts that merit consideration while evaluating a long-term investment case in the company. First and foremost is the acquisition of the final WUL for KHD that significantly de-risks the project, and brings AXU one step closer to becoming Canada's only primary silver producer. Second, the prices of silver itself that have been on a persistent upward trajectory for quite some time (ever since their recovery from the mid-March decline) before finally entering into a correction phase.

Meanwhile, long-term growth would stem from timely project construction, increasing mine production that would come from adding more deposits (from within the KHD property) to AXU's mining assets' portfolio in the coming years, as well as stability in silver prices.

To start with, AXU's Reserves and Resources section confirms KHD's 'Reserves' and 'Resources' to be ~30.45 Moz (read: a million ounces) and ~107.832 Moz of AgEq (read: silver equivalent), respectively. This estimate is based on the 2019 PFS (read: Pre-Feasibility Study) and is scalable based on further exploration/discoveries that would help convert those resources into reserves.

Final Water Use License is positive news for AXU

With the acquisition of the final WUL, AXU is fast moving towards production at KHD. The company is ramping up mine-site activities (Figure-2) and advancing them to the next stages of project development (note that key milestones include preparing Bellekeno for production, ramping up access to ore levels, building up a water treatment plant, developing ventilation, as well as conducting modifications on and commissioning of the mill), while focusing on health and safety measures to mitigate the risk of spread of COVID-19 at the mine site since controlling COVID-19 spread is still a primary concern in many jurisdictions.

Figure-2 (Source: August Presentation)

I believe Q3 2020 is quite significant for AXU from an operational development perspective since the underground mine development has already commenced at the Flame & Moth deposit this month, and will also commence at the Bermingham deposits in September. If the project development advances as per plan (which appears quite likely at this time), AXU's share price is likely to witness noticeable jumps on achievement of the above development milestones.

It took the company some time to obtain the final WUL but then again, it is better to be late than never. Now that the license is obtained, I believe the KHD project is significantly de-risked from jurisdictional risk as Canada is considered one of the safest mining jurisdictions (a Tier-1 jurisdiction indeed), and AXU has maintained good working relationships with the native Yukon communities (First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun) through its 100%-owned ERDC (read: Elsa Reclamation & Development Company).

The apparent overvaluation is misleading

For those looking out for AXU's valuation, a good starting point could be to consider KHD's after-tax NPV. The 2019 PFS estimates the project's NPV to be somewhere around $101 MM at an after-tax IRR of 74%, and assumes a pay-back period of ~26 months. Compared with AXU's current market cap of ~$360 MM (and the fact that KHD is the flagship property of AXU), the project NPV might be perceived to indicate that the stock price is overvalued. However, the important thing to consider is the metal prices assumed by AXU in making those estimates (Figure-3) and reveals that the notional overvaluation is incorrect.

Figure-3 (Source: 2019 PFS)

Favorable Metal Prices

Spot silver and gold prices were ~$27/oz and $1,958/oz, respectively (at the time of writing). I believe the NPV presented in 'March 2019 PFS' should be reassessed by the company given the significantly higher metal price environment. On that note, AXU had used a base-case silver price of $15.75/oz, whereas base-case gold prices were projected to increase from $1,315/oz to $1,325/oz over the LoM (read: Life of Mine). Spot prices have remarkably exceeded the base-case silver and gold prices by ~70% and ~50%, respectively.

Now that AXU expects to begin production initially from the Bellekeno deposit (one of the four primary deposits at KHD) in Q4 2020, the project’s cash inflows would be significantly higher than the ones assumed by AXU while calculating KHD's after-tax NPV. I expect the higher cash inflows to shrink the project's payback period from the initial estimate of 26 months, thus enabling significant FCF (read: free cash flow) generation for the company. This also hints toward forthcoming dividends that could possibly begin over the next two years (in addition to the share price upside), if management so decides.

It merits to state that the most sensitive factor to a project’s bottom line earnings is its unit sales price (or in the case of AXU, silver price per ounce). Since silver prices are significantly higher than assumed by AXU in its NPV calculations, this would result in significantly higher future operating margins when AXU commences commercial production from the Bellekeno mine. Therefore, I believe the project's after-tax NPV estimate provided by AXU is obsolete and necessitates a significant upside revision to the existing values at prevailing metal prices. Plus, companies having their operations in safe mining jurisdictions (like Canada) generally have some premium added to their pricing. This implies that the commencement of commercial production initially from the Bellekeno deposit (expected Q4) should provide more near-term upside in share price (in addition to the August and September catalysts mentioned earlier).

Management

From what I've seen of this project's development profile so far, the management is keen and dedicated to create shareholder value. When it disposed of its cash-cow AEG (in February 2019), the management's decision to sell that business segment was not welcomed by the market amid uncertainty at the time regarding AXU's ability to generate future cash inflows. However, despite the macroeconomic challenges posted by the prevailing COVID-19 scenario (including travel restrictions, enhanced safety protocols, limited operations, etc.), management succeeded in raising funds for advancing the project on time and within budget. The latest equity offering was sized at C$26 MM but it was oversubscribed to ~C$30 MM, reaffirming investor confidence in the company's growth outlook.

AXU could be a potential acquisition target

So far, AXU had done everything single-handedly. It has significant ownership over the deposits at the KHD property, and has advanced the project permitting and development status on its own. Considering the advanced permitting status of AXU's KHD property, its attractive mining potential, key permits in hand, and favorable silver/gold price environment, it's not out of question to consider a takeover offer for AXU from another mining giant (say Pan American Silver (PAAS), First Majestic (AG), etc. who might want to add a bit of Canadian silver exposure to their existing silver assets portfolios). Given the fact that approximately 20% of AXU's current ownership is held by institutional investors, any tentative takeover offer would command premium pricing.

On the flip side, it's equally likely that no such offer is made. Even in that situation, the company is well-funded to ramp up the project towards completion. On that note, the initial project CAPEX is estimated to be $23.2 MM and AXU's liquidity is strong enough (Figure-3) to meet those funding requirements, with an additional US$ 15MM in available credit financing (through Indicative Term Sheet).

Figure-3 (Source: July Presentation)

Investor Takeaway: Watch out for a pullback in silver prices

AXU's 52-week price range lies between $0.72-3.50. At the time of writing, AXU last traded at $2.76 (Figure-4) which is way above the midpoint value (at $2.11) of its 52-week range. Technically speaking, AXU's pricing is a bit on the higher side as the stock also trades ~42.5% above its 200-day SMA of $1.94 (Figure-5). Nevertheless, the fundamental long-term picture is robust (as indicated in the preceding discussion).

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-5 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

One concern though is that since AXU hasn't started production yet, the prevailing silver prices largely steer the price direction of the stock. In some of my recent articles, I had briefly discussed the viewpoint that positive news on COVID-19 vaccine development front could put a check on the prices of gold and silver. As I had expected, the recent news of COVID-19 vaccine approval in Russia did hurt some of those gains in gold prices (and silver prices followed suit). This is evident from the recent significant drop in silver (Figure-6) and gold (Figure-7) prices.

Figure-6 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-7 (Source: Finviz)

The essence of the above discussion is that investors should not rush to buy AXU at the current prices. Given the significant volatility in PM prices, we cannot predict with certainty whether gold and silver prices would build an upward trajectory from the current prices, or if another significant drop in PM prices is underway.

For the long-term 'buy-and-hold' type of investors, the stock's certainly very promising over the next 3-5 years' investment horizon as there's little fundamental risk in the company. However, for those investors trying to cash in on this rally, I'd suggest to avoid buying at these prices and wait for another pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.