The company trades at just a small premium to the general market and given the unique business model, I am happy to initiate on dips which represent a market multiple.

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) went public in June as I concluded that the company is an interesting business and stock to follow. I noted that the company has seen steady growth, is very profitable, leverage is modest, pro-forma earnings multiples look compelling, and on top of that, the company employs quite a unique and interesting business model. As the company reported its second quarter results, the first earnings report since the company went public, it is time to update the investment thesis.

The Thesis, The Stance

The name of the company pretty much sums up what the company does. The company aims to contribute to innovation in life science by collaborating with other innovators in order to make the R&D ecosystem more productive.

The company works together with academia, commercial companies and not-for-profit organizations as a co-investor and acquirer of royalties. Founded in the mid 1990s the company is a pioneer in the royalty market, as it claims that it is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties, having spent nearly $20 billion on these royalties since its founding a quarter of a century ago!

Currently, the company has 45 therapies which are marketed in its portfolio, with 3 products in development stage. Note that these are big drugs with roughly half of the 45 products generating a billion or more in product sales, and 7 products generating more than $3 billion in annual product revenues. Not only are royalties growing, as underlying product revenues tend to show solid growth, royalties keep growing as development of drugs is becoming ever more complex requiring more expertise and knowledge sharing during the development process.

The company has partnerships with pretty much all the big names in the industry, including names like Vertex, Biogen, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, and many others. Royalties come in at low or mid single digit percentages compared to product sales, as diversified and growing revenue streams make for resilient and diversified cash flow streams. That said, the top 5 drugs are responsible for about half of revenues, yet overall diversification is taken care of.

Valuation Talks

Royalty Pharma went public at $28 per share in June as the company generated $1.68 billion in gross proceeds (ex greenshoe) with the public offering. With 595 million shares outstanding and those shares having risen to $49, the equity valuation jumped to $29.2 billion at $49 per share on the opening day. Furthermore, the company operated with a pro-forma net debt load of $4.4 billion, for a nearly $34 billion enterprise valuation.

Note that the business generated just $1.81 billion in revenues in 2019, up a percent compared to the year before. Given that these are royalty streams, the margin profile of these revenues are very impressive of course, as the company reported adjusted EBIT of $1.60 billion, translating into dazzling margins! Based on that number, and my assumption of 4% cost of debt and a 15% tax rate, I noted that pro-forma earnings could come in around $1.21 billion, for earnings just north of $2 per share!

At $49, shares were valued at 24 times sales and with EBITDA of $2.0 billion, leverage ratios were reasonable at little over 2 times. These valuations were a bit too high for me to consider the shares although the company reported solid first quarter results. First quarter revenues rose 15% to $501 million, for revenues at a rate of $2.0 billion, basically 10% higher than 2019. This meant that I pegged earnings power around $2.25 per share, resulting in just a 21-22 time earnings multiple.

An Update

Since the public offering a few developments took place. In July the company announced a deal to acquire PTC's royalty interest in risdiplam in a $650 million deal. Early August, Royalty Pharma made a $250 million deal with Biohaven to obtain royalties on zavegepant.

By mid August, the company reported its second quarter results. Royalty receipts rose 20% to $585 million, with net cash receipts (adjusted for non-controlling interest) up 24% to $462 million. The company reported net debt of $3.1 billion by the end of the quarter, although this stands around $4.0 billion if we account for the two recent deals announced, which actually followed two smaller deals in June with Agios and AiCuris.

The company now reports a 607 million diluted shares count (higher than the time of the IPO, as a result of the over-allotment option). With shares now down to $45, equity valuations come in around $27.4 billion, for a pro-forma enterprise valuation of around $31 billion. The company reported adjusted cash flows of $369 million for the quarter, or about $0.60 per share. If we annualise this adjusted cash flow number, I peg cash flow streams at around $2.40 per share, although the second quarter appears to be a little stronger than the average throughout the year. That said, interest costs are looked in at cheap rates, resulting in some benefits compared to my calculations at the time of the offering.

An Update!

With shares having fallen from $49 at the time of the IPO to levels around $45 at the moment, and still pegging earnings/cash flow power around $2.25 per share, multiples have fallen to about 20 times. Even after two recent deals, I peg leverage ratios around 2.0 times, as these deals undoubtedly will provide for some growth in the coming quarters/years to come.

This starts to look reasonably compelling, although the complicated accounting makes it hard to keep track of all the developments taking place, as these seem to be quite positive. For now appeal continues to lure as by the very nature these royalty streams are ending assets which makes that I am looking to acquire equity at a multiple in line with the market, or about 18 times earnings. Hence, I continue to reiterate my desire to pick up some shares in the low-forties, levels we have almost seen in recent weeks, as I continue to approach the investment case with caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.