Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Qiagen Shareholders Want More

Merger activity increased significantly last week with eight new deals announced and one deal terminated.

This is the highest number of deals announced in a single week this year but most of these deals were relatively small compared to the multi-billion-dollar deals we saw in the week prior. Two of the new deals announced were from the energy sector, one of the hardest-hit sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based in Irving, Texas, Montage Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. On August 12, 2020, Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) agreed to be acquired by Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) in an all stock deal worth $835 million.

Another highlight from last week was Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) terminating its acquisition agreement with QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) after QIAGEN shareholders refused to tender their shares.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between August 7, 2020, and August 14, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType ONDK 1.7 Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) 18.13 5.17% 1.49% 3.68% Cash Plus Stock GILT 5.65 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) 17.6 53.32% 50.60% 2.72% Cash Plus Stock CDOR 4.5 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) 146.67% 166.19% -19.52% All Cash GNW 2.57 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 111.28% 131.06% -19.78% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 88 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 14 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 28 Stock Deals 13 Stock & Cash Deals 5 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 49 Aggregate Deal Consideration $622.29 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

August 12, 2020: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) granted early termination of the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act with respect to the acquisition of Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO August 12, 2020: According to Bloomberg, Israel’s energy minister is “confident” the country’s regulators will allow Chevron (NYSE: CVX natural gas assets of Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL

Deals Terminated:

August 13, 2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares of QIAGEN has lapsed. Thermo Fisher has terminated the acquisition agreement with QIAGEN, and QIAGEN will pay to Thermo Fisher an expense reimbursement payment of $95 million in cash in accordance with the terms of the acquisition agreement.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $4.5 09/30/2020 146.67% 1216.67% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $2.57 09/30/2020 111.28% 923.15% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL $8.66 $5.65 10/31/2021 53.32% 44.23% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOG $7.35 $6.34 12/31/2020 15.93% 42.75% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $4.05 10/27/2020 13.09% 67.28% PRNB 08/17/2020 Sanofi (SNY) $100.00 $90.74 12/31/2020 10.20% 27.39% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $125 09/30/2020 8.00% 66.36% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI $73.82 $68.6 06/30/2021 7.61% 8.77% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.51 12/31/2020 6.70% 17.98% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (N/A) $16.50 $15.6 12/31/2020 5.77% 15.48%

The aggregate deal consideration decreased to $622.29 billion last week after Thermo Fisher Scientific terminated its acquisition agreement with QIAGEN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.