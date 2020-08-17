While the converted refinery will be one of the world's largest renewable diesel production facilities following its completion in early 2024, it is supported by a strong financial foundation.

This follows on its earlier cancellation of its proposed 18,000 bpd renewable diesel facility in Washington, which would have been much smaller than the 50,000 bpd "Rodeo Renewed" conversion project.

Phillips 66 (PSX) hinted at the end of July that the cancellation of its proposed 18,000 bpd renewable diesel facility in Washington due to a lack of "permit certainty" did not mean the end of its biofuel expansion plans. When Executive VP Bob Herman said during the Q2 earnings call that the company was "continuing to evaluate options on the West Coast, the Gulf Coast, and at our other plants", though, few investors could have expected that a major announcement was imminent. Phillips 66, which had already proposed to add 9,000 bpd of renewable diesel production capacity at its existing San Francisco Refinery, last week announced that it will now be fully converting that refinery to the production of biofuels. The refinery will stop utilizing petroleum in order to become one of the world's largest biorefineries of any kind. The company's press release provides the details:

Phillips 66, a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company, announced today that it plans to reconfigure its San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo, California, to produce renewable fuels. The plant would no longer produce fuels from crude oil, but instead would make fuels from used cooking oil, fats, greases and soybean oils. The Phillips 66 Rodeo Renewed project would produce 680 million gallons [44,327 bpd] annually of renewable diesel, renewable gasoline, and sustainable jet fuel. Combined with the production of renewable fuels from an existing project in development, the plant would produce greater than 800 million gallons a year [52,150 bpd] of renewable fuels, making it the world’s largest facility of its kind.

While the project is unlikely to be larger than Neste's (OTCPK:NTOIF) (OTCPK:NTOIY) Singapore facility following the completion of the latter's expansion, it will be larger than the Valero Energy (VLO) and Darling Ingredients (DAR) JV Diamond Green Diesel's existing renewable diesel facility, which is currently America's largest. This move by Phillips 66 goes far beyond mere "greenwashing."

The "Rodeo Renewed" project is already proving to be controversial with some Phillips 66 investors, as can be expected anytime a company moves away from its core operations. That said, although Phillips 66 has not announced the expected cost of the Rodeo Renewed project, data from other refiners indicates that the conversion is based on a strong financial foundation. Refineries already have much of the necessary production and logistics equipment such as hydrogen production units, hydrotreaters, terminals, and multi-modal shipping infrastructure. The capital costs for this type of refinery conversion are not expected to be high as a result, especially relative to the construction of other advanced biofuels' greenfield facilities. To take some recent examples, CVR Energy (CVI) announced that it expects to incur capex of approximately $1/gallon of renewable diesel capacity for its own conversion of the company's Wynnewood refinery. HollyFrontier (HFC), which is also converting one of its refineries (Cheyenne) to renewable diesel production, has provided a cost estimate of just under $2/gallon of renewable diesel capacity.

Incurring those capex estimates can only be justified if renewable diesel margins are high enough to cover them, of course. Corn ethanol production capacity currently sells for $1/gallon or less, yet ethanol producers have struggled to achieve positive margins in recent years. That said, renewable diesel has been a high-margin product for the last several quarters due to a variety of federal (the revised Renewable Fuel Standard and the Blenders' Tax Credit) and state (California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard) incentives. Even after accounting for 2020's severe refined fuels demand destruction, for example, Valero expects the Diamond Green Diesel JV to achieve EBITDA margins of $2/gallon in H2 2020, which is actually down from Q1's average value of $2.66/gallon.

This combination of high margins and low capital costs has led many refiners to forecast returns from their renewable diesel investments that vastly exceed those of their core refining operations. HollyFrontier's management team expects to achieve an IRR of 20-30% at its converted Cheyenne facility, for example, while CVR Energy believes that the conversion of its Wynnewood refinery will have a payback period of less than 18 months. Both of these estimates are based on the existing policy environment that, if anything, is likely to become still more supportive of renewable diesel production following this November's general election.

These factors have the potential to make the Rodeo Renewed project a major contributor to Phillips 66's earnings despite being just a single facility. 800 million gallons of annual production at $2/gallon EBITDA would yield $1.6 billion in additional annual EBITDA. The company's large scale notwithstanding that amount would still represent a substantial fraction of its consolidated annual EBITDA results from recent years (see figure). Even a more modest $800 million contribution to annual EBITDA would still make the Rodeo Renewed project one of the company's top-performing assets.

Data by YCharts

The Phillips 66 Rodeo Renewed project is not expected to achieve commercial-scale renewable diesel production until Q1 2024, making it a relatively late contributor to the massive increase in U.S. renewable diesel capacity that is expected to occur between now and then. Whether production margins remain high during the interim will depend on multiple factors, the most important of which will be feedstock procurement. The location of the San Francisco refinery will provide an important advantage in this regard. While most U.S. renewable diesel production is now achieved using feedstocks that are sourced from the PADD 2 (soybean oil, distillers' corn oil) and PADD 3 (animal processing residues) regions, the ongoing expansion of renewable diesel capacity will necessitate the origination of other types of lipid feedstocks. The U.S. increasingly utilizes feedstocks such as fish processing residues and used cooking oil sourced from Asia, as these feedstocks are inexpensively transported to the U.S. This makes San Francisco an attractive destination on that particular supply chain given its deep water port infrastructure.

Finally, California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) has been one of the most important drivers of renewable diesel production to date due to its high carbon price and the biofuel's low carbon intensity score, the combination of which results in a subsidy in excess of $1/gallon. The conversion will be viewed as an environmental "win-win" by that state's policymakers given that it will eliminate an important source of fossil fuel emissions while also expanding supply to the LCFS. The Rodeo Renewed project's location in the heart of California's refined fuels demand will allow Phillips 66 to incur limited transportation costs to market for the renewable diesel that it produces.

2020 is proving to be the year of refinery conversions as refined fuels demand disruption (and potential destruction) has tipped the cost-benefit analysis further in favor of renewable diesel production. Phillips 66's latest announcement is not surprising when viewed in the context of prevailing renewable diesel operating conditions. That said, the sheer magnitude of the Rodeo Renewed project creates a unique set of challenges and opportunities for the company, making the conversion one of the most important to have been announced to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short PSX and VLO puts.