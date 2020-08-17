Combined with Netflix, which has only increased share, we are looking at a scenario where the “Big Three” in streaming becomes a “Big Four” - further solidifying streaming’s grasp on TV.

Apple and Amazon are similar in that streaming was always a supplement to its main business, but Apple has seen the value in doubling down in that area of late.

Amazon faces the biggest challenge, as while COVID-19 is driving its primary business, it us greatly impacting the company's streaming division, which opens the door for Apple to gain footing.

For Disney, they’ll keep power, but it will now be coming from Disney+, with Hulu moving to a supporting role along with ESPN+, giving customers more variety if they choose.

Traditionally in streaming, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have enjoyed “Big Three” status, akin to what ABC, CBS and NBC had on broadcast, but now the market is dictating some shifts.

(Image Credit: Disney)

Let’s just get this out the way - Netflix (NFLX) will end 2020 as the leader in streaming... again.

And in all honesty, 2021 is looking like it could go the same way to start, but make no mistake, the field is changing fast and subscribers are signaling they are ready to start making some cost-saving calls.

Now, to be clear, I’m not saying as a proof point that Netflix is going to be suddenly unprofitable (it’s actually quite the opposite). I’m saying it because investors need to realize that in streaming, we could have a new Big Three in under three years, or even a “Big Four,” and that’s important, as a crowded field has finally begun to separate.

Most notable is the role of Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL), as their streaming services may have started in different directions, but have made significant strides in a short period of time. As a result, both will have a major impact on the space and those who invest money in the sector.

So, what does that exactly mean and when can you expect these changes?

First, as always, some background.

The term Big Three as its related to TV started with ABC, CBS (VIAC) and NBC, with Fox (FOX, FOXA) forcing its way into the equation a bit later as a Big Four. It then evolved to premium, where HBO (T), Showtime and Starz (LGF.A, LGF.B) took the power positions, with Cinemax desperately clutching at ways to stay in the mix, and now with streaming, we’ve come to accept Netflix, Hulu and Amazon (AMZN) in that role, with a cluttered second tier.

What often gets overlooked, though, is that as a new group ascends, the previous group slips down a peg. The broadcast networks are not what they once were, and the premium landscape has seen a downturn (sans HBO, which is trying to shift most of its model to streaming).

The point, though, is that as more and more challengers come in, the smaller the space at the top gets. Streaming services are getting to be like premium channels, where you may subscribe to many of them, but the cost adds up - eventually forcing churn.

We’ve seen the current Big Three of streaming face all comers from various parts of the industry. Apple, Disney, Comcast and AT&T are just a few that have joined the fun in the past year. Then, you have a whole tier of “niche” programming that are doing highly respectable levels of business and aren’t trying to be a catch-all type service.

However, analysts tend to focus on the top, and in this case, that ground is shifting.

We all have seen Netflix’s dominance in play, but Hulu and Amazon are seeing the biggest challenges from rivals. Yet, ultimately, what I think happens here is an expansion of a “Big Three” to a “Big Four,” as we’ve seen in the broadcast and linear premium spaces.

The reason is because these are all powerful companies and, outside of Netflix, have bigger-picture elements driving overall success. As a result, they don’t have to be reliant on one area to succeed, giving them leverage and liquidity to stay competitive.

Take Disney, for example.

Yes, Hulu has made sizable leaps in the past year with content production, and being largely owned by Disney will keep it relevant for years to come, but others are doing more. However, even if Hulu loses “Big Three” status, its parent company retains it, as all Disney is doing is switching horses. Instead of riding Hulu, it has transitioned to Disney+, which may have had the best July of any of the streamers.

Disney+ kicked off the month with an influx of viewers and subscribers because of the addition of Hamilton to its servers - and then it ended it by collecting a surprising number of Emmy nominations, including 15 for The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian was never realistically expected to be an awards play for Disney - it was always meant to be a way for the streaming service to instantly tap into the company’s profitable Star Wars franchise at launch. What wasn’t expected was the further-reaching aspects, including awards plays and consumer product gains around “The Child” (aka Baby Yoda).

Combined with Hamilton and a growing number of theatrical movies skipping the theater to go to the streamer first, Disney is making moves in areas analysts had not been expecting it to grow in at this time. Many thought it would be a slow-and-steady model, but again, the COVID-19 pandemic served as a game-changer to further appeal to a captive market.

Either way, having Hulu in its roster for adults and Disney+ now in play for families (and a bundle deal with ESPN+ that provides value) makes Disney more than a one-tool player in the space. And having the ability to tap in Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and everything else it owns gives the company more tools.

That takes us to the third seat and its current inhabitant, Amazon, which was the key driver of that “added value” model. Here, instead of IP, it trades in everything from devices to music (which should sound familiar to another company I’ll touch on in a bit).

Amazon will likely retain its positioning because of the success of its primary business - even if the same driver (COVID-19) is responsible for its streaming division hitting some bumps. While people are using the e-giant’s shopping services as an alternative to going outside, that same pandemic is preventing it from creating new content. The company has effectively stalled for the time being, where its biggest rival has sped up.

Keep in mind, I’m not talking about Netflix, I’m talking about Apple.

The two of them are the most comparable in terms of overall size, scope and business model. You’ll remember that the two originally used the streaming component as a driver for their main business - products and devices - but having seen the value of the streaming space, are adjusting the slider, so to speak, to cash in.

The issue at play here is that Apple has figured out how to pivot quicker because it is easier for the company. That’s the value of having hundreds of SKUS versus millions. Amazon has always tried to be a jack of all trades, but in this case, doing so puts it at a distinct disadvantage.

In the past, I’ve written a lot about how the Apple model is changing and its push into the film world is going to be driving the ship going forward - which got a boost this week, thanks to a first-look deal with new best friend Martin Scorsese.

Yet, the remainder of the growth was also predicated on a previous report that Apple is planning bundle packaging, which has long been a rumor but never confirmed. However, this week that rumor took another step towards reality with the report of “Apple One,” the supposed name for the bundle service expected to be unveiled in the coming months (alongside the new wave of iPhones).

Specifics about “Apple One” are not clear, but all evidence suggest it will be a way for customers to group a combination of the company’s music, gaming, news and TV services at a lower price point, with its cloud storage also joining the mix as the latest wrinkle.

I can’t understate the importance of that, because together these services will complement each other in an exciting way for investors and consumers. While Netflix is a one-stop shop for film and TV, Apple can give customers film, TV, music and more for a similar price. While Apple’s catalog is nowhere near the size of Netflix’s arsenal of programming, giving customers access to music, games and news, in addition to movies and TV, gives Apple an advantage.

It is allowing people to have more variety for a similar price, and that level of variety isn’t something that can be duplicated by any other services - except for Amazon.

That factor - plus the high-profile projects deep in Amazon’s streaming pipeline (i.e., The Hobbit) - is what’s keeping the company in the cat-bird seat, because when it ramps again, it will ramp up significantly. Still, the company’s ability to course-correct faster could lead to a faster switch in market share as well.

This is what would cause Apple’s sudden growth into a “Big Four” role.

Here, the Emmy awards play a factor as well, because while Apple’s The Morning Show did not earn a Best Drama series nomination like Disney’s Mandalorian, it did capture five nominations for its cast. Altogether, the network’s 18 nods is the most ever for a streaming service in its first year - not bad for a service that was relentlessly mocked to start.

I know a lot of people may not understand the significance of awards in this sector because it’s not something shows up on a balance sheet. However, it's important because it drives some of the things that do turn up on financial records. Retention count and new subscribers for one, credibility and acceptance for another.

We are in a weird time with TV where Netflix can claim victory for saying 40 million people watched at least two minutes of a show and Apple can get credit for saying Greyhound had the most opening week views of any Apple production ever without giving specifics. The rules are gone.

Imagine if the broadcasters got to play that game - NBC’s Sunday Night Football is the most watched show in prime time with 20 million viewers on average. What if it was able to use the “two-minute rule?” Same for its One Chicago trilogy of series? Or even simpler, This Is Us? The problem is it can’t - the system is not set up like that anymore, and we need something tangible to use as a broader measuring stick.

Awards are part of the answer.

Netflix spends millions on lavish “For Your Consideration” campaigns - millions that, by the way, come directly from shareholder investments. The company needs those campaigns to succeed both to validate the cost and to leverage the company to attract creative talent.

The only network that is on par with that level of promotion is HBO - which many would assume would be among the new “Big Three,” but I’m personally not there yet. While I personally love HBO, and I think the AT&T-owned giant is in an overall strong position of strength, there are too many opposing factors for now.

For one, it is careful straddling the line between linear premium and streaming, which is going to be hard thing to maintain, and a full transition to streaming is not feasible at this time. On top of that, HBO hasn’t gotten its original content up and running due to COVID-19, and its absurd feud with Roku and Amazon is costing it market share.

These are all problems that will likely be ironed out down the road, but for now, it is holding HBO back in a race that evolves daily.

Subscribers are beginning to realize exactly what it is they have to have versus what they would just like to have. With the economy as unstable as it is, you will see them making choices and picking sides, but the companies that offer more than “one” thing are the ones that will have an easier time keeping customers’ business on a monthly basis.

What exactly those “offerings” are, and their true value, is all in the eye of the subscriber, but for now, Disney and Apple are shining fairly brightly - though there’s still a lot further to run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.