Thermo is a great company but I would not add at these levels and don't want to see the company buying back shares either.

Walk Away, Don't Overpay

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announced this week that it was terminating the agreement to acquire Qiagen (QGEN), a Netherlands-based company with a business similar to Thermo's Life Sciences Solutions segment. This was triggered because only 47% of Qiagen's shares were tendered at the €43.00 cash offer price, below the 66.67% required. Thermo raised their offer once in July from the initial offer of €39.00 and 75% required for approval announced in March.

At €43.00, or about $50.87, Qiagen would have been valued at $11.6 billion or 26 times the analyst consensus for 2020 earnings of $1.96. That is not much less than Thermo's current multiple of 27.6 times 2020 earnings estimate of $15.02. Thermo's anticipated EPS growth from 2020 to 2021 is 10.4% vs. 7.1% for Qiagen.

Source: Seeking Alpha QGEN Earnings Revisions Page

Source: Seeking Alpha TMO Earnings Revisions Page

Thermo Fisher has a good track record of acquiring and integrating companies, particularly in Life Sciences and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Even though they added debt over the years to make these deals, net debt/EBITDA stayed constant while EPS grew at 16.7% per year on average since 2012. I discussed this in more detail in my October 2019 article, "Thermo Fisher Scientific: Moving From Inorganic To Organic Growth."

While Thermo announced the Qiagen deal after this article, they also came upon a source of organic growth in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither I nor the company expected such a significant contribution during the first few months of the pandemic as I discussed in my April article, "Thermo Fisher Scientific: Ammo For The COVID-19 War." However, when the company announced 2Q results, they had 11% sales growth. As discussed in the conference call, Thermo saw $1.3 billion of COVID-19-related tailwinds representing 21% overall sales growth. This was largely driven by testing-related kits and instruments. Offsetting this was about 10% sales declines in other businesses as COVID-19 caused closures and delays in research programs at other customers.

Looking ahead, Thermo expects 18% sales growth from COVID-19 as testing demand continues to be strong. Other business is expected to improve sequentially but still be flat to down 5% compared to 3Q 2019. The company has still not built in much gain from vaccine contract manufacturing for 3Q, but the CEO believes it can make a significant contribution over the next couple of years:

When I think about the vaccine opportunity, what's a little bit hard to quantify is what's the vaccine strategy going to be used around the world? So, I'm talking more what's the total amount of vaccine going to be produced? Are we thinking about the world getting high-risk population, are we thinking about just the countries that can afford a vaccine, or we thinking about 7 billion people ultimately getting a vaccine? And that leads to a massively wide range of what the outcomes are. What I would expect, should there be a successful vaccine, is that, the role of a company like Thermo Fisher and certainly the CDMO industry more generally will play a significant role, based on the fact that the ramp-up under every scenario would be very dramatic. We've been very-active in those projects and many of the high-profile projects that you read about. We are either providing raw materials from our bioproduction or biosciences business to having roles in the production ultimately of what I'll call drug substance or vaccine substance in certain cases, and certainly a very meaningful role in the sterile fill-finish with a final packaging form that a vaccine would be administered. So, we expect if a vaccine is successful that it will be a meaningful tailwind over time with revenue that we've already gotten a little bit of and ramp slowly through the balance of this year and would be more meaningful in 2021-2022 should the vaccine be successful.

Source: CEO Marc Casper, Thermo Fisher 2Q 2020 Earnings Call

It's unfortunate for humanity that the pandemic became more widespread than originally anticipated in early 2020, but Thermo is in a position to make an important contribution in testing and vaccine production. With this added organic growth, Thermo is less in need of an acquisition at this time and they were prudent to not overpay for Qiagen.

Capital Management

Thermo began issuing debt in March to raise cash in preparation for the Qiagen deal. They unfortunately picked the worst week in a decade to raise money in the capital markets. The offering closed on March 25th, the same week that the stock market bottomed and even credit spreads started to blow out before the Fed announced they would be buying corporate bonds as part of their liquidity program.

Thermo offered $1.1 billion each of 4.133% bonds due 2025 and 4.497% bonds due 2030. They apparently got less than par for these bonds as you can see the effective interest rates on these bonds were 4.32% and 5.31% at the end of 2Q. The 2025 notes are 55 basis points higher than the nearest maturity US dollar notes, and the 2030 notes yield 257 basis points more than another issue maturing only 6 months earlier.

Source: Thermo Fisher 2Q 2020 Earnings Reconciliation and Financial Package

On the other hand, Thermo has issued over half their debt in euros at considerably lower interest rates than US dollar notes of similar maturity. This does expose the company to exchange rate risk, however. If the US dollar weakens before maturity, Thermo will have to convert more US dollars to pay off these notes. Without Qiagen, Thermo may have less euro-based revenues coming in as a natural hedge and may want to hedge the forex risk on the futures markets.

Thermo Fisher ended 2Q with $5.8 billion in cash, compared to about $2.4 billion before the initial Qiagen offer. They had $673 million worth of euro-denominated debt due on August 7, which they do not appear to have rolled over. Thermo is due another $95 million from Qiagen for the breakup fee. That should leave Thermo with about $2.8 billion of extra cash on the balance sheet. If any incremental capex is needed to support COVID-19 testing or vaccine contract manufacturing, that would seem to be the best use at this time. If that is not needed, debt redemption might be nice, but there is none due for another two years, most issues are only callable within a few months of maturity, and they are trading well above par on the open market.

With the shares trading at high valuations in the upper 20s forward P/E, I still have the opinion that I did back in October 2019 that the company should avoid buybacks. $2.8 billion of cash would cover a special dividend of about $7.05 per share. Alternatively, they could double the quarterly dividend to $0.44 from $0.22, and it would take 8 years to pay out the incremental $2.7 billion. The current dividend is arguably low, as 1H 2020 dividends paid of $163 million is only 10% of free cash flow of $1.62 billion. Thermo did return another $1.5 billion to shareholders via buybacks but stopped at the beginning of the pandemic. A doubling of the dividend to $0.44 per quarter would consume about $700 million per year and still leave Thermo with $2.5 billion per year it could use for buybacks or future acquisitions when they are economic.

Conclusion

Thermo Fisher prudently walked away from the Qiagen deal rather than raise their offer price more than once and pay a higher multiple than Thermo's own stock. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic gave Thermo an opportunity to grow organically. If Thermo thought Qiagen was not worth buying at that price, then share buybacks at a similar multiple would not appear to be the best use of Thermo's cash.

With COVID-19 testing and vaccine manufacturing possibly ongoing for a couple of years, now is a good time for Thermo to reconsider its dividend policy. The excess cash not used in the merger could fund a special dividend of $7. Even if they do not go that route, Thermo could afford to double the dividend and still generate $2.5 billion per year for buybacks or acquisitions.

I've kept a Neutral rating on Thermo although I realize I should have been more bullish on the company's prospects for fighting COVID-19. That said, I'm not going to chase the stock after it has gained around 20% since the last analysis. I still remain long the stock but with no plans to add.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.