Sentiment toward the stock is far more bullish than it should be given the company's below average fundamental indicators.

The company has missed its EPS estimate in each of the last four quarters.

The global economic slowdown created by the pandemic has taken a toll on almost all industries. The gaming industry is no exception. Gambling destinations like Las Vegas and Macau have both seen declines in visitors. For Macau the decline has been a two-fold problem - the COVID-19 virus and the anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) is one of, if not the top casino operator in Macau. The company is set to report fiscal first quarter earnings results on Thursday morning, before the market opens.

Analysts expect the company to report a loss of $0.85 per share for the quarter. That consensus has dropped from an estimated loss of $0.43 just three months ago. The company reported earnings of $0.22 in the same period one year ago, so the expectations are pretty bad.

The revenue estimates are even worse with the consensus estimate at $187.3 million and that is down from $1.44 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

Even before the pandemic hit and before the unrest in Hong Kong started, Melco was struggling to grow earnings and revenue. Earnings were only growing by an average annual rate of 5.91% over the last five years. Revenue has grown by 4% over the last three years. Both of these figures are well below average.

The management efficiency measurements are mixed. The return on equity is at 19% and that is slightly above average. The profit margin is at 8.5% and that is below average.

Melco was Trending Lower Long Before the Virus Hit

Like most stocks, Melco fell sharply in February and March. In its case, the stock started falling at the beginning of 2020 and it fell all the way into April. Unlike most other stocks, Melco has been falling for several years now after peaking in the second quarter of 2018.

Melco fell by a greater percentage than the overall market in the first quarter, but it has rallied more sharply since the end of March. The S&P fell just over 30% from the beginning of the year through its low in March. Melco fell over 50% from the first of the year through its low in April.

Since the beginning of the second quarter through the close on Friday, Melco has gained 57% and the S&P has gained 30.5%.

The recent rally has moved the stock back above its 52-week moving average. It has also brought the trend line that connects the high from 2018 with the high from early 2020 into the picture. That trend line is just above the $22 level at this point in time.

The weekly overbought/oversold indicators are moving higher, but they haven’t hit overbought territory since last December. When the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators have hit overbought territory at the same time, it hasn’t been a good sign for the stock, so you will want to keep an eye on that.

Sentiment toward Melco is Far More Bullish than It Should Be

One of the biggest concerns I have with regard to Melco is the sentiment. With the fundamentals below average and weakening, and with the stock trending lower, I would expect a great deal of pessimism. At the very least I would expect the indicators to be neutral. Instead, all three of the indicators I look at are skewed to the bullish side.

There are 20 analysts covering the stock with 17 “buy” ratings, two “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. That gives us a buy percentage of 85% and that is higher than the average stock. The problem with this is that it leaves more room for downgrades than upgrades. And whether you agree with analysts or not, a series of downgrades or a downgrade from a well-respected analyst can cause a stock to fall.

Source: Seekingalpha.com

The short interest ratio is at 1.46 currently and that is also reflecting more bullish sentiment than the average stock. The ratio has been low since the beginning of the year, even as the short interest has increased since March. The average daily trading volume has fluctuated greatly over the last seven months, ranging from 1.5 million shares to 4.8 million shares.

Source: Nasdaq.com

The put/call ratio is extremely low at 0.379. There are 38,904 puts open and 102,716 calls open at this time. The current ratio is the lowest reading I have seen in some time for any stock. The average ratio is in the 1.0 range, so seeing one below 0.5 is rare. The ratio was at 0.63 back on May 14 when the company last reported earnings. Looking at the readings over the last three months, the highest it has been is 0.85, but it has trended lower and lower. This indicates that option traders are becoming more bullish.

My Current Take on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

The selloff from January through the April low was probably a little excessive as the stock fell almost 60%. Investors were panicked about almost all stocks at the end of the first quarter and Melco was especially vulnerable because of the cyclical nature of its business and the close proximity to what was the center of the virus outbreak at that time.

On the other hand, the fact that the stock has nearly doubled from its April low is probably a little excessive too. If we add it all up, Melco is down 18.62% on a year-to-date basis. That is probably an accurate depiction of how the stock should have performed based on its poor fundamentals. It’s down more than the market as a whole and stocks with much better fundamentals have outpaced the overall market. The wild swings in Melco’s price have undoubtedly cost some investors a lot of money and yet made a lot of money for others.

From a long-term perspective, Melco doesn’t even come close to meeting the fundamental requirements that I have for my portfolio. Analysts do see things improving for the company over the next five years, but even those projections are lower than what I would like to see.

Melco doesn’t have a great record when it comes to meeting earnings expectations. The company has missed its EPS estimate in each of the last four quarters. The failure to meet expectations has created two instances where we saw strong downward moves in the stock, but one of those was on February 20 when all hell was breaking loose in the global equity markets. In the other two instances, the reactions were rather subdued.

Because the expectations for Melco are so low heading into this earnings report, I can see the stock rallying after the report - unless it misses by a wide margin. If the report is even close to the estimate I think investors may breathe a sigh of relief. The only problem is that the trend line is looming in the $22.50 range and it could squelch any rally.

Personally, I think Melco has to start turning things around before we will see the stock break out of its downward trend. The third quarter, Melco’s fiscal second quarter, could be a pivotal one for the company. I think the company will need to return to profitability or at least come close and then project profits returning in the fiscal third quarter. If the company’s projections are for more losing quarters, the stock will likely slide back down.

Unless Melco sees drastic improvement in its fundamentals, the stock won’t be a candidate for the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio any time soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.