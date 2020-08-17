The company's revenue should grow at an annual yearly rate of over 4%, allowing it to increase its EPS and consequently, its dividends.

Artemus Ward said, "It ain't so much men's ignorance that does the harm as their knowing so many things that ain't so." I decided to provide us with this quick moment of humor to reflect a wrong assumption on my part. My first valuation on American Water Works Company, Inc (AWK) assumed that the increase in residential water consumption would make up for the decrease in business water consumption. Thankfully, my lapse in judgment did not adversely affect my valuation (as my estimates are pessimistic).

According to the Q2 2020 results, the company lost about $21 million due to the adverse effects of COVID 19. After-tax, the loss was about $15 million or $0.09 per share. The company recorded a regulatory asset of $12 million on its balance sheet as they believe this is the amount that the government (regulators) might cover. The company also believes that it lost $10 million in net demand due to the adverse effects of the coronavirus (0.04 to 0.05 per share). The good news is that the AWK expects that they will receive $12 million from the regulatory agencies. The bad news is that this will take a while, which is why the company recorded the $12 million as a long-term asset.

Even with a COVID 19 loss of almost $ 0.15 (plus 0.01 from delays in new product launch), the company still managed to grow its Q2 2020 EPS by 3.2% (y-o-y), demonstrating it has a strong business model.

DDM Valuation and Assumptions

Figure 1 - Revenue Drivers

Source: Company's Financials and Analyst's Estimates (Gray Cells)

My original sales forecasts were based upon data for the global water & wastewater industry and had a CAGR of 3.68% (2019 - 2024). My new revenue growth estimate is 4.2% and is based upon segment estimates and the company's earnings guidance. Also, the US water and wastewater industry is a large part of the global industry, but using global indicators to estimate a US-only company is questionable.

As I said in my last article, It is hard to determine the company's growth as it is a mix of organic growth and growth through acquisitions of small water utilities. I had to dive deep into the details of AWK's revenue growth and believe I found enough information to make a more reliable estimate.

Regulated Business

Since 2014, the amount of gallons of water sold by AWK has fallen at a CAGR of 0.8%. Population growth is considered to be the driver behind water usage, but it is only half of the equation. In the United States, water usage has been declining at a CAGR of 2.3%, while estimates show a 4% increase in population. The above article stated that the decline in water usage is a result of water usage efficiencies in both the residential and commercial sectors.

Even though water usage is decreasing, AWK's Regulated Business revenue continues to increase. In this CBS News article, the journalist describes a situation where water costs are rising due to the need to reinvest in water infrastructure that is considered precarious by civil engineers. AWK also describes the same condition in its earnings call. I estimate that gallons sold will continue to decrease but at a level lower than 0.8%. Problems with my assumptions are that the nationwide decrease in water usage data is based on the period of 2010 to 2015, and data for after this period is no longer available. The trend may be stronger now than it was then, making my estimates too optimistic.

Price per gallon of water has, on average, increased by 3.5% every year since 2014. In the 2Q20 press release, the company affirms that it is in the process of rising rates in various jurisdictions and believes that there is a good chance of approval. My growth estimates for price per gallon produced a CAGR of 3.9%, 40 bps higher than the current CAGR. My view is based on my interpretation of the company's guidance.

During the period between 2014 to 2019, wastewater and other segments presented a CAGR of 8%. These segments had net revenue of 112 million in the first half of this year, an 8.7% increase compared to 1H19. This business is the second-fastest-growing business in the company. I estimated a CAGR of 7.1%, and this estimate is based upon historical growth.

AWK's market-based business is the company's fastest-growing business. From 2014 to 2019, the business's average annual growth was 8.7%. This business is growing as a result of homeowner services and military services that the company offers. Based on past historical revenue data and a slightly pessimistic view on my part, I estimated that this business would grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.

My revenue estimates are based on historical data, and as we all know, the past does not always predict the future. In hopes of mitigating the risk of being over-optimistic on revenue growth, I used the Fixed Asset turnover ratio as a check. As seen in figure 1, the company's FAT ratio has been declining as a result of increased investment in PP&E and acquisitions.

The company is transparent that its capital expenditures on pipelines and other equipment will continue at its current rate (guidance is 1.9 billion in 2020). Taking into consideration capital expenditures and depreciation rates, I estimated future PP&E for the company. As seen in figure 1, I believe that the FAT ratio will continue to decline from 0.19 to 0.17 during the forecasted period.

Conclusion

AWK's sales in gallons decreased at a rate less than that of the industry, demonstrating a robust business model. Even with COVID 19 related losses, the company managed to increase is EPS during the semester. Furthermore, the company is investing in Artificial Intelligence and other technologies that will allow it to improve its O&M margin in the long-run.

