The iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) offers investors exposure to US mid-cap stocks by tracking the performance of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 index. Over the last five years, mid-caps have underperformed their large-cap brethren, but their fortunes seemed to have changed of late, with IJH outperforming the S&P 500 over the last three months.

Last month, I had shared with the subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report, a chart capturing GMO's latest seven-year forecasts. Whilst the forecasts are rather sobering, especially when you consider historical long-term returns, one can take solace from the fact that it expects mid-caps to outperform large caps. Could this recent outperformance be a preview of what's to come?

Regardless of what will likely transpire, I will now look to break down IJH and highlight some of the strengths and weaknesses of investing in this fund. Let me first start with the positives:

Useful efficiency

With a minuscule expense ratio of only 0.05%, IJH offers you the most efficient way to gain access to mid-caps. This compares very favorably with the expense ratio of other comparable ETFs such as IWF or MVV, which have expense ratios of 0.19% or 0.95% respectively. Expenses are kept in control as IJH follows a passive indexing strategy that seeks to mirror the index. Whilst one loses out on the opportunity to outperform the index via active management, such as shifting to defensive sectors when the index feels overvalued, or when the VIX (Volatility Index) starts hitting elevated levels, IJH mitigates this by avoiding incessant churn and can make a potential investment more efficient.

Limited concentration risk

This is quite a well spread out fund with the AUM being spread across 405 stocks. In addition to that, the top-10 stocks only make up for about 8% of the aggregate holdings. This is quite a contrast to other peers in this space - IWF and VUG where the top-10 holdings make up for more than 44% of their respective holdings, making those funds rather top-heavy and dependent on the performance of a small pool of securities. I also like that there is not a single stock whose share is greater than 1% (ETSY has the largest weight at 0.88%).

Decent dividend profile

For most of these mid-caps, since they haven't quite reached the mature stage of their life cycle, capital allocation priorities tend to be more focused on growing the business either organically or through acquisitions. Resorting to large-scale and consistent dividend payouts tends to be rather uncommon. In light of that context, it wouldn't be too reasonable to expect a huge dividend yield from this ETF. Yet still, within this space, IJH has the best dividend profile. IJH and IWF were both commenced in the same year, yet IJH has seen dividends grow for 10 years while IWF has only seen a year of growth. Over the last five years, the dividend has grown at 11.5%, almost twice that of other comparable ETFs. Besides over the last four years, IJH has offered the highest dividend yield at 1.57%. Having said all that, I also wanted to flag that the quarterly dividend for the June quarter was cut by c.25%.

I'd now like to touch upon some of the risks associated with this ETF:

Steep valuations of top 10 and tech dominance

Company Sector Weight % Current Fwd. P/E 5 yr. Avg.- Fwd. P/E % difference ETSY INC. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Consumer Discretionary 0.88 62.65 NA NA TERADYNE INC (NASDAQ:TER) Information Technology 0.83 23 18 28% CATALENT INC (NYSE:CTLT) Health Care 0.8 44.71 NA NA FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC (NYSE:FDS) Financials 0.78 34.27 24.88 38% POOL CORP (NASDAQ:POOL) Consumer Discretionary 0.73 44.6 29.28 52% FAIR ISAAC CORP (NYSE:FICO) Information Technology 0.72 49.39 31.51 57% TRIMBLE INC (NASDAQ:TRMB) Information Technology 0.7 25.85 21.67 19% MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC (NASDAQ:MPWR) Information Technology 0.65 63.58 35.73 78% COGNEX CORP (NASDAQ:CGNX) Information Technology 0.65 79.45 45.36 75% MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC (NYSE:MOH) Health Care 0.64 16.14 NA NA

I looked at the valuations of the major holdings of this ETF and it doesn't make for a pleasant reading. You have more than three stocks trading at a current forward P/E of more than 60x (Cognex trades at almost 80x!) and none of the constituents of the top-10 are available at a discount to their five-year average. Besides 5 out of the top 10 are from the pricey tech sector. Subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report will note that I've been questioning the sustainability of the rally on the tech-heavy Nasdaq for quite some time. Valuations on the tech sector are so steep that these tech companies are going to have very little room for error when it comes to delivering on earnings. As I highlighted to members of The Lead-Lag Report, we have recently seen investors get a little wary of tech, with the sector underperforming the rest of the pack in July. Could this be a precursor of what's to come?

Weak risk-adjusted return statistics

IJH's quality of returns over the last few years is not very reassuring. Firstly, we can see that the alpha of the category average (on a three-year basis and a five-year basis) is quite sub-standard, and IJH has fared even worse than this. Mean annual returns too have been sub-standard. Mid-caps generally tend to be high-beta, and there's no surprise there to find that the beta over the last three and five years has been around 1.2x, but this has had a dampening effect on the Treynor ratio, with the fund unable to justify the level of systematic risk taken. Treynor ratio has come in at only 0.5x over the last three years vs. the category average of 8x. Standard deviation which considers both the systematic risk and unsystematic risk has been quite elevated at 22x over the last three years. And just like the Treynor ratio, the Shape ratio too validates that IJH has been unable to justify any excess returns relative to the total risk it has taken.

Price action has been strong in recent months but nearing a top

Over 11 years, IJH had enjoyed quite a strong run, trending up from $48 to $210 via a tight ascending channel. What's evident though is that when it crosses $205, there tends to be some hesitancy; we saw that in Sept-2018 and we saw that earlier this year. The strong sell-off in March which saw IJH drop out of this multi-year ascending channel might have scared away the bulls, but it recovered strongly in the ensuing months to come back into the channel range. Momentum is currently strong with IJH trading above its 200DMA and is also on the verge of a golden cross, with the 50DMA about to cross the 200DMA. Yet still, even if this were to come to fruition, it is hardly a few dollars away from hitting the psychologically crucial zone of $200 plus. The probability of increased supply coming in at those levels is quite high.

Conclusion

IJH is an efficient mid-cap focused ETF with holdings spread over a wide pool. The dividend profile may not be the most attractive facet of this ETF but it has been consistent and better than peers in this space. The track record of the fund's risk-adjusted returns has been poor and its top 10 holdings are very pricey and predominantly consist of the companies from the tech sector. On the charts, the current momentum is strong but it is nearing a top. Neutral.

