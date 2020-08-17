This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

QIAGEN (QGEN)

Despite Thermo Fisher (TMO) allowing the acquisition of Qiagen to lapse following the close of the tender offer, the target stock still managed to post a positive return for the week. Upon the opening of the stock market on Wednesday morning following the announcement of the tender offer result, the stock traded at $49.01 a rise of 3.59% from the previous week. In fact, a buy note from Deutsche Bank on Friday subsequently took the stock even higher.

Data by YCharts

We had previously discussed how some stockholders were against the current bid even though the offer had already been revised higher by 4 euros. The low tender levels of stock had indicated that a successful buyout was in jeopardy leading to some market observers speculating on the possibility of yet another increased offer.

This situation highlights two important points of which merger arbitrageurs should be aware. First, traders should research the acquirer and their motivations. TMO has already won plaudits from some investors for their disciplined approach to buyouts. An approach that has seen them not give in to investor pressure an overpay for a target. Buyers remorse is an all too common situation in mergers & acquisitions.

Secondly, understand the risks involved in merger arbitrage and invest accordingly. In this case the downside, or maximum loss that would be incurred by the trader if the deal should fall apart should be known (within reason) at all times. A strong performing company with the potential of alternative suitors (should the deal at hand not consummate successfully) and a strong investor base calling for a higher offer will culminate in supporting a higher floor price, thus lowering investment risk.

It may appear like these two issues offset each other and to a certain extent they do, however, the lower risk would have made for an attractive investment despite the lower possibility of a successful tender offer or the absence of a higher bid.

This analysis is of course made with the benefit of hindsight. Looking back we should maybe have taken a larger position. However, continued analysis is how we improve and adapt our strategy for the ever changing investment landscape especially in these unique times.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market continued to rise during the week as optimism increased over the number of new jobs that continue to be created. Retails sales figures also delivered a strong showing to help underpin the markets. This took the broader market to within a whisker of new all-time highs whilst the technology heavy Nasdaq index has already accomplished this feat. Despite the disagreement in the Senate over the latest stimulus package, traders reasoned the economy was on track and by the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.68% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) produced a contradictory performance compared to the S&P 500. A decline in Netent was the main driver of performance this week. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a loss of (0.40)%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.25% SPY 0.68% Index Dispersion 1.75% VIX (0.72)% Winners 6 MNA (0.40)% Losers 9 ARB.TO (0.09)% Week Ending Friday, August 14, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads again performed well last week extending their positive run for the seventh straight week. No deals from our list closed during the week, although as detailed above TMO's pursuit of QGEN was allowed to lapse. No new deal announcements have been made recently that qualify as the investable opportunities and as such inclusion in our list.

The T20 losers surprisingly gained the upper hand and beat the gainers by 9 to 6 with 1 non-mover. There were 16 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 0.25% whilst the dispersion of returns was 1.75%. The figure is significantly below the 3-month average and also below the long-term look-back period.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 21.30%. This is lower than last week's figure of 23.12% and is due to the narrowing of merger arbitrage spreads during the week and the removal of QGEN. The bulk of deal targets have now reported earnings and it appears most if not all have emerged unscathed. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 15 deal constituents. We repeat our previous advice and caution traders against rushing into deals simply as a way of employing excess capital whilst genuine opportunities become scarce.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list comprehensive Glossary and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.