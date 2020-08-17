Other than a very strong balance sheet and low earnings multiple, there are few triggers here, as this prevents me from having conviction.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) has seen a painful week as quarterly results and the accompanied outlook was very weak, at least in the eyes of investors. While the softer results weren't unexpected, investors and analysts were betting on a sequential improvement in revenue declines. Instead, sales are expected to take a smaller yet continued beat in the current quarter.

This should not come as unexpected as the company has disappointed investors for years and multiples are low, yet the degree of the shortfall is disappointing. Other than a low valuation, there are few reasons to be very upbeat on Cisco, yet I continue to hold a modest long position, although I lack conviction and confidence to buy shares in greater size.

A Soft End To 2020

Cisco reported a soft end to its fiscal year of 2020 which ends at the end of July. The company reported a 9% fall in fourth quarter sales to $12.2 billion. This, of course, was accompanied by some pressure on gross margins, although I am pleased to see that operating expenses fell by similar percentages as the top line, thereby not causing additional pressure on margins.

Reported operating margins fell 12% to $3.25 billion and with a normalized tax rate, the company reported net earnings of $2.64 billion which translates into GAAP earnings of $0.62 per share. Adjusted earnings fell three pennies to $0.80 per share although this number excludes nine cents in stock-based compensation, for a realistic earnings number of around $0.70 per share.

The fourth quarter numbers are of course impacted by the Covid-19 situation with sales down $1.2 billion in absolute dollar terms for the quarter, yet in the first nine months of the year, Cisco already reported small revenue declines. Yet the overall $2.6 billion decline in sales for the year looks worse than it is, as deferred revenue balances were up $2.0 billion, so adjusted for that the company is basically reported flattish results.

The balance sheet remains very resilient as the company ended the fiscal year with a net cash position of $14.8 billion, as this number even excludes nearly $11 billion in financing receivables being apparent on the balance sheet as well. With a share count of 4.2 billion shares, the net cash balances excluding financing receivables already total $3.50 per share.

Bracing For Tough Times

While many companies have reported the largest softness in the second quarter results (talking about the calendar year here), Cisco is actually guiding for continued weakness. First quarter sales are seen down 9-11%, but moreover non-GAAP earnings are seen at $0.69-$0.71 per share, actually about ten cents lower from the earnings reported this quarter. Note that while the sequential earnings number looks quite bad, the first quarter is typically a bit slower, as the company reported $0.75 per share in adjusted earnings in the first quarter of last year. This indicates that earnings per share are down about 5 cents on an annual basis, which compares to a three-cent decline in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Nonetheless, with earnings power trending around $2.75 per share on a realistic basis, and operating assets at $42.50 per share being valued at $39 per share, valuation multiples come in around 14 times, indicating that expectations are not very high.

That said, there are a lot of moving parts and that is a longer-term trend that Cisco is not growing sales, despite dozens of acquisitions pursued over the last years, with the lack of growth attributable to real organic sales declines and the transition into a SaaS business. Nonetheless, Cisco is a GDP growth play at best, and probably less than that, so it certainly should be regarded as an income stock rather than a growth company.

Some Final Thoughts

The paragraph above already seems to sum up the long-term thesis as Cisco is of course hit by this environment, yet is underperforming in some business areas as well. Its Webex service is lagging significantly compared to Teams and Zoom, as the same can likely be said for its core networks switches, applications, infrastructure platforms and data security, among others. Furthermore, the company should see a benefit from bans of Huawei across the globe, as the company does not seem to enjoy a benefit from the recent dollar weakness as well, certainly not in the guidance for the current quarter.

While Cisco continues to operate with a strong net cash position, I feel that management is more focused on ''shareholder value'' by focusing on dividends, share repurchases and M&A, all the easy stuff to ''create'' value, while the organic growth rate seems to lag. If not for the fact that the company has a solid net cash position, I would almost believe we are dealing with a (potential) second IBM (IBM) here.

In May, I concluded the following after the company reported its third quarter results in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis: ''Soft performance and cheap,', as the company has seen weakness in its results. At the time I reckoned that some other parts of the business should thrive in this environment certainly as data usage, teleconferencing and other trends related to work-from-home should see a big boost in that environment.

Shares looked cheap enough for me to stick around given the modest earnings multiple, in combination with a resilient balance sheet, and the fact that the continued transformation should result in better top line sales performance. My hope is that stabilization and conversion to SaaS might even ignite growth, and thereby valuation multiple inflation.

That story seems far removed from now, yet expectations remain modest enough to hold onto a small long position, although I am lacking conviction to hold shares in size here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.