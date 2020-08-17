The recent cash infusion of $100 million into an already healthy balance sheet will most certainly be accompanied by major contract expansions from massive clients.

Time for Limelight Networks to step up to the plate in a big way to play a bit of catch-up in terms of valuation to peers.

The wave of OTT and streaming content is crashing over the tech world in a big way and shows no signs of slowing.

Let’s set the stage a little. You are one of the oldest companies in a relatively new space. Your sector is booming and growth is expected to be exponential in the coming years. A world pandemic has actually thrown a massive amount of fuel on the fire of an already booming sector as the push to digital gains steam. You look around and find that some of the new guys in your arena are cashing in much faster on the hype than you are in terms of valuation.

What do you do?

This is the exact situation that Limelight Networks (LLNW) finds itself in today. Peers such as Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) all have superior valuations compared to LLNW and it’s hard to understand why. This disparity often leaves many investors scratching their heads. Let's dig into the reasons why one of two things have played out in the sector and figure out which scenario is most likely. Are my peers overvalued or am I undervalued? The truth lies somewhere in the middle.

A Little Background on CDNs and the Sector

Simply put, Limelight Networks is a CDN (content delivery network). When you want to stream just about anything these days, be it videos on demand, live TV, or even a plethora of gaming options, you will almost certainly be receiving this data via a CDN. Content providers can beam out content fairly easily these days, but how do you get it from point A to point B with the best connection for quality and the most efficient way possible? Using the software of a CDN, the traffic is managed, sorted, and routed to “Point of Presence” data centers, or POP servers, for effective pushing of the content in a more localized fashion.

Think logistics here much like the USPS. Data moves through channels of regional distribution and gets pushed to the POP closest to the user wanting to access that data, like a local post office, and it’s pushed to them using local infrastructure for delivery. As streaming services grow like weeds, these CDN services will gain more and more traffic at a very high rate of adoption.

How many people are moving from linear TV to streaming? Let’s take a quick look just to give an idea of TAM (total addressable market).

Source: Big Ideas 2020 - ARK Invest

Think back to VHS going to DVD and how quickly that change took hold. The same thing is happening before our eyes when it comes to linear TV customers converting to streaming and OTT. The snowball started rolling down the hill some time ago and is getting bigger and bigger every single day.

The Competition

LLNW was founded in 2001 in Tempe, AZ. They are one of the oldest companies in the CDN sector except for AKAM, which was founded in 1998, though AKAM started as a technology security pure-play before it moved into streaming networks. NET was founded in 2009, and FSLY founded in 2011.

Limelight has become somewhat of the dinosaur that has steady contracts, steady income, and great technology with a wide reach, but they aren’t growing fast enough for some investors to take notice, at least on the balance sheet side. While the numbers hold constant, the seeming lack of revenue growth can be a turn off of sorts. Yet the relationships that LLNW has are becoming superior, and their physical network and customer-facing features are experiencing massive growth in their own right.

What slowed LLNW's growth trajectory? A long-lasting legal matter with AKAM that didn’t go Limelight’s way seems to have caused some lack of focus for a while. Combined with stagnant growth before the streaming sector really got traction, the split focus with this legal matter made Limelight stumble and drag their feet.

So now what? What’s Limelight’s deal now?

When tech growth stocks are being bought up like crazy, we need to dig down a little deeper to determine why Limelight has been unjustly left behind. This article is geared towards why Limelight is a differentiator in the space, and a subsequent article focusing more on the numbers as they relate to direct financial comparisons, including balance sheets, market valuations, and earning power of their offering as compared to peers will be released in the coming weeks.

Limelight’s Game-changing Products: The Network and POPS

Limelight Networks has an expansive network of 123 POP servers (POPS) globally and has more than 1,000 connections to internet service providers (ISPs) as well as leading cloud providers. This allows Limelight to provide low-latency edge computing all over the world. Limelight’s edge computing platform, called EdgeFunctions, optimizes video streaming and content delivery use through a seamless and streamlined process. This serverless platform automatically allows ISPs and cloud providers to have their code available to edge locations globally and work together in a technological symphony to push data and entertainment right to where it is needed.

For the less tech-savvy, a simple comparison might be water heater technology. Stay with me. Previously CDNs delivered content in a much less efficient way having to call data from widely spread out locales. Ever try to call the hot water to your shower from the water heater in the garage and you have to wait a while to get it going? In data delivery, that would be called buffering and latency. It used to be a pain - remember dial-up? The level of efficiency with which data is routed through POPS now provides low buffering, shorter wait times and better latency.

Fast forward to Limelight’s current network which is like having a tankless hot water heater. Endless hot water now on-demand! Once 5G gets fully integrated, that water is going to be instant on, as hot as you could ever want it, and delivered at the highest water pressure you could possibly handle or need... only with data, not water. Limelight’s management in recent interviews have stated that their network would very soon be limited only by the capability of the end user's device.

Source: Global Private Network

Having this type of global presence along with a deep and rich product offering is key to not only a high-quality product but also provides the ability to leverage relationships. If any of Limelight’s customers were to have issues in one of its global POPS, it has the ability to reach out to local ISPs and address the problem locally. This also provides the opportunity to expand with very little effort. As 5G grows out globally, this advantage will be key.

Talk 5G To Me : How Limelight will Grow With 5G and EdgeFunctions

For 5G to fulfill its requirements in bandwidth and latency, edge computing is a much-needed resource. It will allow developers to scale the 5G experience as well as provide the most enhanced experience for users of apps requiring high amounts of data. We know that 5G will increase the global network’s capability; however, as stated earlier, Limelight’s POPs and EdgeFunctions platform will allow applications to be accommodated physically closer to the end-user. This means less distance traveled for data packets (no longer strictly utilizing the centralized cloud) and a higher quality experience on platforms where low latency and high bandwidth are required, such as cloud gaming, loT (internet of things, more on that below), and augmented reality.

As 5G becomes a global reality in the next 2-5 years, Limelight’s EdgeFunctions will be instrumental in its effectiveness and performance. This will be one of Limelight’s many tailwinds for growth. Imagine the value of Limelight when places everywhere are using its technology for the following IoT devices, just to name a few:

Connected appliances

Smart home security systems

Autonomous farming equipment

Wearable health monitors

Smart factory equipment

Wireless inventory trackers

Ultra-high speed wireless internet

Biometric cybersecurity scanners

The global growth in use of edge computing, such as Limelight’s EdgeFunctions will allow applications to deliver 5G improvements at scale even sooner when used with 4G, as seen in the image below.

Source: 5G Needs Edge Computing to Deliver on Its Promises

Many applications in the long-term future will also require 5G and edge computing to work together. Ultra-low-latency requirements, like those found in robotic motion control, will not function effectively with 5G alone. Edge computing resources, like Limelight’s EdgeFunctions will be instrumental in achieving these requirements. This is where the ability of EdgeFunctions to cut down on the distance traveled by the data will continue to increase the demand for Limelight’s products. The image below demonstrates this edge computing ability.

Source: 5G Needs Edge Computing to Deliver on Its Promises

Time to Kiss and Tell: Who is Shacking up With Limelight Networks?

Many investors often compare companies by who they are doing business with. The thought process here is the more powerful the customer base, the more powerful the connections. This is absolutely true and one of the main reasons we are beating the drum on Limelight networks to really leverage these connections.

The following is a link to the client list from Limelight’s website:

Customer Base | Limelight Networks

It’s a pretty extensive list considering it is opt-in, meaning customers can choose whether or not to be added to the public list. However, there are some extremely meaningful clients that are NOT listed in this customer base which we will now discuss. The main one to keep an eye? Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Amazon Prime Video Might Go LIVE? Yes Please!

Amazon Prime Video made up 30% of LLNW’s revenue recently, and the word from reputable sources is that Amazon is on the prowl to expand their video offerings in an effort to stay competitive. Amazon Prime Video has been cruising for years, but with the explosion of Disney+ and Peacock among many others eating away some of their market share, Amazon is making strides to take some of that back.

Amazon has been in active discussions with several partners on possibly offering live TV streaming to compete with Sling, Hulu, and other providers. Amazon has some proprietary streaming material in its own right, but several services are taking a hybrid approach of offering not only their own content, but connecting to live TV streaming for those that want to cut the cord but not stray too far from what they are used to seeing on the cable box.

It's easy to see Amazon would have a huge advantage. Not only does it have Amazon Prime Video that is tried and true, but it can leverage all of its equipment like Fire TV, Amazon Recast, and Alexa integration to deliver a powerful punch if they do in fact introduce live TV streaming as well. They can easily work an interface across all of the Amazon family of products to deliver a product offering to all Prime members for a very comparable fee.

To turn this back around on Limelight, because LLNW is one of the largest CDNs that Amazon Prime Video uses, they would naturally be the go-to partner for a live TV streaming relationship. The CEO of Limelight, Mr. Lento, has alluded to a very large customer signing a contract very soon after months of beta testing. While we cannot be sure this refers to Amazon, connecting the dots makes it seem quite plausible.

We urge interested readers to listen to the Second Qtr 2020 Limelight conference call. During the question and answer session, an analyst directly asks Limelight management about Amazon as the potential LIVE TV partner. It was interesting to hear the clever deflection and quick footwork from management to give some detail about their partnership with Amazon but not disclose anything that would go against FD Regulatory rules.

If this partnership comes to fruition, we feel very confident that investors will start to take notice and give LLNW credit where credit is due.

Conclusion

While we understand why investors are getting excited about other CDN offerings in the marketplace over and above Limelight, we feel the valuation gaps have gotten overly obscure. Limelight has a proven reliable network with many options for clients to utilize and scale-up. They are dropping costs while continuing to tailor their offering for efficiency, speed, and usability, yet their stock price remains unreasonably low in valuation metrics today, especially when compared to peers.

An upcoming article really dives into the numbers and compares them, but touching on it quickly, we think LLNW is easily worth a conservative $12 to $15 per share when compared to their competitors in the space. Limelight also just completed a $100 million convertible senior note offering where conversion price is much higher than current stock price. While conversion price doesn’t necessarily translate to stock price increases, what should be noted is that Limelight now has the funds to expand to meet massive demand, whether the large streaming contract the CEO anticipates is with Amazon or another company. Furthermore, it already had a strong balance sheet with a decent cash position before, so it’s hard to fathom why they needed this money so quickly if no deal was imminent.

Chances are they do in fact have a big deal in the works, and they knew they needed the money to meet the coming demand influx and build the network out further. It’s also interesting that the institutional investors that participated in the offering would even entertain such a deal unless they suspected very big moves coming very soon for LLNW stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LLNW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My investment group controls 150K shares of LLNW and are adding on dips.