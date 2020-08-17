Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) is interesting to me because despite being only in phase 2, it has two lead candidates, both running pivotal trials with just their phase 2 studies, one of which just submitted a rolling BLA and has a PDUFA date of November 30 under priority review, and the other just completed its rolling BLA submission. Clearly, somebody at the FDA has taken an interest in the company.

YMAB’s other interesting feature is that it is targeting an indication which has just about 2000 patients overall; so it is an ultrarare orphan disease. At TPT, we prefer orphan drugs because, one, a drug for a rare but life-threatening orphan disease fetches a high price, and two, there may be just a small number of patients, but for at least 7 years, those patients are tied to that drug. Not only so, but the FDA takes a fatherly interest in developers of orphan drugs - if you are a biopharma, this is always a good thing.

YMAB also has a decent cash position, outstanding trial data for the lead indications, considerable fund and insider interest, strong patent position, and it owns license to the drug it is developing. So we will use our IOMachine methodology to take a look at the investibility of this under the radar stock.

Catalysts

Like I said, one of YMAB’s two lead drugs, Naxitamab, has a PDUFA on Nov 2020 under priority review. The indication it is targeting is relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma (HR-NB). Naximatab is what is known as a GD2 targeting mAb.

The other lead drug is Omburtamab, which is targeting a related disease, CNS/Leptomeningeal Metastases from Neuroblastoma. It just completed its BLA submission this month. So, expect the FDA to accept the BLA in about two months, and between 6 months and 10 months more for the PDUFA. These same drugs are also under various phase 2 trials for a host of related solid tumor indications, and the rest of the pipeline is in early stages.

Trial Data

Design: YMAB conducted single centre blinded phase 2 trial on Naxitamab on high-risk neuroblastoma (HR-NB) patients with disease in bone and/or bone marrow. Out of 24 patients recruited between April 2018 and June 2019, 11 patients had metastases in bone, 1 patient had metastases in bone marrow while remaining 12 patients had metastases in both bone and bone marrow.

Those patients were either refractory to initial treatment or had insufficient response to therapy for progressive/relapsed disease. 21 patients were at stage 4, while 1 patient was in stage 3. Patients were treated in an outpatient setting with shorter intravenous infusion. The study announced positive data in May 2020. The data was as follows:

Patients received 3 infusions of naxitamab 3 mg/kg/dose during the first week of a treatment cycle repeated initially every 4 weeks. Patients were evaluated for safety (CTCAE V4.0) and efficacy (INRC, Park et al. 2017) 2. Overall objective response was 75% (18/24), with complete response (CR) in 67% (16/24) and partial response in 8% (2/24) 3. In addition, 50% two-year progression free survival (PFS) was observed. Of the 13 patients with BM involvement at enrollment, 12 achieved CR in BM during trial therapy 4. 6 treatment-related SAEs were reported in 5 patients (anaphylactic reaction, pyrexia, and respiratory depression).

The company is also initiating frontline phase 2 study in this year. It also has planned to initiate combo (Naxitamab plus Chemo phase 2 study) in 2020. US commercialization in high-risk NB is also being planned for 2020. Naxitamab has an orphan designation in the US and EU. It also has breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) and rare-pediatric disease designation (RPDD) in US.

It has multiple potential advantages over other GD2 targeting antibody-based therapies, such as modest toxicity, outpatient setting, shorter infusion time, etc. This enables the company to reduce its trial cost, and enables clinical benefit with minimal drug exposure. Below is a comparison between a COG – 8-20 h infusion (x4 per week), and MSK/Y-mAbs – app 30 min infusion (x3 per week).

Marketability and competition

Market Size

Neuroblastoma (NB) is a rare cancer in children, but children detected with extra cranial solid tumor mostly suffer from NB. 50% of NB patients relapse, and thus the medical need of those patients remain unmet. Each year, approximately 700 children are diagnosed with high risk NB in the US, and approximately 1,050 children in Europe. Current addressable global market consists of approximately 960 new frontline highrisk NB patients and 675 primary or secondline eligible R/R NB pediatric patients each year.

Though the overall number of patients is low, orphan designation, breakthrough therapy designation, and rare-pediatric disease designation make this drug highly desirable. The tenure of treatment is also long. Going by the trial, each patient will be treated for at least two years, and then flowed up for another five years. It is anticipated that optimal pricing and reimbursement coverage will make this drug a potential market leader in treatment of high-risk NB.

In addition, a very small number of pediatric cancer centers treat majority of neuroblastoma, which reduces its marketing costs. Y-mAbs has already started its outreach and engagement with top pediatric cancer centers as well as key neuroblastoma advocacy groups. Company’s presence in medical congress is also likely to raise the profile of Y-mAbs as well as Naxitamab. It is anticipated that when the company commercializes Naxitamab in late 2020, its optimal pricing and reimbursement coverage will make this drug a potential market leader in treatment of high-risk NB.

Financials

The company had a closing cash balance of $207 million, as against an annual operating cash flow of around $73.5 million in 2019. Although the cash balance can easily take care of year long operations and beyond, most of the cash raised in last two years is through dilution of equity stakes. In 2018 and 2019, stakes have been diluted for raising almost $235 million cash. We assume that, this dilution was preplanned, and aimed at expected US commercialization of Naxitamab. This assumption is supported by the fact that the company has minimal liabilities to service. Total external liabilities in 2019 and 2018 stood at $17.5 million and $11.4 million respectively.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has obtained exclusive rights to MSK’s antibody product candidates. So, it has to make milestone and royalty payments.

However, YMAB’s two lead drugs, Naxitamab and Omburtamab, are 100% owned. Thus these drugs, if commercialized will ensure a steady stream of revenue.

Bottomline

Y-mAbs is an undercovered, below the radar company with an interesting story. If the price was lower than it is now, it would be even more attractive. Even so, the current price point is also quite a bit of discount from its 52-week high, and I expect that by November PDUFA, all else going well, the stock may be able to achieve it. That would be pretty good profit for current buyers.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.