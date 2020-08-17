DGI For The DIY: Q2 2020 Dividend Portfolio Update

Several trades were made during the quarter in managing the portfolio for income growth.

We are now well past the halfway point of 2020, and this year continues to be one to remember. The second quarter was especially noteworthy, as the market saw a 20%+ decline before rallying nearly all the way back to all-time highs.

COVID-19 was a bit of a roller-coaster as well, as the initial case surge in New York seemed to be under control before a second wave hit states like Florida, Texas, and Arizona, bringing the daily case count to new all-time highs.

Despite whatever impact the virus is having on the economy, the stock market seems to be taking everything in stride, as big-cap tech stocks pushed the NASDAQ composite to a new all-time high by quarter's end.

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 and DOW also recovered much of their losses, as they were down 4% and 9.55% at the halfway point of the year.

My portfolio performed similarly, as it saw a big draw-down in Q1 before recovering to a 5.1% loss by the end of Q2. This lagged the NASDAQ and S&P 500, but was significantly better than the DOW.

However, while portfolio value was down, dividend income continued its march higher. Here's the income progress since the portfolio began:

Q2 income rose by 19.2% over 2019's total, and also increased by 2.1% compared with Q1. First-half income increased by 14.3% over last year's total.

It was a bumpy ride getting there, however, as the pandemic caused a few dividend cuts in the portfolio, which resulted in a few trades to shuffle positions, which I will discuss in detail later in the article.

Project Background and Guidelines

The "DGI For The DIY" portfolio was created in 2013 when I liquidated the mutual funds in my IRA and used the proceeds to create a new portfolio of dividend growth stocks. I've been writing quarterly updates on the portfolio ever since, documenting its progress and my lessons learned as a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Dividend Growth Investor (DGI).

I am a 41-year-old civil engineer who is married with three young children. I share my personal story in an attempt to inspire others to take control of their finances and plan for their future.

I've found that writing these updates keeps me focused on the goal ahead, which is securing a growing income stream to help fund a portion of my future retirement. Knowing that I'll be documenting everything for others to see helps me to stay on the right path and keeps me disciplined in the process.

This is a dividend growth portfolio, so its main purpose is to produce a growing stream of dividend income. This is accomplished by buying companies that grow dividends over time, or by harvesting capital gains and investing the proceeds into higher-yielding companies.

I've established the following guidelines that help me stay focused on meeting that goal of consistent and reliably increasing dividend income.

Buy companies that consistently show positive growth in earnings and translate those earnings into increasing dividend payouts to shareholders.

Focus on companies that are investment-grade, with S&P credit ratings of BBB or higher.

Maintain a diversified portfolio spread across multiple industries.

Reinvest all dividends back into the companies that pay them.

Consider for sale any company that cuts or freezes its dividend.

The purpose of this portfolio is to produce a passive income stream that will fund a portion of my future retirement. Being 41 years old, I have roughly 25 years before I'll reach that milestone.

Focusing on portfolio income is helpful because it gives me an easier way to benchmark my goals. Rather than focusing on the daily swings in portfolio value, I can instead concentrate on the steadily increasing dividend income that the portfolio provides. Not only is income easier to plan for, but it is also less volatile, which makes recent market swings easier to stomach.

I switched to the dividend growth investing strategy in 2013, but it was in late 2017 that I added the goal of 10% annual income growth for the portfolio. I finished that year with $2,005 in dividend income, and calculated that with a 10% annual income growth rate this portfolio could produce over $26,000 in dividend income in 2044, the year in which I turn 66 years old.

I've remained well above pace for the annual targets, and with forward income now nearing $2,800, it should remain that way in 2020.

Dividend Increase Announcements

Dividend growth has definitely been impacted by the current recession, especially among the cyclical and economically-sensitive sectors. This has resulted in multiple cuts in the portfolio, and smaller increases by companies that have announced dividend raises.

Here were the ten increases for the portfolio during Q2.

Date Company Ticker Prev. Rate New Rate Seq. Inc. LY Rate YoY Inc. Div. Yield Link 04/14/20 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $0.9500 $1.010 6.3% $0.950 6.3% 2.73% LINK 04/22/20 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) $0.2500 $0.263 5.0% $0.250 5.0% 7.35% LINK 04/28/20 IBM Common Stock (IBM) $1.6200 $1.630 0.6% $1.620 0.6% 5.20% LINK 04/29/20 American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) $0.5000 $0.550 10.0% $0.500 10.0% 1.51% LINK 04/30/20 Apple Inc. (AAPL) $0.7700 $0.820 6.5% $0.770 6.5% 0.71% LINK 05/06/20 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) $0.9700 $1.040 7.2% $0.970 7.2% 2.61% LINK 05/21/20 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) $0.1900 $0.200 5.3% $0.190 5.3% 3.26% LINK 06/05/20 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) $1.0800 $1.2500 15.74% $1.0800 15.74% 1.54% LINK 06/10/20 Realty Income Corp (O) $0.2330 $0.2335 0.21% $0.2265 3.09% 4.59% LINK 06/11/20 Target Corporation (TGT) $0.6600 $0.6800 3.03% $0.6600 3.03% 1.99% LINK Average: 5.99% 6.28% 3.15%

The ten increases averaged 5.99% on a sequential basis and 6.28% on an annual basis, which is the lowest I can remember for the portfolio.

The only double-digit increases came from American Water Works and UnitedHealth Group, which raised by 10% and 15.74%.

Apple disappointed with its small 6.5% increase, especially now that it announced blowout earnings with its Q2 report. With its cash flows and low payout ratio, I was hoping for more.

IBM raised by just 0.6%, as its Red Hat acquisition and elevated payout ratio caused management to dial back dividend growth. Target and Realty Income also had lackluster increases, which is understandable considering their exposure to retail and real estate and expected drop in earnings in 2020.

Dividend Cuts

It was a rough quarter for dividend cuts, as three companies either cut or suspended dividends.

Ross Stores (ROST) announced a huge drop in earnings on May 21, and in conjunction with that release also suspended its dividend. Since then, earnings estimates have continued to fall, and I expect it to be at least a few more quarters until the dividend is reinstated.

Dominion Energy (D) surprised when it announced that it is selling off pipeline assets and refocusing on regulated utility operations for future earnings. This re-set of earnings will result in a dividend cut in Q4, from $0.94 to $0.63.

The final cut came from Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), which announced an 80% cut to its dividend with its Q2 earnings announcement on July 14, dropping the payout from $0.51 to $0.10. This followed the Fed's requirement that dividends can't exceed a bank's trailing four quarters worth of earnings.

Analysts now expect Wells Fargo to earn just $0.10 for all of 2020. If that holds true, there could be another cut or even a full suspension of the dividend later this year.

Portfolio Transactions

With those dividend cuts and other economic considerations in mind, I did make several trades in the portfolio during the quarter. For those wondering, this account is an IRA held in an online brokerage with zero trading costs, so there are no concerns with either commissions or taxes when trades are made.

The first trade was the trimming of my position in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and liquidation of my stake in Thor Industries (THO) on April 9, whose proceeds were used to add to my stakes in Watsco, Inc. (WSO) and 3M Company (MMM).

Digital Realty has grown to the largest position in the portfolio, has seen declining dividend growth in recent years, and is trading at its highest valuation on record.

I still like the company, but at current prices was not comfortable with it being a nearly triple-sized position, so felt it was a good time to lock in some gains to build up other positions.

The sale of Thor Industries could not have had worse timing, as the stock has more than doubled in just a few months since the sale. My thinking was the company had taken on debt with recent acquisitions and with a BB- credit rating and a raging pandemic it was not a risk I wanted in the portfolio.

I was right in thinking that high unemployment would hurt sales, as earnings are expected to drop by 39% following last year's 35% decrease. However I was wrong on market sentiment, as the stock has become a play on social distancing as the market expects more people to buy recreational vehicles as they avoid traditional crowd-based entertainment.

Yet another example of how difficult it is to predict stock prices!

The trade wasn't a complete failure, however, as I did boost dividend income produced by 33%, and a 50% gain in price from Watsco helped offset the big run in price by Thor.

The second trade involved the trimming of my shares in Abbott Labs (ABT) and liquidation of my position in International Business Machines (IBM) to increase my stakes in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Wells Fargo.

As with Digital Realty, Abbott Labs is trading at an all-time high valuation despite the fact that earnings are expected to be flat in 2020.

This presented another chance to harvest capital gains, and use the proceeds to fill out other positions.

IBM is the complete opposite, as it was on my chopping block for several years as it struggled growing revenues or earnings. That lack of growth followed through to the dividend, as the company announced just a 0.6% increase with its most recent raise.

With increased debt due to the Red Hat acquisition, I'm not expecting dividend growth to pick up anytime soon. Analysts are expecting earnings growth to finally return in 2021, but I've grown tired of "waiting for Gadot" and decided to move on.

While IBM has struggled, Broadcom has produced 16.5% earnings growth over the last five years, and analysts expect double-digit growth going forward.

I give up a bit of yield with the swap, but Broadcom's 4% yield is generous in its own right, and I'm expecting growth to come along with it.

Bristol-Myers was a small position in the portfolio, and trimming Abbott to bring it up closer to a full-weight position seems like a good move to make.

The buy of Wells Fargo did not work out as planned, as my prediction that Wells Fargo would maintain the dividend proved incorrect. Earnings were also disappointing, leading to a capital loss on the purchase. Wells Fargo was sold at $24.80 after quarter's end, which will be covered in a future portfolio update.

While the trade is down so far, I am still happy with the move, as I like the long-term prospects of Broadcom over IBM, and I do think Bristol-Myers will eventually work out for me as well.

The third set of trades came after Ross Stores announced that it would be suspending the dividend. The company also announced poor earnings results, and with no online sales presence to offset store closures, I wasn't confident that the stock would turn things around anytime soon.

I used the proceeds to open a new position in Dollar General (DG) and add to my positions in Flowers Foods and NextEra Energy to bring them closer to equal weight in the portfolio.

This trade has worked out well so far, as I was able to replace one growth stock for another, and did so without giving up any income by also adding to some higher yielding positions that were underweight.

Dollar General has been a strong grower since its IPO as it aggressively expands its store count across the United States. It's also benefited from the pandemic, as consumers have traded down to lower priced products, boosting its sales.

Flowers Foods was one of the smaller positions in the portfolio, and following its dividend increase and impressive earnings it seemed like a good time to add to the position.

NextEra was my smallest utility position despite being one of my top performers, so it was time to add to it as well.

The final trade involved me trimming some gains in Apple and Microsoft and putting those proceeds into a new utility that I've watched for some time, Sempra Energy (SRE).

This trade brought Apple and Microsoft back to slightly overweight positions, while more than tripling my income with a new utility stock in Sempra.

Apple and Microsoft have been two of my best performers, and I continue to like their businesses, but they've gotten way ahead of themselves valuation-wise and I felt it was time to take some profits.

Apple is now trading at 35X expected 2020 earnings, more than twice its historical valuation, which has also pushed its yield to well under 1%.

The projected 12% annual earnings growth is nice, but even that is hard to justify this valuation level.

Microsoft is a similar story, as it trades for 32X FY2021 estimates, and now also has a yield under 1%. Its expected growth is a few percentage points higher at 14%, but that still makes the current valuation difficult to justify.

Sempra Energy is one of the higher growth utilities on my watch list, putting up 9.6% annualized dividend growth over the last decade, with expectations for high single-digit dividend growth going forward.

It's trading at its most attractive valuation since early 2013, and with a yield over 3% gives a nice income boost while adding another quality stock to the portfolio.

The four trades added significant income for the portfolio, providing cushion and some flexibility should there be any more dividend cuts later this year. With the moves, I should remain well on track to meet the double-digit income growth target.

Portfolio Holdings

Following those trades, here is how the portfolio looked at quarter's end:

The portfolio value of $84,299.90 was a 17.3% increase over Q1, and a 5.7% increase year over year.

The big rebound came from a variety of sectors, with Apple and Lowe's having the biggest impact on the portfolio. Lowe's grew by a whopping 57.02% while Apple increased by 43.46%.

Data by YCharts

The big run in Lowe's vaulted it to the second-largest position in the portfolio behind Digital Realty, while Apple's big run pushed it back up to #5, even after it was trimmed during the quarter.

Not all stocks were winners though, as utilities and consumer staples struggled when sentiment shifted towards growth from safety during the quarter.

Data by YCharts

Portfolio Weighting

With the moves made and big swings in prices, here is how the portfolio was weighted by sector at quarter's end:

Even with the trimming of Apple and Microsoft, technology's weighting actually increased slightly from 15.8% to 16.0%. The add-on purchases of Watsco and 3M and strong performance by Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and the railroads moved the industrial weighting up from 10.9% to 13.1%. Meanwhile, the sale of Thor Industries and Ross Stores dropped the discretionary sector from 16.1% to 13.0%.

On The Radar

With the market near all-time highs, it is getting difficult to find reasonably priced stocks for potential purchase. And after the flurry of activity I had during Q2, I'm looking to slow down the trading a bit this quarter.

If I do make any trades, it will be to continue work in re-balancing out some positions. There are a few names that are currently underweight in my portfolio that I have interest in adding to.

As discussed above, I've already added to Bristol-Myers Squibb, but it remains underweight in my portfolio, and continues to look attractive for income and growth. It trades at just over a 10 PE, yields close to 3%, and is expected to grow at a double-digit rate going forward.

CVS Health looks attractive as well. It trades at a sub-10 PE, has a 3% yield, and had a nice earnings announcement a few weeks back. It continues to pay down debt from the Aetna acquisition, and in another year or two should be able to ramp up dividend growth once again.

Closing Thoughts

The pandemic has certainly led to a wild couple of quarters in the market, but despite the big price drop in March and a few dividend cuts along the way, my portfolio is now approaching a new all-time high in value and remains on pace to meet my 10% income growth goals.

I hope you all are having similar good fortune in the market, and are staying safe and healthy during this trying time. Best wishes, and as always, happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, ABT, ADP, AMGN, AMP, AVGO, AWK, BDX, BMY, CMCSA, CMI, CVS, CVX, D, DG, DLR, EOG, FLO, HD, HRL, JNJ, KMI, LMT, LOW, MA, MCD, MKC, MMM, MO, MSFT, NEE, NSC, O, OHI, PM, QCOM, SBUX, SRE, STAG, T, TGT, UNH, UNP, V, WBA, WEC, WSO, XEL, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.