A key part of that plan is to demonstrate that treating obesity is as good for CV (cardiovascular) risk factor reduction as treatment diabetes is now known to be.

Novo Nordisk's plan is to persuade insurers to recognize obesity as a chronic disease and grow the market from its small level to a very large one.

The company has laid out increasingly detailed data that semaglutide (Ozempic), AM833 and (especially) the combination of the two can drive obesity treatment.

Background - Liking the setup

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is trading at a 23X TTM P/E. This is below that of the S&P 500 (SPY) - of which it cannot be a member as a Danish company - which is now at 24X peak (CY 2019) GAAP EPS of $139, and a much higher P/E based on current earnings. Unlike most companies in the SPY, NVO is debt-free and therefore has high-quality, unleveraged earnings. By itself, this characteristic merits a premium multiple.

Better, NVO is run by a charitable foundation for long-term returns.

The company follows best practices in that the board of directors has no employees, not even the CEO. So, it is thoroughly independent and can function as the watchdog for all shareholders, both retail investors and the controlling foundation.

Most important, NVO has a plan to grow for many years by opening up very large, well-defined, underserved markets.

In the DoctoRx playbook, every 30% recessionary bear market such as the SPY has undergone this year provides an opportunity to buy early in the recovery with an eye toward long-term capital gains. In the next section, I will show why I see NVO as well-situated to be a leader in the next growth cycle for the global economy.

A quick look at earnings and PEG

NVO is one of a small number of names that has seen earnings expectations rise lately. Per Yahoo Finance, 2020 and 2021 consensus EPS has risen from 30 days ago as follows:

2020 EPS, from $2.72 up to $2.86 per ADR

2021 EPS, from $3.05 to $3.14.

I always like to have these sorts of rising estimate trends in hand when owning a stock.

Looking forward, E*Trade shows the following projected EPS consensus estimates:

2021: $3.15

2022: $3.49

2023: $3.84

This suggests a 10% growth rate ahead. (Revenues are expected to grow roughly in line with earnings.)

Thus, the near-term forward P:E to growth, or PEG ratio, is abuot 2:1 for NVO.

In contrast, if we take the SPY at $337 as of Friday's close at 24.1X peak GAAP EPS, the fastest EPS growth I can see, assuming stable margins from the high margins of 2019, is 4%. This would be comprised of 0.5-1% growth in labor hours worked (low because of sub-replacement growth rates in territories where companies in the SPY generate profits), some productivity gains, some inflation, and some financial engineering.

This suggests about a PEG of 6, so NVO looks too cheap to me.

Now, the next question is whether the company can actually grow close to 10% for years to come. If so, I think its shares can be golden.

The next sections update part of NVO's plans for growth.

NVO as the CV risk-factor modifying company - A large business opportunity

Some decades ago, from about 1982-2000, Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE) generated huge capital gains by focusing on the under-penetrated market to prevent and treat cardiovascular disease. The foci were on modifying two of the major risk factors for atherosclerosis, namely hypertension and high cholesterol. Not only did this focus produce one improved drug after another, but eventually, serendipity led PFE to discover that one of its vasodilators in development had an unexpected and desirable side effect. The drug, sildenafil, made some men "young" again and became Viagra.

Something similar may be happening to NVO's lead drug semaglutide (Ozempic), which, in addition to its intended uses for diabetes and obesity, is also now a promising candidate for the large and underserved market of the progressive liver disease NASH.

Non-CV opportunities aside, NVO is morphing from simply the lead company in the $40 billion annual diabetes market to a potentially much larger market to prevent many diseases, with the focus on CV disease.

The main thrust is now on getting obesity defined as a chronic disease so that insurers will cover treatment. The lead candidates are going to be high-dose Ozempic (2.4 mg once a week by injection), a Phase 3-ready drug that diminishes appetite, AM833, and then the combination of semaglutide and AM833, which has very promising early results.

I believe this complex of opportunities, which is distinct from NVO's growing opportunities in diabetes care, has a strong chance to create a mega-franchise.

Obesity and other risk-factor modifiers represent unanticipated growth areas for NVO

On slide 24 of the presentation accompanying the Q2 (H1) results (also see the press release), NVO shows that the world has about 460 million people with diabetes, only 6% of whom are in good control. NVO believes that obesity is a chronic medical condition and estimates that there are now 650 million obese people, of whom 2% are being treated with a drug. Its goal is with semaglutide, AM833, and then the combination of the two, to safely prevent the complications of obesity and diabetes - which are similar and center on the CV system - by dramatically growing the number of people treated.

Please see, for example, slide 30, which details that NVO believes that a semaglutide/AM833 weekly injection will lower body weight perhaps 20%, approaching the results of bariatric surgery.

My expectation is that either with the SELECT study in semaglutide for obesity or at least with the combo with AM833, CV benefits will be demonstrated.

I also believe that science is on NVO's side, and that obesity truly is a chronic medical condition that deserves to be treated with the same coverage that insurance provides for treatment of Type 2 diabetes.

I therefore expect that as the 2020s roll along and lead to the 2030s, the obesity market - presented to insurers as an important part of preventing and treating CV disease with other benefits such as less psychological illness and less osteoarthritis - will grow from a tiny market now to one of many billions of sales per year.

I further expect that NVO will lead this market, with Eli Lilly (LLY) and others following and adding to the scientific and public pressure on insurers globally to cover obesity treatment.

Next, rather than repeating topics I have discussed before, I want to show how NVO is thinking about the topic by pointing to an early pipeline asset.

NVO's focus on a PCSK9 inhibitor peptide shows its longer-term goals

NVO has internally developed a small molecule that inhibits the liver enzyme PCSK9. Marketed antibodies (large molecules) that do this are Amgen's (AMGN) Repaths and Regeneron's (REGN) Praluent; Sanofi (SNY) co-developed Praluent with REGN.

Why would NVO bother with a competitor to those drugs when the market so far has been small, and a potentially superior drug is coming soon from Novartis (NVS)?

Here is the questioning on this topic from the conference call (emphasis added):

Richard Vosser



... around next steps for the PCSK9, what can we expect? Can we expect a combination with semaglutide in a Phase II trial and monotherapy? Could you give us some idea on timing and your thoughts there?



Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen



Yes. Well, Richard, first of all, we saw the hoped-for very long and nice half-life, the high potency and also the strong after single dose pronounced and prolonged lowering of LDL cholesterol and lipid improvements. So it fully lived up to what we were hoping for. And that then begs the question, is this a combination partner in a cardio drug in combo with semaglutide, FGF21, as you know, which we also have in the pipeline, ziltivekimab and so on. And these analyses are ongoing, but it is a nice small neat peptide that due to its potency and small size and low viscosity actually can be combined with basically anything and everything, and it has a neutral pH value. So it's a nice partner for anything, and we're investigating that right now.

Thus, I think the first reason to develop this molecule is to create yet another combo for obese and/or diabetic patients: reduce their CV risk by lowering their weight and/or blood sugar, as well as help to bring their cholesterol levels to yet lower levels. Semaglutide is the most obvious partner here, but presumably there will be others.

Also, NVO has announced its goal that oral semaglutide (Rybelsus), a breakthrough oral peptide that is off to a good launch despite difficulties caused by COVID-19, is hoped to be the first of a growing number of peptides to be dosed orally. I wonder if NVO's PCSK9i may be a candidate for such a transformation from injectable to oral as has occurred with semaglutide.

Risks

NVO has set out an ambitious agenda. Between scientific development of its products, pricing and other access issues, and competition, NVO shareholders face several types of risk. If I were to choose one as the biggest risk, I would choose the difficulties in turning obesity treatment into a very large and growing global market. However, other identifiable risks exist. They range from concerns that NVO's key growth driver semaglutide might contribute to retinopathy, to scientific or commercial failure of NVO's once-weekly insulin icodec, to stronger-than-expected competition from LLY.

In addition, COVID-19 has not gone away and could be a negative for NVO for longer than I expect.

Summary and further commentary - NVO for the long run

Important: as usual for a follow-up article, this one is limited mostly just to some of what I view as key parts of the NVO story. There is much more to it, even beyond diabetes and obesity, such as the hemophilia/hematology focus and plans for growth in the growth hormone deficiency market. Opportunities for Ozempic in NASH and perhaps CNS diseases may be significant, as well.

This noted, my summary thoughts are that NVO has several cutting-edge, market-leading drugs and product franchises with significant ongoing launches. I view its valuation as unduly cheap to the market based on two reasons. One is that the financial community has raised its EPS estimates looking out to the 2021-23 time frame. The other is my confidence that NVO has a good chance to grow in the very large and under-penetrated market of CV risk factor reduction. In this analysis, diabetes and obesity are best viewed not as conditions on their own but as important, treatable risk factors for heart attacks, congestive heart failure, stroke and peripheral vascular disease. The business and stock market analogy is the CV-driven mega-bull markets of MRK and PFE in the 1980s and 1990s.

If interested in NVO, please do your own research.

Thanks for reading and for sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday morning. NVO ADRs closed Friday at $65.77.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO, LLY, REGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.