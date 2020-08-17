GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) the UK-based gambling company, reported H1 results on Thursday. The company proved they had done well to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and the store closures that have come with it. The market reacted in neither a positive nor negative manner to the results finishing flat on the day. This market reaction to me reflected the fact that these results were largely priced in since the shares have rebounded since the initial overreaction which was felt back in March. H1 was strong, but not a blowout period for the company. I believe that GVC is still facing headwinds that may not be priced in by the market.

H1 results

Looking at the headline, GVC still experienced a drop-off in revenue over the period as they suffered from physical store closures for a substantial period. Particularly in the primary Ladbrokes and Coral subsidiaries. Overall revenue fell by 11% for the period to £1.58 billion. Adjusted cash profits (underlying EBITDA) subsequently fell 5%. Whilst the company suffered in physical store performance, this was mitigated thanks to the extremely strong online performance where online net gaming revenue jumped 19% over the period. This in turn allowed profitability to jump around 50%. A large amount of this online NGR growth came from the company's high growth markets such as Australia which saw a growth of a colossal 43% on the period. The company cited the fact that horse racing continued throughout the turbulent period and as such the company was still able to take bets on those events.

Looking ahead at opportunity going forward for GVC on the back of these results, they must look to continue their geographical expansion into new and growing markets across the world. As GVC looks to be one of the most responsible gambling companies in the industry, these will need to be regulated markets. There are over 50 regulated gambling markets across the world. The company says that these markets could provide some 1.3 billion customers and $45 billion in gross gaming revenues.

However, with this opportunity, it is also a highly competitive market with other large players looking to take a greater market share. In terms of the US market, the groups BetMGM JV with MGM resorts (MGM) can provide the necessary foothold to gaining market share in the US sport betting market. Currently betting, in general, is heavily barred and regulated in the US and thus this opportunity is of course largely speculative. This hasn't stopped GVC plowing large amounts of money to the tune $450 million. If this does pay off the benefits could be huge as they tap into the biggest and wealthiest consumer market in the world.

Source: igamingtimes.com - Ladbrokes FOBT machines

Potential corporate offending

GVC also announced last month that they were subject to a tax investigation by the UK tax authorities. This investigation is concerning GVC's Turkish facing business which was sold back in 2017. GVC said that HRMC was now investigating 'potential corporate offending' against GVC. Whilst it is hard to speculate on the outcome of this investigation, it certainly isn't a positive development for the company. For me, a greater amount of concerns arise around how this will affect GVC's brand image through the investigation. If GVC wants to be the most responsible in the gambling sector then they must avoid investigations and clashes from the government.

This brings me to my next point about government relationships and regulatory crunches. These are the most prominent risks that face gambling operators across the globe and whether governments will clamp down a greater amount on operations to reduce problem gamblers. Whilst GVC on its own try to limit this effect by providing services to aid and prevent problem gamblers, this will not be enough to prevent any potential new regulations significantly affecting operations.

This happened in 2018 when the government limited the amount people could bet each time on FOBTs (fixed odds betting terminals) from £100 to just £2, a huge reduction. The physical gambling shops rely on these machines to be profitable, as they bring in large sums of money due to the large amounts that gamblers can lose on them in short periods. Whilst the sports betting side of the physical stores are less popular as more and more people now bet online or on their mobile.

Physical store closures and debt

Whilst online sales surge, the bulk of GVC's revenues still comes from their physical stores - due to the closures about the pandemic, NGR in stores fell off a cliff by 50% - leading to the overall decline in revenue by more than 10%. GVC has continued its move towards more online-based gambling, with a reduced physical presence. Over the period, the company closed a total of 227 stores, this followed on from the triennial review back in 2018. This triennial review is about the limit of £2 a spin on the FOBT machines. I believe that following the pandemic and the poor performance that has been experienced across the retail environment in general for many years in the UK, GVC should now accelerate this strategy and closures while also growing its online operations

GVC's debt levels also remain a problem for me currently at £2.16 billion, with a leverage ratio of 2.9x - this is overstretched in my opinion and is a pile that needs to be worked on over the coming years to deleverage the company's balance sheet for growth. Bringing this down to a ratio of 2x would be far more appealing and would make a greater bull case for GVC. However, due to the uncertain nature of these times, this doesn't look like it's going to be reduced any more over the near term. The company has also suspended the dividend due to the current uncertainty.

In terms of valuation, Peel Hunt has forecasted an EPS of 55.5p for the full year 2020, and this means that GVC is currently trading off a P/E of around 14. To me, this is still slightly overpriced considering the headwinds that remain and the fact that the company's revenues still sunk 11% over H1. They mitigated the crisis well but for shares to be down just 10% since February isn't fully pricing in the future uncertainty.

Conclusion

GVC has continued the transition towards greater online gambling and I expect to see this transition now accelerate following the impacts of the pandemic on the retail environment. GVC still has a sizeable debt pile that doesn't look likely to be trimmed any time soon as uncertainty remains in the current market environment. It's good to see a dividend suspension to maintain liquidity and financial health in the company. Whilst GVC has mitigated the crisis well, potential future broader market headwinds and the tax investigation are putting me off shares for now.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.