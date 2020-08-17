Without a doubt, the bullish run that Apple (AAPL) shares have been on during the last couple of years has been nothing short of amazing. Truth be told, if you take a step back and take a long-term view of AAPL's trajectory, the stock has been headed up and to the right for a while now. However, what appears to have changed in 2019 and 2020 thus far is a bullish sentiment in the market that is not based upon fundamental growth.

AAPL's latest earnings report has instilled confidence in the analyst community that the company will return to strong EPS growth in 2020. Right now, the consensus estimate for AAPL's 2020 EPS growth rate is 10%. Yet, even with this double-digit growth in mind, the recent share price rally has led to significant multiple expansion. As a fairly conservative, value-oriented investor, the exuberance surrounding AAPL stock these days is concerning to me. With that in mind, I wanted to write this piece and offer an opinion on caution amidst the herd of bulls to those thinking about buying AAPL shares at all-time highs.

Now, to be clear, although this piece is coming off as bearish, I want to make it clear that over the long term, I continue to be an AAPL bull. As many of you know, Apple has been my largest position for some time now. The stock's incredible run over the last couple of years has not only allowed it to surprise Disney (DIS), which was at one time my largest holding, but to rise to heights - in terms of its weighing in my overall portfolio - that frankly, I never thought I'd see (or allow, for that matter). Right now, Apple makes up an astounding 15.85% of my portfolio. To put that into perspective, a "full" position in my portfolio hovers in the 2% range, and the majority of my positions are in the 1-2% range. Needless to say, AAPL has become a dominating force within my portfolio.

I say this because I wholeheartedly believe that blue-chip names like AAPL are best owned and not traded. I never foresaw AAPL rising so quickly when I accumulated my large position over the years. I thought shares were undervalued, but I never dreamed that I'd see AAPL go from an unloved value name with a ~12x multiple to a market darling with a growth stock valuation of ~35x earnings in just a handful of years. For a while now, I've thought that AAPL share price has been disconnected from its earnings power. But if I would have acted on these suspicions in a meaningful way, I would have lost out on massive unrealized gains.

Unfortunately, I did trim my AAPL position in the relatively recent past, selling some shares that I bought at $142.10 and $186.50 in early 2019 for $193.11 and $209.38 just a few months later, locking in strong short-term profits.

I wrote about that trade in this article. At the time, I thought it was prudent to lighten my AAPL load a bit, since the stock's share price run-up had pushed me far into overweight territory. But shortly thereafter, I watched as the rest of my AAPL position continued to run and I came to the "fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me" conclusion that from here on out, so long as the company continues to grow its dividend, I will simply sit on my hands and enjoy the ride.

So, while I'm certainly not buying AAPL today at what appears to be an irrationally high share price, I'm also not saying that the sky is falling and long-term investors should sell. This article is meant more for those who may feel a bit left out by the recent rally. I know that the fear of missing out (FOMO) is real. It causes investors to make mistakes in the market. Knowingly overpaying for stocks in a common mistake that this type of greed inspires.

Right now, with AAPL shares seemingly rising 1-2% every day, it's obvious that there are still many, many interested buyers in the market today. However, I am not one of them.

It's true that the company beat iPhone sales estimates last quarter. Apple's China operations are performing better than expected. And the company's high-margin, reoccurring services business is now hitting annualized sales of roughly $53 billion. However, there are certainly still headwinds in place.

AAPL's iPhone, while a cash cow, is ultimately a piece of hardware and, therefore, a cyclical segment that faces outsized risk of disruption. As impressive as iPhone sales are, this segment has historically been awarded a low premium by the market, and moving forward, I don't expect that to change. With regard to the company's impressive Chinese sales and its reliance on Chinese production, the geopolitical threat of continued trade wars has not really been diminished, only overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis. And lastly, while $53 billion is certainly an impressive feat for the services business, it's important to acknowledge that services still only represent about 1/5th of the company's overall revenues. What's more, sequentially, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, AAPL's services growth was slightly negative in Q2. While it's true that this segment's growth expectations should result in multiple expansion as AAPL moves away from the one-trick pony iPhone sales model, I can't help but question the extent of the premium's climb that we've witnessed in recent years.

Valuation

With that said, I wanted to highlight my valuation concerns to provide a bit of a devil's advocate opinion for those considering buying AAPL shares to consider as a part of their due diligence process.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, AAPL's P/E ratio has risen above its long-term average for the first time since before the financial crisis.

Right now, AAPL shares are trading with a blended P/E ratio of 34x, which is well above that long-term average of 24.42x.

And, this premium is even more stark when you look at the 10-year average, as opposed to the 20-year average, because as you can see below, that 10-year average is much lower than the 24x 20-year average.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

AAPL's long-term average is bolstered by P/E ratios in the early 2000s which reached triple-digit heights due to the company's immaturity and lack of earnings power. However, outside of the recent rocket-ship rally, in more recent years, shares tended to trade in the 12x-17x range. The current 34x multiple is more than twice as high as the company's 15.9x 10-year average.

I accumulated the majority of my position in AAPL when shares were trading in the 12x-15x area. At these levels, I thought the stock was irrationally cheap. After all, we're talking about a company whose cash flows are the envy of the entire world, and that has returned hundreds of billions of dollars to shareholders under the stewardship of current CEO Tim Cook. Frankly put, it was easy to buy AAPL shares when the multiple was low and the dividend was high (although AAPL's dividend yield in the present is just 0.75%, it wasn't all that long ago that the company's shares offered a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 in the 2%+ range). Yet, as you will see in a moment, the rise of the premium to such lofty levels has lowered future return prospects, assuming we see some sort of mean reversion in the coming years.

If AAPL shares were to trade back to the ~16x 10-year average by the end of 2020, the current share price would be cut in half. Using 2021's full-year EPS estimate of $15.51/share, a reversion to that 16x range would result in annualized total returns of roughly -40%.

And using the current 2022 EPS consensus, if AAPL were to fall back down to the 16x range, we'd be looking at annualized total returns of roughly -20%.

In short, investors buying the shares today would likely be disappointed.

However, maybe you think this 10-year average is a thing of the past and the company deserves a P/E ratio in the mid-20's, which is more akin to the longer term 20-year average.

Well, is AAPL shares were to fall to the 24.4x earnings mark by the end of 2020, using the current full-year consensus EPS estimate of $13.02/share, we'd be looking at an annualized total return of roughly 90% from here.

And looking ahead to 2021 and 2022, using those consensus EPS figures, if AAPL were to revert back to the 24.4x multiple level, we'd be looking at annualized total returns of -11% and -2%, respectively.

Obviously, the forward-looking figures at the mid-20x P/E level aren't nearly as bad as those we just discussed at the 16x level; however, the fact of the matter is, we'd still be looking at negative annualized results, which isn't what people buying AAPL shares today expect to receive.

The reason that I talk about mean reversion so often is because we see this happen again and again in the markets. I hear people talk about market darlings, saying things like "This time it's going to be different," but the truth of the matter is, that is rarely the case. No one knows the timing of a sentiment change, but reversions are bound to happen. This is especially the case for a somewhat cyclical stock like AAPL that has fallen into and out of favor many times over the last 5-7 years alone.

Investors seem to remember all of the moments during Tim Cook's tenure when analysts and many investors alike seemed to demonize the man for being short-sighted and lacking innovative vision. Well, now many of those same analysts and investors cannot get enough of the man's stock.

If I know anything about the market, it's that the sentiment that drives it is fickle. Human nature creates bubbles like the one I see when it comes to AAPL shares all of the time. Exuberant and greedy investors love to join the herd, even if it appears to be headed towards a cliff.

To me, when I look at AAPL's fundamentals, I simply don't see the underlying growth metrics to justify such a high premium today. Even if I try to factor in low interest rates and the company's extraordinarily low cost of capital, I still run into issues making sense of the current multiple. To me, to justify a 35x P/E ratio, a company would have to be offering 20%+ growth annual prospects out into the medium to long term. When it comes to AAPL, I simply don't see this sort of growth runway as likely.

Is it possible? Sure. AAPL has a mountain of cash to invest and turn into revenue growth. What's more, the company continues to buy back billions upon billions of dollars' worth of shares, meaning that its per share profitability metrics will grow at an accelerated pace relative to its operational performance. But even so, that still doesn't point towards reliable and predictable 20%+ growth. Therefore, I don't believe the risk is worth the reward at these valuation levels.

Conclusion

So, with all of this being said, I continue to be very, very long AAPL shares. Eventually, the fundamental growth story will catch up to the nosebleed multiple of the present, and I expect that in a decade or two, shares will be much higher than they are today. Yet, that doesn't mean that they are likely to outperform in the short term, and due to the lack of safety that I see with regard to their current valuation, when I think about putting cash to work in the market today, AAPL is far from the forefront of my mind.

The F.A.S.T. Graphs above speak thousands of words with regard to the company's irrationally high valuation. And as I said before, I believe it's nearly always a mistake to knowingly overpay for equities. There are far too many high-quality names trading much closer (or better yet, below) to their fair value estimates, and I cannot fathom buying AAPL with a 34x multiple.

If shares were trading in the 20x range, I could see myself potentially adding to my position, but I'm certainly not going to hold my breath while I wait for that reversal. The market can stay irrational for very long periods of time, which is exactly why I say that blue-chip names like AAPL are best owned and not traded.

Overall, the point here is to simply be safe out there. Don't ignore the fundamentals. Don't ignore your better judgment with regard to value investing principles. Don't let greed and the fear of missing out cause you to make mistakes. But with regard to AAPL specifically, I think those who want to get long the stock should take solace in the myriad of dips that the stock has experienced recently. No stock, not even AAPL, goes up in a straight line forever. Patience is key in a market like this one. Best wishes all.

