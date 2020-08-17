However, debt is ballooning, and I don't see any way for the company to generate sufficient cash in the coming years to pay it back.

The cruise lines have been an interesting sector to watch since COVID-19 became a reality earlier this year, to say the least. The group was decimated as though bankruptcy was a real threat - and it was - but huge amounts of liquidity raises later, as well as favorable book trends for next year, have the stocks of the cruise lines flying.

One such example is Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), which has failed to reclaim half of its pre-crisis high despite an enormous rally off of the bottom that was set in March. I said back in May that I was becoming cautious on Royal Caribbean with shares at $37. Obviously, that has proven to be an overly conservative stance, because the stock trades for $60 as I write this.

However, I had concerns then and I still have concerns now. With shares at $60, I see the risk of owning Royal Caribbean as much higher than it was three months ago, particularly given the primary risk factors of an unknown time frame for a vaccine/cure for COVID-19, as well as the company’s ballooning debt, which may worsen further pending action on the first risk item.

Still, one cannot ignore strength in the chart, as I’ve notated the above with two trend lines - one which began with the double bottom set earlier this year and that has provided support since that time, and another that has shown support since then around $47. These are two very clear, well-respected trend lines from market participants, so if you must own Royal Caribbean, take these into account before chasing the stock higher.

So much debt

Cruise lines are extremely capex-heavy, for obvious reasons. They have to buy ships that cost hundreds of millions of dollars (or more, in some cases), and then they have to maintain those ships, which is also tremendously expensive. Given the inherent cyclicality in cruise line bookings throughout the economic cycle, that can lead to a lot of debt being taken on, and indeed, that’s exactly what has happened with Royal Caribbean over the years.

Indeed, the company had nearly $12 billion in net debt before the crisis struck, and that situation has only worsened since the crisis began, as we can see below. Note that all values below are in millions of dollars.

Royal Caribbean kept very little cash on the balance sheet normally, as that total had been less than $300 million in normalized quarters leading up to the present crisis. That has changed, as Royal Caribbean is burning through hundreds of millions of dollars monthly, thanks to prior ship commitments and other expenses that it cannot avoid.

You can see the preparation for these expenses in the blue columns above in the past two quarters; cash on the balance sheet has mushroomed from less than $300 million to more than $4 billion just this year. That’s no accident, as Royal Caribbean is just trying to survive.

Of course, this cash wasn’t generated from the business, which posted a 94% decline in revenue in Q2 - a figure that almost certainly won’t be much better for Q3, or perhaps even Q4. Results for those quarters depend entirely upon when Royal Caribbean and its competitors are allowed to sail again - an event which has no designated time frame at this point. If we consider that this business has virtually no revenue, and has no viable time frame for generating meaningful revenue again, the risk of owning the stock seems enormous. I believe Royal Caribbean and its competitors will survive this crisis, but I wonder what sort of shape it will be in when the crisis ends, and if customers will return in the same ways they did before COVID-19.

Since the cash wasn’t generated from the business, that means it was borrowed. That has caused net debt to move from less than $12 billion to more than $15 billion in the space of six months this year. Royal Caribbean expects at least $250 million in cash burn per month for the foreseeable future, however, so it isn’t like the $4.1 billion in cash on the balance sheet at this point is an endless supply of money for the company. It should have enough to survive, but investors seem to be ignoring the fact that Royal Caribbean has borrowed this money, and will therefore need to pay it back at some point or pay interest expense to service it forever. As we’ll see below, the prospects weren’t that great for this to occur before the crisis; now, I simply don’t believe it to be possible.

Below, we have free cash flow for the past decade, as well as estimates for this year and next year, all in millions of dollars.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Free cash flow has never been especially strong for Royal Caribbean, with most years coming in somewhere relatively close to the flat line and a handful of years that were negative. This year is going to be enormously negative, obviously, but next year the company is still expected to be burning cash. That also assumes a return to cruising at some point later this year or next year, which is anything but assured. I believe cruises will be allowed at some point in the relatively near future, but it appears to be me like investors are assuming that will be the case, which is a risky proposition.

What happens if there’s a strong second wave this fall? What if vaccines don’t work? What if vaccines work but aren’t available in sufficient quantities? What if people just don’t want to get on a floating box in close quarters with thousands of other people for a week at a time? All of these are questions that I feel are being ignored in some capacity by the current valuation of Royal Caribbean, as the stock seems to have become a trading vehicle rather than an investment.

Bottom line

Speaking of valuation, we can see below that a slow rebuild of earnings is currently expected for Royal Caribbean in the coming years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

An enormous loss is forecast for this year of $16+ per share, followed by a much better performance next year but still a sizable loss. Into 2022 and 2023, somewhat small profits are being forecast at this point, with the stock trading for 12 times earnings for 2023, which is roughly in line with where the stock traded prior to the crisis.

In other words, the stock already has a normalized valuation on earnings that may or may not occur for three more years. That’s steep under normal circumstances, but with all the risks associated with the cruise lines, and Royal Caribbean’s $15+ billion in net debt, that is far too rich for my blood.

I liked the cruise lines in general - and Royal Caribbean in particular - before the crisis, and I want to like them again. But when I look at this situation objectively, I simply cannot bring myself to justify a $60 stock price for the company.

There are way too many external risks for this stock and far too much uncertainty around its balance sheet and when revenue may return. I think anyone that owns Royal Caribbean should consider taking their profits and moving elsewhere.

The stock may continue to go up, but as it does, risks rise even further. Royal Caribbean may continue to be a trading vehicle and rise further, but as a long-term investment, it looks pretty poor at this point.

