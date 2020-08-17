2 Option Strategies To Profit Or Generate Income In A Down Market

Unlike the past, there are many non-option means of profiting from down markets some investors might not wish to employ.

Introduction

The S&P 500 doesn’t experience down years often. It’s only seen 24 losing years from 1926 to 2019. Roughly, one out of every four years ends in a loss. Add to that long down periods within a year, and time without an up movement becomes more meaningful. With the S&P 500 almost hitting a new high last week, it’s a good time to strategize about a correction.

Before option trading started being used by the retail investor, shorting stocks would have been a major tool to make money in a down market. Of course, your timing better be good as this strategy came with unlimited risk. With the introduction of new trading vehicles, such as Inverse ETFs and funds that specialized in shorting the market, even investors with limited experience could attempt to "play" down markets. Both strategies have been covered on Seeking Alpha.

With the expansion of stocks and ETFs having option contracts available, a new means of trying to generate ROI in down markets is available to the average investor comfortable using options.

This article will only cover two of the possible option strategies that can be employed in a down market to generate positive returns. If new to options, please pause and read my Options 101 blog so you understand the terms used in this article: Options Intro.

Since we are trying to "profit" in a down market, all examples used in this article will be based on SPY options, the largest ETF based on the S&P 500 and one with an active options market. Options on IWM can be used for those wanting to use a small-cap ETF.

Data by YCharts

Buying Put Options

Source: Chart

Buying Put options gives you the ability to profit when SPY drops in price. You profit if SPY drops below the strike price chosen and the premium you paid. You have the choice of strike prices and expiration dates that fits your market forecast and risk level desired. Your choices will affect the cost (premium) for initiating your position. Regardless, your maximum loss is the premium paid.

You have two ways to potentially make money buying Put options:

SPY price falls as desired.

SPY's volatility increases, which should push up the option's price.

Working against you are both time and potentially the volatility just mentioned. There are three important inputs that drive option prices: the asset's price versus the strike price, volatility, and time. Even if nothing else changes, each day that passes reduces the time value built into the premium. This decay is called theta and should be available where you trade your options. Daily price movement's effect on the option is called delta and is affected by volatility. When traders feel anxious, volatility raises and thus option writers demand higher premiums. The opposite happens when markets calm down.

As mentioned, you control the risk and potential profit by your choice of time and strike price. Risk correlates to time and the distance of the strike price is below the current SPY price. Time is finite. You could prove right and SPY drops in price, but that is meaningless if that drop occurs after your option expired. Ignoring for now the ability to close out your position before expiration at a profit, you need SPY's price below your strike price (plus premium cost) to profit so the deeper you buy an OTM option, the more SPY must drop to profit from your trade, thus risk increases. A good trading platform should have a probability calculator you can use, Fidelity does.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, VIX, which tracks market volatility, spiked back in March and has calmed down since, though it is not back to pre-COVID-19 levels. As an option buyer, you want low volatility and hope it increases. Current VIX levels are not the best for initiating new put positions as a buyer.

Data by YCharts

Data from this chart and the next are from Fidelity after the close of 8/14/20. SPY's price reflects the 8/14 close and price if it drops the percent listed. SPY loss represents dollars lost on 100 shares of SPY. Each contract covers 100 shares of SPY. I picked the monthly option before and after the election and the one that expires at year-end as examples of a Put buying strategy.

Your risk/reward increases as the chosen strike price drops within each month. The cost to initiate a position increases with both a higher strike price and longer time period. Reward-wise, measured in dollars, the buyer will make more the higher the chosen strike price is as less market movement is required to make the option in-the-money. It is important to note that no option's movement is enough to cover 100% of the loss of SPY, but that wasn't the aim, just offsetting part of the drop in price. While the focus here is "profiting" in a bear market, puts do provide protection for the equity portion of your portfolio, like insurance does on your home or auto.

Bearish Call Spread trades

Source: Chart

Using a bearish call spread is a two-part trade. You sell one call option and buy another call option at a higher strike price than the one you sold. Your trade will create a credit spread, which is also your maximum profit. Your maximum loss is the difference between the two strike prices less the credit premium earned. The investor could just write the call but they are then exposed to unlimited risk. If they are that confident, they could still cap their risk and minimize the cost of the cap by picking a wide spread between the strike prices.

SPY's price and time are less important than volatility in a spread trade since you are both a buyer and writer. Your broker should allow you to enter this as one trade at the credit premium desired.

If you execute this strategy, as you can see, an up market will result in a loss. Your maximum loss is the dollar value between strike prices used less the premium credit earned, which are all reflected in the +5% move. For the 12/31/20 320 option, that means $3000-2918+1055. Your maximum profit is earned when both options expire OTM, earning you the premium credit, which is reflected in the -5% move.

This can be seen in the following graph. The various lines represent varies dates between purchase and expiration and are based on historic movements based on time, price, and volatility.

Source: Option Calculator

Again, it is important to note this strategy does not provide 100% downside protection. Using the Dec $320 strike, your option trade made $1863, whereas 100 shares of SPY lost $13,840. The idea is to offset part of the loss without capping your gains if the market climbs instead. A call spread should be viewed as an income-generating trade, not a protection trade.

Portfolio Strategy

The goal of every investor is to maximize their return for the level of risk they are willing to take. Risk tolerance and need for risk can change with age and net worth. As I state in every options article I write, options are not for every investor. Study first - trade second!

I have written puts and covered Calls as a means of generating income so far, not downside protection. The bearish call spread outlined here I have not executed yet. I do own DWSH mentioned earlier for some downside protection but my main means of protection is just having a low equity ratio. My cost for that is "loss" of any upward market movement.

Some option traders view buying puts like purchasing home insurance. You are protecting yourself against a major loss by paying a small premium and you don't mind if you don't "cash in." When viewing put buying as this kind of protection allows you to better compare put trading against other "disaster policy" choices you have like shorting, inverse ETFs or just selling your stocks.

There is another means of generating income in flat to down markets using call options. I covered that topic in an article on covered call writing

Disclosure: I am/we are long DWSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own IWM Sep Put options