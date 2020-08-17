Silver is more volatile than gold and should outperform on the upside.

Markets rarely move in a straight line. The price action in gold and silver had been the most bullish in years since March. Gold fell from a high of $1704.30 in early March to a low of $1450.90 during the same month, a 14.9% correction. The risk-off conditions caused by the global pandemic weighed heavily on the gold market. If the almost 15% selloff in gold was a reminder of the potential for volatility in bull markets, the price action in silver was brutal. Nearby silver futures fell from a high of $18.92 in late February to a low of $11.74 in mid-March. The price carnage took the price of the volatile precious metal an incredible 38% lower in a few short weeks.

After losing 15% in gold and almost 40% in silver in the blink of an eye, those holding onto long positions were rewarded handsomely. In August, gold hit its latest record high at $2089.20, and silver rallied to $29.915. From the March low, gold appreciated by 44% and silver exploded by 155%.

On August 11, another corrective move hit the gold and silver markets, taking the yellow metal down to $1874.20 on the active month December contract, a 10.3% drop. Silver fell to $23.58 or 21.2%. The prices settled at $1949.80 and $26.089 at the end of last week. Both prices were below the midpoints of their recent trading ranges. Meanwhile, every dip in the two precious metals, no matter how brutal, have been buying opportunities over the past years. Gold and silver mining shares tend to outperform the precious metals on the way up and underperform during price corrections. If gold and silver are heading for higher highs, the junior mining shares could be the perfect way to buy the dip in the precious metals. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) and the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) could deliver a leveraged percentage return compared to gold and silver futures on the next rally.

A correction after a bearish reversal

The price action on August 7 was a harbinger for the gold and silver markets.

As the daily price chart of December gold futures highlights, the bearish reversal on August 7 sets the stage for a correction in gold and silver futures markets. Gold rose to a new all-time high on that Friday and closed below the low from the previous day. It did not take long for the yellow metal to correct by over 10% and silver to move more than 20% lower.

The reasons for higher prices are still compelling

Gold and silver bounced from their recent corrections. Gold was back around the $1950 level, and silver was just over $26 per ounce at the end of last week. The reasons for higher prices have not changed since the latest selloffs. The Fed and other central banks continue to provide unprecedented levels of liquidity to the global financial markets. Interest rates are at historically low levels.

After breaking below technical support, the US dollar index was not far above its recent low. A falling dollar tends to be supportive of gold and silver prices. The long-term trends remain higher for the two precious metals. At the end of last week, they received another bullish sign when Warren Buffett announced that Berkshire Hathaway sold bank stocks and bought shares of Barrick, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies. The bottom line is that the case for higher highs in gold and silver remains compelling.

Silver is more volatile than gold and should outperform on the upside

The daily charts show that silver continues to be far more volatile than gold.

At the end of last week, daily historical volatility in the silver market stood at 109.3%.

In gold, the metric was at 35.24%. Higher volatility in silver is nothing new.

The quarterly chart illustrates that long-term historical volatility in silver was at the 37.3% level.

Quarterly volatility in gold was at one-third the level at 12.30%. We should expect silver to continue to provide a wild ride on the up and the downside during the bull markets in gold and silver.

Mining shares tend to outperform gold and silver futures prices during rallies and underperform during corrections. Junior mining shares involved in exploration, as opposed to production, can be even more volatile, leading to even higher percentage volatility. If gold and silver are heading for higher highs over the coming weeks and months, now could be the perfect time to add the GDXJ and SILJ ETF products to your portfolio.

GDXJ is a turbocharged bullish bet on gold

The fund summary and top holdings of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) include:

GDXJ has net asset of $5.23 billion, trades an average of just under ten million shares each day, and charges a 0.54% expense ratio. Gold rallied from $1450.90 in mid-March to an all-time high of $2089.20 on August 7 or 44%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, GDXJ rallied from $19.52 to $65.95 per share or 238%. The junior mining shares moved over five times higher than the price of gold futures.

SILJ often provides a leveraged performance on the upside in silver

The fund summary and top holdings of the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) include:

SILJ has net asset of $259.01 million, trades an average of just under 1.7 million shares each day, and charges a 0.69% expense ratio. Silver rallied from $11.74 in mid-March to $29.915 on August 7 or 155%.

Over the same period, SILJ rallied from $4.84 to $17.21 per share or 256%. The junior mining shares outperformed the price action in the silver futures market.

Buying the dip in gold and silver with the diversified GDXJ and SILJ junior mining ETF products could turbocharge performance if the prices are on their way to higher highs. The case for price appreciation remains compelling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.