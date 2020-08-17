Take-Two continues to be one of the most attractive gaming stocks on the market and it has every chance to appreciate and reach $200 per share in the foreseeable future.

Take-Two (TTWO) continues to surprise everyone and show outstanding performance. In Q1 alone its net bookings increased by 136% Y/Y mostly thanks to the growth in recurrent consumer spending, as no major titles were released during the period. As the gaming industry continues to grow at a nearly double-digit rate and beats new records, Take-Two's stock has every chance to appreciate in the upcoming months. Despite trading at its all-time high, the street continues to be bullish on Take-Two's stock and the company has a real chance to trade at $200 per share in the foreseeable future. For that reason, I continue to hold a long position in the company and believe that the best way to accumulate a position in Take-Two is to buy its shares at major pullbacks to minimize the downside.

More Room for Growth

Take-Two's stock is up more than 20% since I published my latest article on the company in June. The company is able to grow at an impressive rate thanks to its competitive business model, which prioritizes the release of DLCs (downloadable content) to the already launched titles. This way, the company minimizes its expenses, as it doesn't need to heavily invest in the creation of new games, and is able to continuously monetize its titles that were released years ago and beat its bottom-line expectations. By continuing to release additional content for its triple-A titles GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2, Take-Two is able to keep its engagement rate high enough to pursue players to pay an additional price to receive the premium content for those games. Thanks to such a strategy, 51% of Take-Two's net bookings in FY20 came from the recurrent consumer spending, an increase from 39% a year before.

Take-Two also recently had a blowout quarter, as its net bookings of $996.2 million in Q1 were up 136% Y/Y. At the same time, its net income was $88.5 million, up 91% Y/Y, while the gross margin was 42.65%. In addition, 65% of net bookings also came from recurrent consumer spending mostly thanks to an outstanding performance of legacy titles that were mentioned above.

Going forward, there's every reason to believe that Take-Two will continue to create shareholder value. As the gaming industry expects to grow at a nearly double-digit rate in the next few years, Take-Two plans to capitalize on such growth and release over 90 new games by 2025. While major AAA games were pushed to later dates, the company plans to release Mafia 1 Definitive Edition in late September along with a number of other casual games for mobile and consoles. At the same time, Take-Two plans to release its NFL-based game in the next fiscal year and there are also rumors that GTA 6 is going to be announced anytime soon. All of these releases will positively affect Take-Two's bottom line and should drive its stock higher.

We should also not forget that as long as the company's CEO Strauss Zelnick continues to own a substantial portion of Take-Two's shares, it's going to be in his best interest to drive growth. For those who don't know, under his reign, Take-Two's market cap increased from $1 billion in 2011 to ~$20 billion today and the management team always delivered a top-notch performance, as it has skin in the game too.

The biggest downside of Take-Two at this stage is its overreliance on DLCs and recurrent revenues. Recently, GTA 5 launch trailer for PlayStation 5 received more than 170,000 dislikes on YouTube, as the gaming community began to criticize the publisher for its strategy of exploiting and monetizing the game that was released seven years ago and was already available for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. Such a backlash is not something new, as Take-Two's NBA 2K title received similar criticism last year due to the publisher's strategy of relying too much on microtransactions. The problem is that if Take-Two will continue to force players to pay additional money for the possibility of enhancing their gameplay experience, then its sales might fall and its stock might tumble. This is exactly what happened to Electronic Arts (EA) a couple of years ago when it aggressively forced players to buy loot boxes for Star Wars Battlefront 2.

However, with $2.28 billion in cash reserves and only $181 million in debt, Take-Two has enough resources to stay afloat and expand further if something goes wrong. Despite trading at such high levels, the street continues to be overwhelmingly bullish on Take-Two's stock. Morgan Stanley's bullish scenario suggests that Take-Two's fair value of $210 per share, while KeyBank has a price target of $193 per share. With such a bullish sentiment, Take-Two's stock has every chance to appreciate in the upcoming months.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Back in 2009, Electronic Arts wanted to acquire Take-Two for $2 billion but later decided to drop its bid. In more than a decade, Take-Two has dramatically increased in value thanks to its recurrent spending business model and if it continues to show such an outstanding performance in the future, it will be able to appreciate even more. While currently, Take-Two trades at a forward P/E ratio of 40x, which is above the industry's median of 30x, we could justify the company's premium valuation, as it continues to show growth and has several catalysts that will create additional value.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

For Q2, Take-Two expects its net bookings to be in a range of $775 million to $825 million. For FY21 Take-Two has conservative guidance and believes that its net bookings will be $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion. Considering that in Q1 alone, the company's net bookings accounted for ~35% of the annual expected bookings, it's safe to say that the company will achieve its target this year.

Source: Take-Two

Considering all of this, it's safe to say that Take-Two continues to be one of the most attractive gaming stocks on the market right now and it has every chance to appreciate and reach $200 per share in the foreseeable future. For that reason, I stick to my strategy of buying more shares on major pullbacks, as the future for the gaming publisher is bright.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTWO, EA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.