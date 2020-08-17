Merchant Refiners' RIN Expenses Are Rebounding Strongly In 2020

Merchant refiners are on track to collectively incur their third-highest RIN expenditure amount of the last decade in 2020, based on reported expenditures for the first half of the year.

U.S. merchant refiners have reported a mixed bag of Q2 earnings in recent weeks as better-than-expected results for many (but not all) of them collided with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. refined fuels demand. Only the share prices of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) have achieved gains since July 1, with the latter example being attributable to a major asset sale. The share prices of CVR Energy (CVI), Delek US Holdings (DK), HollyFrontier (HFC), PBF Energy (PBF), and Valero (VLO), on the other hand, have all lost ground over the same period as the hoped-for summer peak in gasoline demand has failed to materialize.

Data by YCharts

Largely lost amid the earnings reports and subsequent earnings calls was the strong rebound to refiners' Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] expenses that is occurring in 2020. While Reuters tallied refiners' Q2 RIN expenses and noted that they were higher YoY, an accounting of their H1 2020 expenses shows the true magnitude of the increase. The five refiners that report their quarterly RIN expenses (Calumet, CVR Energy, HollyFrontier, PBF Energy, and Valero) have already spent nearly $1 billion on RINs in 2020 to date. Nor does this number reflect the full amount, as it does not include the expenses incurred by Delek US Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Delta Air Lines (DAL), all of which report their respective RIN expenses only on an annual basis. Extrapolating the YoY increase to include those refiners that only report annual expenses indicates that merchant refiners will spend a collective $1.7 billion on RINs in 2020, the third-largest amount on record (see figure).

Sources: Merchant refiners' quarterly and annual filings. * denotes estimate based on 2020's quarterly filings extrapolated across the sector (2020).

This amount is notable for multiple reasons. First, it would exceed the amount incurred during 2013's "RINsanity." Unlike in that year (and also 2017), though, merchant refiners' management teams have sounded a comparatively subdued note on their companies' RIN expenditures. Second, merchant refiners' RIN absolute obligations are determined as a function of U.S. refined fuels demand. Refined fuels demand in the form of gasoline demand collapsed when lockdown orders went into effect across most of the U.S. in late Q1 and has yet to rebound to its 2020 highs, let alone to its normal summer volumes (see figure).

Source: EIA (2020).

Inputs of ethanol, which is the primary source of the market's RINs, similarly collapsed before making an incomplete recovery in late Q2 (see figure). The collapse in gasoline demand left refiners with reduced blending obligations, as was reflected in Q2's low ethanol demand. Furthermore, the average weighted RIN price in H1 2020 of $0.38 has only been 44% higher than in the same period of 2019, which makes this year's increase to refiners' RIN expenditures rather surprising. I suspect that refiners are front-loading their RIN acquisitions in anticipation of an unprecedented increase to RIN demand in 2021 (refiners can "bank" a portion of their RINs for use in the subsequent year), but this remains a mere theory in the absence of comprehensive data on their net RIN positions being published by refiners.

The third and most notable aspect of 2020's RIN expenditure increase is the response of refiners' management teams. Whereas the transcripts of merchant refiners' earnings calls in Q2 2013 spared no attention from RIN prices and expenditures (those of PBF Energy being a particularly outspoken example), those of Q2 2020 have largely ignored the subject, with relevant comments focusing mostly on the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's [EPA] response to refiners' recent request for the retroactive awarding of small refinery exemptions.

There is a very good reason for this more recent lack of outspokenness: many of the merchant refiners that have incurred large RIN expenditures in the past are in the process of becoming major biofuels producers themselves. Valero's JV with Darling Ingredients (DAR), Diamond Green Diesel, has long been a major source of renewable diesel production in the U.S. It is in the midst of a multi-phase expansion that will see it become one of the world's largest production facilities.

CVR Energy, HollyFrontier, Marathon Petroleum, and Phillips 66 (PSX) have all announced the full conversion of existing refineries to renewable diesel production, while PBF Energy announced in Q1 that it was exploring the addition of renewable diesel production capacity at a refinery that it had just acquired. These projects have the potential to become meaningful contributors to the merchant refiners' earnings based on current production margins.

Many merchant refining executives have explicitly highlighted their RIN expenditures as one of the factors behind their recent renewable diesel investment decisions. The importance of RIN expenditures is especially true for smaller refiners, which have long claimed that their lack of market power prevents them from passing the full costs of their mandated RIN purchases through to consumers, unlike their larger competitors. It is not a coincidence that 2020's wave of announcements has followed February's federal appellate court ruling that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] had unlawfully reduced many refiners' RIN obligations over the last decade; indeed, HollyFrontier explicitly cited the court's decision in its own refinery conversion announcement.

That said, it is possible to overstate the connection between refiners' RIN expenditures and their renewable diesel investments. Large merchant refiners such as Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66, the latter of which does not report its RIN expenditures, are unlikely to experience much of a loss due to incomplete RIN pass-through, yet that has not stopped them from announcing major initiatives of their own (Marathon Petroleum recently announced that it is now exploring the full conversion of two of its refineries, while last week's Phillips 66 announcement will see its San Francisco Refinery become the country's largest renewable diesel production facility following conversion by early 2024). Two other important drivers that have been cited by merchant refining executives, the federal Blenders' Tax Credit and California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard, each provide a larger subsidy value to renewable diesel production than RINs do.

The ability of their renewable diesel investments to reduce or even eliminate merchant refiners' RIN expenditures will cause refiners to view them more favorably, though, especially during this time of rising RIN expenditure amounts. 2020 has been a surprising year in the energy sector for many reasons, but the decision by many merchant refiners to become major biofuel producers at a time of widespread refined fuels demand disruption was still unexpected given precedent (a wave of investment decisions by O&G firms in the biofuels sector during 2007-08 were mostly reversed during the Great Recession, for example). A continued increase of RIN prices and, by extension, refiners' RIN expenditures, will only support the refinery conversion trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short PSX and VLO puts.