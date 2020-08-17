Nintendo’s Animal Crossing has become one of the best-performing titles in the company’s history, as it was sold more than 22 million times in less than four months.

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY)(OTCPK:NTDOF) was able to keep its momentum in recent months and from April to June the company’s operating profits increased by 428% Y/Y to ¥144.7 billion. There’s every reason to believe that Nintendo will continue to create shareholder value in the long term thanks to its extensive library of valuable IPs, which help the company to drive growth. By being a pandemic-proof company with ¥914 billion in cash and no debt, I don’t see any major risks that could disrupt the company’s business. However, as a shareholder of the company, I’m disappointed with the management’s decision to exit the mobile gaming business, even though Nintendo wasn’t able to successfully monetize its mobile titles in the last couple of years. Other than that, I’m satisfied with the direction in which the business is moving and for that reason continue to be bullish on the company.

Don’t Be Disappointed By a Downbeat Guidance

As one of the beneficiaries of lockdown, Nintendo was able to show a solid performance in the first half of the calendar year. While the company’s stock trades at the same levels as a few months ago, when my latest article on the company was published, there’s every reason to be bullish on Nintendo in the long term. In that article, I stated that the best way to invest in Nintendo is to accumulate the company’s shares on pullbacks to get a greater margin of safety. This is a strategy, which I continue to pursue myself, and so far, the results have been positive.

The biggest reason to be bullish on Nintendo is its strong pipeline of titles. The company’s latest major game for Switch called Animal Crossing has become one of the best-performing titles in Nintendo’s history, as it was sold more than 22 million times in less than four months. Thanks to such an outstanding performance, Nintendo’s net sales increased by 108.1% Y/Y to ¥358.1 billion in Q1, while its operating profits increased by 427.7% Y/Y to ¥144.7 billion in the same quarter. In addition, Nintendo’s Switch console continues to reach new records and in Q1 its sales increased by 166.6% Y/Y. As a result, the company was able to sell a total of 61 million Switch consoles since its launch in 2017.

By having the most valuable portfolio of IPs in the gaming business, Nintendo will continue to benefit from the growth of the gaming industry in the foreseeable future. By 2023, the gaming industry is expected to be worth $200.8 billion, an increase from $159.3 billion in 2020. However, it seems that earnings for FY21 peaked in Q1 and we should not see a sequential growth of sales for the rest of the year. For the whole year, Nintendo expects its net sales to be down 8.3% Y/Y, while the net profit will be down 22.7% Y/Y.

Despite this, Nintendo still has a chance to improve its bottom line this year by creating additional in-game content for its existing titles. In the latest years, Nintendo actively started to monetize its released titles through the creation of premium DLCs (downloadable content). The major advantage of DLCs is that the publisher doesn’t need to heavily invest in the creation of new games to drive sales, as it’s able to add new premium content for an additional price and create a recurring revenue stream at a cheaper cost.

Four biggest gaming publishers started to expand their DLC offerings in the last few years and companies such as Take-Two (TTWO) already made more money from DLCs in the recent quarter than from the release of actual games. As for the Nintendo, the company’s digital sales, which include DLCs, additional in-game content, and live services, increased by 229.9% Y/Y in Q1 and accounted for the majority of total software sales during the quarter. By launching new games and releasing an additional paid content for them, Nintendo will be able to further leverage its portfolio of popular titles and continue to create shareholder value in years to come.

While the software business will continue to thrive, Nintendo’s mobile business is not going to create any value in the near term. Just recently, Nintendo decided to retreat from the mobile gaming market, as it was unable to successfully monetize its titles. There are a couple of reasons, why I believe that this is a bad decision for the company. First of all, the mobile gaming market is the fastest-growing market in the industry with a CAGR of 13.3%, which is above the total industry’s CAGR of 9.3%.

Another reason why an exit doesn’t make sense right now is that the company’s history in the mobile business is too short to come to conclusions whether it’s worth participating in it or not. Only in early 2016, Nintendo entered the mobile gaming market after its conservative leader Satoru Iwata passed away and the new leadership team took the reins of the company. At the beginning of this year, it was announced that Nintendo’s mobile business reached a new milestone and made over $1 billion in revenue.

At the same time, mobile income increased by 32.7% Y/Y at the end of Q1. While Nintendo wasn’t able to successfully monetize its mobile games at the beginning and as a result mobile revenues account only for around 5% of total revenues, exiting the business at this stage is premature in my opinion. The good thing is that Switch will be able to keep its momentum, so the overall company will be able to drive growth in the long term. However, exiting the mobile market is a mistake and lack of a mobile strategy is the only downside of the company at this stage.

Other than that, I’m excited about the company’s future. While its earnings for the year have peaked in Q1, its long-term growth perspectives are solid. Nintendo continues to have one of the greatest margins among its peers, as its operating and net margins are 31.43% and 23.32%, respectively. At the same time, Nintendo has enormous liquidity that it could use to further expand its business. At the end of Q2, the company had no debt and ¥914 billion in cash reserves. When compared to others, Nintendo trades below its peers, as its EV/EBITDA and forward P/E ratios of 13x and 20x, respectively, are below the industry’s median. For that reason, I continue to hold the company’s shares and believe that it’s better to accumulate more shares on major pullbacks, to minimize the risk.

