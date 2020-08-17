Sin Stocks and Expected Returns

While ESG investing continues to gain in popularity, economic theory suggests the share prices of "sin" businesses will become depressed if a large enough proportion of investors choose to avoid them - the " shunned-stock hypothesis". Such stocks would have a higher cost of capital because they would trade at a lower price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio - providing investors with higher expected returns. Some investors may view those higher expected returns as compensation for the emotional cost of exposure to offensive companies. Is the theory supported by the historical evidence?

The Evidence

Harrison Hong and Marcin Kacperczyk, authors of the 2009 study "The Price of Sin: The Effects of Social Norms on Markets," found that for the period 1965 through 2006, a U.S. portfolio long sin stocks and short their comparables posted a return of 0.29 percent per month after adjusting for the Carhart four-factor (beta, size, value and momentum) model. As out-of-sample support, sin stocks in seven large European markets and Canada outperformed similar stocks by about 2.5 percent a year. The authors concluded that the abnormal risk-adjusted returns of vice stocks are due to neglect by institutional investors, who lean toward the side of SRI.

As further evidence that avoiding sin stocks comes at a price, Elroy Dimson, Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton found that when using their own industry indexes that covered the 115-year period from 1900 through 2014, tobacco firms beat the overall equity market by an annualized 4.5 percent in the United States and by 2.6 percent in the U.K. (but over the slightly shorter 85-year period from 1920 through 2014). Their study was published in the 2015 Credit Suisse Global Investment Handbook.

A Five-Factor Analysis

In his January 2017 paper, "Fewer Reasons to Sin: A Five-Factor Investigation of Vice Stocks," which covered the period from October 1996 to October 2016, Greg Richey employed the single-factor (market beta) CAPM, the Fama-French three-factor (adding size and value) model, the Carhart four-factor (adding momentum) model and the new Fama-French five-factor model to investigate whether a vice stock portfolio outperforms the S&P 500 Index, a benchmark to approximate the market portfolio, on a risk-adjusted basis.

Richey's dataset included 61 corporations from vice-related industries. Following is a summary of his findings:

While the S&P 500 Index returned 7.8 percent per year, the "Vice Fund" returned 11.5 percent. The abnormal risk-adjusted return shows a positively significant coefficient in the CAPM, Fama-French three-factor and Carhart four-factor models. The vice portfolio exhibited less market risk or volatility than the S&P 500 Index, reinforcing the defensive nature of sin portfolios; they have less correlation with economic activity. The annual alphas on the CAPM, three-factor and four-factor models were 2.9 percent, 2.8 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. All were significant at the 1 percent confidence level. These findings suggest that vice stocks outperform on a risk-adjusted basis. However, in the five-factor model, the alpha virtually disappears, falling to just 0.1 percent per year. This result helps explain the performance of vice stocks relative to the market portfolio that previous models failed to capture.

Richey concluded that the higher returns to vice stocks occurred because they are more profitable and less wasteful with investment than the average corporation.

Further Evidence

David Blitz and Frank Fabozzi added further insight into the performance of sin stocks with their study "Sin Stocks Revisited: Resolving the Sin Stock Anomaly," published in the fall 2017 issue of The Journal of Portfolio Management. In addition to examining the performance of sin stocks through the lens of the Fama-French five-factor model, they also used Andrea Frazzini and Lasse Pedersen's low-beta versus high-beta BAB (betting against beta) factor, which goes long leveraged low-beta assets and short high-beta assets. Their study covered the U.S. market from July 1963 through December 2016 and the European and Japanese markets from July 1990 through December 2016. Following is a summary of their findings for U.S. sin stocks.

Consistent with prior research, the alpha remains highly significant after controlling for the size, value and momentum factors. Sin stocks tend to be low-beta stocks and they have highly statistically significant loadings on the BAB factor. Accounting for beta, size, value, momentum and now BAB reduces the monthly alpha to 0.27 percent per month with a t-stat of 2.1 (the results are statistically significant at the 5 percent confidence level). When viewed through the five-factor lens, while the monthly alpha is still economically significant (0.13 percent per month), it's no longer statistically significant (t-stat of 1.1) at the 5 percent confidence level. And, importantly, sin stocks load highly on the new "quality" factors of profitability (0.64, with a t-stat of 10.9) and investment (5.3, with a t-stat of 6.0). When all seven factors (beta, size, value, momentum, BAB, investment and profitability) are utilized, the monthly alpha drops further (to a still economically significant 0.10 percent per month) as does the t-stat (to 0.8). Sin stocks are found to have statistically significant negative loadings on the market beta and value factors, and statistically significant positive loadings on the investment, profitability and BAB factors.

In their out-of-sample tests (Europe and Japan), they found that sin stocks' outperformance relative to the market was fully explained by exposure to the newer investment and profitability factors. In other words, the quality factors of investment and profitability explain the sin stock anomaly.

Robert N. Killins, Thanh Ngo, and Hongxia Wang contribute to the literature with their study "The Underpricing of Sin Stocks," published in the June 2020 issue of The Journal of Investing.

Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)

Killins, Ngo, and Wang examined the performance of a sample of IPOs sin firms (those which engage in alcohol, tobacco, and game-related business activities) and non-sin firms. Their data sample included 48 sin stock IPOs and 4,720 non-sin stock IPOs from 1987 to 2013. Following is a summary of their findings:

Sin firm IPOs are more underpriced (22.3%) than non-sin firm IPOs (18.1%) after controlling for pre-issuance firm and issuance characteristics, such as asset size, firm age, lead underwriter's reputation rank, listing exchange, and issuance size. In particular, gaming stocks experience large underpricing. Sin firms have a unique return characteristic, which may be the result of investment firms' focusing on more socially acceptable firms. As the general sentiment surrounding socially responsible (or acceptable) investments continues to gain strength, investors who are willing to provide capital to sin firms may be able to obtain a reputational risk premium.

The authors concluded that sin stocks tend to be more underpriced, supporting the literature cited above. They added: "This evidence provides portfolio managers with new knowledge into the alternative investment space (sin stocks and IPOs) and can be used to help build portfolios in an investment environment that is in a constant search for unique asset returns. As social norms and the legal environment continue to evolve in North America and abroad, investment managers need to understand how these assets behave in order to assess the benefits of the reputational risk premium versus the potential noncash costs (e.g., negative publicity) of investing in nontraditional asset classes."

Summary

With advances in asset pricing theory to include the new BAB, investment, and profitability factors, the outperformance of sin stocks appears to be fully explained. This is good news for investors who wish to avoid investing in sin stocks and until now have had to pay a price (excluding them meant excluding assets with above-market returns, and below-market risk in the form of low market beta). These findings point a way for ESG investors to both have their cake and eat it - restore their portfolios' expected return by making sure that the portfolios' factor exposures do not deteriorate when excluding sin stocks! For example, investors could increase the weights of stocks that are able to compensate for the loss in factor exposures that results from excluding sin stocks - that is, by investing more in non-sin stocks that have exposures to the same factors that drive sin stock returns."

Before you draw that conclusion, however, consider that the premiums related to the newer profitability and BAB factors clearly are behavioral-based (as opposed to risk-based). Like the newer QMJ factor (quality minus junk), high-quality companies have the following traits: low earnings volatility, high margins, high asset turnover (indicating efficient use of assets), low financial leverage, low operating leverage (indicating a strong balance sheet and low macroeconomic risk) and low stock-specific risk (volatility that is unexplained by macroeconomic activity). While it is true premiums in behavioral-based factors can persist due to well-documented limits to arbitrage that prevent sophisticated investors from correcting mispricings, these limits to arbitrage exist mostly in stocks costly to trade and to short (they are hard to borrow and borrowing costs are high). High-quality stocks (meaning they load highly on the investment and profitability factors) tend to be large companies not as subject to limits to arbitrage.

Additionally, because the literature demonstrates the publication of academic research leads to the deterioration of premiums (about one-third on average and more for easy-to-arbitrage stocks), it certainly is possible that the historical premium to low beta stocks and profitable stocks could shrink. On the other hand, as more investors express their personal beliefs through their investments, shunning sin stocks, it seems likely that their prices would be further depressed, further raising their forward-looking return expectations.

Thus, it is possible the sin stock premium (relative to the market) not only could persist, but it could also increase, and the investment and profitability factors may no longer be able to fully explain sin stocks' returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.