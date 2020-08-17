Let's face it. Real estate is out of favor right now. REITs rode market highs for quite some time until COVID-19 made the bottom fall out in March. It makes sense really, given REITs typically overleverage and overextend themselves on borrowing terms to capture heavy risk ROI for its investors. It's easy to see why the second the tables turn, these monster dividend payers would be left flapping in the wind. But when it comes to one player in particular, the baby has definitely been thrown out with the bathwater. It's time to grab that baby back!

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is poised to not only hold onto the vast majority of its assets through this turbulent time, but they actually stand to make MORE money via NII (net interest income) than they did pre-COVID due to widening of interest rate spreads via their variable rate whole loans through use of LIBOR floors.

What are the 3 main problems affecting REITs in today's market?

There are several problems that might arise from the pandemic today that could adversely affect REITs, but we are going to focus on the 3 main problems.

Margin Calls

Liquidity

Interest Rate Risk

Margin Calls

During this pandemic, several REITs were hit with mark-to-market forced selling via margin calls. When their valuations dropped rapidly, it triggered covenants in loan terms to slip below equity requirements for valuation metrics. For quick example, you have a house you are using as collateral on a loan. The amount of that loan is written using an appraisal of the property in the current market. When a global event takes hold and the appraisal value of that property drops rapidly, suddenly the loan becomes overextended because all the money that was borrowed is now backed by a falling asset valuation.

Meaning, what you used to count on as your collateral can no longer be trusted as such, the lender is in a position that forces them to ask for extra money so that the loan is actually covered by the asset and the extra cash offsets the difference in lost real estate value. Any investor that trades on margin understands this concept. When prices fall you are forced to sell assets at lower price points to meet margin requirements but what that means is you have to dump assets for unreasonably low prices in a market that has very little buyers and an obscene amount of sellers just to stay afloat and that capital is essentially lost in the short term. Having to sell at the bottom is the worst thing you can do because even if you know the market will bounce back and you WANT to stick it out for the recovery, you aren't able to do so as your financial obligations won't allow it.

How Was GPMT Affected By Margin Calls?

Short answer, they weren't. Because GPMT has senior loans and very little exposure to mark-to-market risk, they were able to keep ALL their properties through the pandemic. Let that sink in for a second. They are essentially the same exact company that was trading at $19 per share pre-pandemic in terms of their assets. GPMT is a REIT that gets its funding from the "Repo" market through use of repurchase agreements. Since they were able to secure favorable terms on their repurchase agreements and even get extensions, their lending base has stayed quite intact.

Did GPMT sell ANY assets in the last 6 months? Yes, they did. However it needs to be understood that this wasn't in a margin call or "distressed" situation. They recently sold 6 retail/hotel properties in decent asset valuations not because they had to, but because it was prudent to drum up some liquidity. When every REIT out there is hording cash for the unknown short-term situation, GPMT stepped up and sold a tiny portion of their riskier assets to free up some much needed capital. This was a very prudent move.

Liquidity - Yeah, We're Working On It

GPMT at the end of June 30th only had $56 million in cash, as stated in their recent 10-Q. However, on the second-quarter earnings call, they stated that as of August 7th, they now have $145 million of cash on hand after the sale of a very small handful of risky assets. This is vitally important when it comes into play with paying a dividend. They are also right in the middle of seeking financing for future loan agreements and have hired Evercore to assist in securing some more liquidity. This is a difficult market to secure liquidity in because of such low interest rates and not knowing what the future holds in the short term, but it was wise of them to enlist Evercore to help with this process. The amount of time it takes to search, process paperwork, and crunch numbers plus negotiate to get the best deal is better outsourced while GPMT handles internal issues with their current loans and does not take focus away from what they do best.

Next question, are their loans all paying on time? The answer here is YES, but not without some help. The management stated during the Q2 conference call that about 25% of their loans were given "interest rate holidays" during the second quarter. Most of these loans were retail and hospitality loans as stated by management and the modifications were for a maximum 90-day period. If that period started during the second quarter, then one could reasonably infer that in Q3, backdated interest rate payments will be collected. Let's do some quick math. GPMT collected roughly $35 million in interest income during the second quarter, and that's with 25% not paying. We knew this was going to be a fairly high number due to the LIBOR floors being "in the money," but if you dig deep enough, you can do some simple math that points to 25% of $35 million being deferred to Q3. That's a pretty significant amount of interest.

Let's take that a step further. If they should have received $35 million plus 25%, we are talking about $8,750,000 that was deferred into Q3. So, in Q3, we can make a rough estimate of what to expect for earnings. That would be the $35 million plus 25% as now all accounts should be paying correctly, which is $43.75 million PLUS all the deferred interest from Q2 which is an additional $8.75 million in back payments. We can reasonably expect a blowout of $52.5 million in Q3 earnings when everybody is paying regularly and caught up. That's very close to $1.00 EPS. Even if they don't intend to collect all backdated interest payments, anything they can collect is going to add to earnings significantly.

The CFO stated during the Q2 CC that GPMT had $25 million of undistributed built-up earnings this year already as of June 30th. What does that mean for a REIT? Well, it means that 90% of that $25 million is rightfully going to shareholders by the end of the year, assuming no forward losses that offset that or fancy footwork with accounting. But when you do the math, and given the outstanding shares, it works out to about .41c in dividends that will have to get paid before the end of year, not including all the earnings in the second half. Investors should see this as practically guaranteed money coming their way that the company has reserved for them.

Wait, so if they have all these dividends they need to pay, and probably more coming, why haven't we gotten paid anything yet this year? First of all, the company has been very conservative and hoarded cash to make sure that should something come up because of the current market and COVID-19, they could cover it. And, let's face it, they only had $56 million in cash until June 30th, that is running very lean for cash on hand for a REIT as it is. It makes sense they didn't approve a Q2 dividend and pay out nearly 45% of total cash on hand that was due investors yet. We'll talk about the dividend in a second, but first, interest rates.

Scrub Those LIBOR Floors Until They Shine

GPMT hardly has any exposure to agency or non-agency loans. GPMT's portfolio is almost exclusively whole loans. Whole loans are each unique and written very distinctly and with very detailed underwriting where they can't be lumped into agency or non-agency type categories. The beauty about whole loans is that if the underwriting is fantastic, they can protect all of the parties in case a situation like this pandemic came out of the blue. I'm not saying GPMT was expecting this pandemic and were ready for it, what I'm saying is that GPMT had very good safeguards worked into their loans for just such an occasion.

In their whole loans, they have LIBOR floors. The best way for me to describe what this means for lending terms is like a seesaw.

REITs make money on the interest rate spread. Basically, they borrow cheap money from several sources and then lend it out at higher interest rates. So, there are two sides to this equation. How cheap can you borrow money right now, and how much higher can you lend it out for. The cheaper your money gets to borrow and the more you can lend it out for is called the "spread". You want the spread to be as high as humanly possible as that means you are making more. So, on the seesaw, you want one side to be super low and the other side to be super high. As the one side drops and the other side comes up, you make less money which is undesirable.

LIBOR floors worked into loans basically safeguard the spread. LIBOR floors dictate that on a variable rate loan, when the interest rates nationwide drop to crazy lows, your borrowers get a lower rate up until a certain point. So, for example, you get your money at 2% and lend it out at 5%. Your spread is 3% at that point. Now let's say your LIBOR floor is 4%. If the interest rate drops just a little bit, you are borrowing money at 2% and now your borrower is paying 4% instead of 5%. That's pretty bad, right? That's where GPMT found themselves briefly in March. Interest rates have been low but their LIBOR floors weren't helping them yet.

However, then the Fed stepped in soon after and dropped interest rates drastically straight to 0. Now, in that situation, GPMT is getting money for near 0% but the LIBOR floors kick in and are in the money and they are getting paid the minimum 4%. Well, wait a minute, if they are getting money now at 0 and getting paid 4%, they are actually making more money than they were pre-COVID because they are getting it so cheap. For the interest of this example, I completely fabricated these rates. These rates aren't the actual ones used in practice today, but the example was just to show that once you get past a certain point, the spread widens again even in a low rate environment and those money taps are turned back on full force.

So? Where's My Money? I Want My Dividends!

So, what now? GPMT has practically ALL of their properties still in their portfolio and they have more on the way in terms of loan commitments. GPMT protected book value in a very aggressive way being that it is at $17.43. They have $145 million cash on hand and a much better grasp about how conditions are improving for them in the short term and exactly how effective their margin floors have been. So, if they have money, they have their assets, they are making even more money, and things seem to be improving, where's my darn dividend?

The reasons I believe GPMT hasn't paid a dividend yet are as follows. First, I mentioned that they were working off a very small cash position and this was only addressed in August when they received cash for sale of assets. So now liquidity is less of a problem. Secondly, while there is still some doubt about how things will turn out in the commercial property space, generally speaking, rent payments are increasing in frequency and things seems to be improving which provides a better backdrop for dividends.

The holdup seems to be the financing at this point. I've been through this with several companies that are out seeking liquidity in the market. When you are sitting down at the negotiating table trying to get a low interest loan, the last thing the lending party wants to see is money walking out the door. If GPMT was paying out dividends, the other party could use this against them as a reason NOT to give them a good loan on good terms. Also, if GPMT isn't 100% sure what terms they will receive, they can't reasonably pay anything out if they don't know what their ongoing obligations will be. That's just prudent and smart management.

Given current stock price valuation, they will not be doing a secondary and even financing through preferred shares is most likely out of the question. When asked about this on the recent conference call, management said they are "keeping their options open", but that is such a generic management response, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Truth is, the CEO stated they are in advanced talks with multiple counter parties on doing a financing more in the line of senior notes or a bond issue. It is always possible there is a convertible share option in these instruments where the buyers can later convert these to common shares, but I am very confident that if this was the case, management would absolutely focus on safeguarding that move from cheap dilution to common holders. There are a plethora of options that can be written into a deal to block common conversion at unreasonable prices.

Trading Range

Our investment group does not do much short-term trading. We find deep value in several sectors and go long. That being said, we have noticed that GPMT tracks some very tight trading ranges. After earnings, it broke the top of a trading wedge and moved into the next trading range above it. Until news is released, we expect GPMT to trade between 7.25 and $8. It most likely will not get enough strength to push above it unless news is released or RETIs get good news as a sector and receive a burst of investment.

Thus far, GPMT daily movements have been tracking $REM, one of the main REIT ETFs, almost exactly. If you are a REIT investor, I would say that generally speaking, if $REM is red along with the financials sector, so will your REIT picks. But, when $REM has a good day and financials get some love, most REIT picks should move up in kind, assuming nothing company specific.

Conclusion

With a stated book value of $17.43 as of June 30th, all accounts paying and none of them on the non-accrual list, more money coming in when 25% of the accounts come off interest rate holidays in Q3, and now 145 million in liquidity, I feel GPMT is about the most undervalued REIT in the commercial space today. I also firmly believe that with the extra liquidity and higher NII coming for the foreseeable future given low interest rates, that GPMT is poised to deliver outstanding returns in the amount of dividends as well as capital appreciation in the coming year. We have a target price of $16+ per share in the next 12 months along with an estimated .35c quarterly dividend that will be reinstated shortly, our guess being Q3 which would mean the announcement would come out in mid September. We also believe that even with a .35c distribution, GPMT will have to add a little extra as a "special" dividend in Q4 to "shore up" the 90% for REIT status.

While the .35c dividend would be 17% LESS than their previous dividend, it would be well covered by interest income and still leave room for interest expense even considering a new financing deal addition. At current stock price, if our prediction plays out, an investor stands to get paid a covered 18.6% dividend income while waiting for more than 100% capital appreciation as GPMT heads back to book value over the coming year.

Risk Factors

General risk factors include the macro environment we are currently in. This affects all REITs in general, but commercial REITs stand out as some things might persist where the trend of accounts paying on time shifts back to a downward trend and some loans aren't able to meet obligations. Given news rolling out in the recent weeks, we don't see this happening but one must always note this for their risk appetite.

Another risk to consider is that GPMT might not be able to secure financing at reasonable terms for forward loan commitments. We don't think this is as big of a threat given the good standing of their current loan portfolio and how well GPMT fared during the downturn, but it's always a possibility. Evercore will hopefully earn their money in this regard.

One final note is that we do accept that perhaps the commercial real estate space has changed for good. While the shift will take a very long time, it is quite possible that in this accelerated "work from home" environment, it will be more difficult to rent office space and hotel rooms in the future. While this is sector specific, GPMT has an average loan length remaining of 9.5 years per recent account, and even if the trend does change in the sector, GPMT has a very long runway to prepare for this change and adapt accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My investment group controls over 150K shares of GPMT stock that we acquired in the mid $6 range and will be holding for dividend payments and future upside.