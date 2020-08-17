Guided-for synergy effects of $2.5B seem not to have been exaggerated, and are on track.

Guidance is increased, the company continues to hold an excellent, strong balance sheet and has the financial flex to do what it needs in terms of capital allocation.

The quarter saw continued inventory workdown, several new medications in the pipeline moving forward, and several launches as well.

I wrote about Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) in my article in May, where I declared it a corona discount. Since that time, valuation has (thankfully) not moved that much, enabling us to still invest in this excellent company at an appealing valuation.

This giant in cardiovascular diseases, immunosciences, virology, and oncology has not convinced the market yet, and while we can of course see continued challenges (also highlighted in the quarterly), the overall positive picture on BMY remains - and I consider it one of the two best healthcare/pharma investments you can make at this time.

Let me show you why that still is the case.

Bristol-Myers Squibb - How has the company been doing?

First off, the core of the company's results. Here we usually look at company core product sales during 2Q20, and during the year thus far. While healthcare companies as a whole have experienced multiple expansion, this hasn't really been the case for BMY following strong quarters, despite numbers such as this.

(Source: BMY 2Q20 Presentation)

While there are drops in some segments, most of these are quarterly, not in terms of the full year.

When looking at 1H20, nearly everything is positive in terms of net sales. The company's main products such as Eliquis and Opdivo saw sales growth in the US in particular, with only Opdivo seeing negative COVID-19 impact. This sales cadence is trend-setting for the company's quarterly results, driving a very positive overall bottom line.

In addition to a strong performance by its "legacy" drug portfolio, the company has also seen success in recent launches, such as the anemia medication Reblozyl with the majority of patients receiving additional dosages and the company seeing excellent adoption rates by physicians. Zeposia, a medication against multiple sclerosis, is also receiving attention.

Like with many debt-laden companies in the space, BMY's focus at this time is the company balance sheet.

With a debt of nearly $46B and net debt of $24B, we can expect little dividend growth going forward, and likely very little to no share buybacks either until the company has handled its upcoming debt maturities.

The target, as before, is a lower than 1.5X net debt/EBITDA by 2023, at which point the company would have paid down $12.9B of its current debt. The company posted over $10B in sales during 2Q20 alone - which should illustrate how, in the long term, the company's net debt isn't really an issue if the company is allowed time to pay this down.

This is not even mentioning the continued success of new products. BMY continues to gain approval for new products at a rapid pace, with two first-line cancer approvals during 2Q20 as well as the company's recent push into cell therapy medicines.

(Source: BMY 2Q20 Presentation)

In short, the company's pipeline of drugs continues to be active, well-maintained, and with plenty of new potentially excellent products coming to market this year, next year, and over the coming years.

There's little to suggest during this earnings beat, with the company beating EPS expectations by $0.15 and revenue expectations by almost $90M, the company would fundamentally turn downward during 2020 or 2021. While the company does expect international headwinds due to COVID-19 and some lower sales in key drugs during later parts of the year, these are expected to still result in a massively growing EPS YoY in 2020.

The positives in the company are quite broad-based, and potential risk factors for BMY are perhaps more relegated to the generally-found risk areas for pharmaceutical companies as a whole, with very little new severe risk impacting BMY in particular.

The risks I mentioned in my previous article on the company, therefore, are still quite relevant to your investment into the company - but it's important to consider that most every pharmaceutical company suffers from one or several of these risks. It is like investing in a tobacco company - regulation and health will always be a factor.

Specific negative impacts for the quarter were limited to medications that were new to the company, but the company sees recovery from April and May here already. There was also some demand pressure related to a limited patient access with regards to hospitals and care centers - but this is turning around as well.

The company's COO put the quarterly performance in the following terms:

While, it's still early days, we believe it's going well, if not better than expect, particularly in light of COVID and launching in a virtual environment. We've already achieved market share in the mid single digits. For 227 we are seeing use of Opdivo plus Yervoy across histologies and PD-L1 expression. (Source: David Elkins, 2Q20 Earnings Call)

So - on one side, everything does seem to be working out as BMY predicted. The company continued its strong growth trajectory, and legacy drugs continued to deliver impressive sales performance.

On the other side, the risks inherent to a company like BMY with large portions of revenue depending on blockbuster drugs remain much like before. Other companies in the healthcare sector have a much more diversified revenue stream, and not exposed to generic risks and entrant issues as we see here. This could be argued as making them safer investments - and it's one of the primary risks I point out in my initial article. This has not changed. When investing in a company like BMY, you don't just invest in the ongoing blockbuster drug successes, you also invest in the company's supposed ability to replicate that success.

Over the course of its history, BMY has given us very little reason to doubt this. The company's increasing guidance reflects its own confidence to meet these expectations, and BMY is now expecting an EPS range of up to $6.10-6.25. This guidance is in part related to some excellent results from the integration side of things, which was based on early integration of operations, and COVID-19 acting as a sort of catalyst for both organizations to come together and solve the upcoming challenges and issues in an impressive manner - according to the company, there was simply a high degree of positive overlap all across the world.

On a macro level for BMY, there is little else to say or guide for based on these quarterly results. It was simply a very good quarter, where trends caused the company to adjust its guidance upward. While expecting some slowing sales due to international headwinds during the rest of the year, the key aspects of the company including its merger seem to be going beautifully and beyond expectations.

This impacts the valuation as follows.

Bristol-Myers Squibb - What is the valuation?

Because we've received more clarity with regards to the Celgene M&A, the previously-exuberant expectations now no longer seem so far-fetched. This trend will continue as the company continues to report results that are more or less in line with these expectations, and the lofty earnings forecasts begin to seem less and less unlikely.

At this time, the company valuation still looks like this.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

So while the company valuation has moved towards more accurate multiples in accordance with forecast sentiment, we're still a far cry from both the historical premium and, in fact, from any sort of what I would consider a "fair value" for the company. While the appeal isn't as high as it once was, with a yield of over 3%, it's still well within what I would consider extremely appealing - and here's why.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Based on only a return to relatively normal earnings multiples of around 14-15X earnings, an investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb has the potential of yielding annual returns of well over 20%, even without considering the company's historical premiums valid.

Thus, based on recent earnings trends during 2Q20, it's highly probable that this year's earnings, given these trends, will come in at around the forecasts currently made. While variances are possible, the larger question is whether these forecasts which include Celgene are in the ballpark - where recent results suggest that they indeed are, even during quarters which can be characterized as problematic.

The fact is that analysts tend to underestimate BMY earnings quite a bit as well, leading to a significant (36% for the past 10 years) portion where BMY beats the earnings estimates by more than 10%. Given these trends, it's not unlikely that the company will manage to deliver a repeat performance of beating expectations - which again would cement the current opportunity as an appealing one.

There's a lot of "what-ifs" here. This is to be expected in a company that has not only undergone a massive merger and taken on sizeable amounts of debt but also is in an industry where trials and new products are both massive in cost and risk in terms of failure.

I can point to several things that I believe make this an opportunity worth pursuing - but the core argument for BMY will be a combination of the current valuation in relation to forecasts, and the current valuation in relation to historical multiples, and taking both of these into consideration when looking at the company's own guidance and upcoming products.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

We can lowball the company's prospective results by giving BMY a potential long-term EPS growth rate of far less than expected - 8% on an annual basis until 2025 - and still come out on top with an annual return of almost 10% based on these results and a more or less static valuation from today's level. I believe that this presumes a negative enough scenario where the company essentially comes in under expectations despite the M&A and doesn't move back to a more "fair" value for almost 5 years. Despite these assumptions, a potential investor would still yield a fairly appealing return.

When we see such a positive potential return from even a relatively negative forecast, that's where we know that we're looking at a likely undervaluation. It is based upon these trends and this quarterly that I reiterate my positive view for the company's valuation, and consider a 13-15X earnings multiple to be valid for the company, resulting in a significant undervaluation at today's share price.

Thesis

Because of this continued undervaluation, BMY remains one of my primary choices in the entire sector. While not as large an undervaluation as when I established and extended my position, BMY is still a worthy candidate, especially in the light of current market trends.

The entire market is currently suffering from what I would characterize as chronic overvaluation in the face of actual earnings expectations and overall macro. This makes the few companies that offer realistic upsides even at conservative results few and far between, and worth focusing on. In the healthcare/pharma sector, BMY is one of 4 companies that I follow which I consider still make up a good enough potential investment (usually centered around an at least 10% potential annual rate of return even at conservative expectations) for the coming years, come hell or high water.

Since I try not to invest in riskier investments, one of the effects of continued valuation expansion even for BMY is acceptance of the fact that we're getting a lower and lower return/yield for our money. The alternative is compromising in terms of the quality of companies that we buy - and that's not an option for me.

Bristol-Myers Squibb remains, at the time of writing this article, undervalued around 42.5% to my target price of ~$90/share, representing what I believe to be realistic with the Celgene merger. The company has a stellar credit rating, a 2.85% yield, and still trades at an average 3-year forward PEG ratio of 0.59X. So while the market is overvalued, the market is also still, as I see it, underestimating BMY's earnings potential. The company offers a wide moat, management I consider good, and less than 40% of earnings are paid out in dividends on an LTM basis. The company does have some work to do with its debt, but given current earnings trends, this seems to be going very well.

For these reasons, Bristol-Myers Squibb remains a company I invest in on a monthly basis in this overvalued market - and I believe you should consider doing the same.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Bristol-Myers Squibb remains undervalued at more than 40% to what I consider a fair value and therefore constitutes a "Buy."

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.