Like many others affected directly or indirectly by the current crisis, Elementis (OTCPK:ELMTY) PLC has faced numerous headwinds that have pushed the share price significantly below pre-COVID-19 levels. However, even before the company felt the impacts of the crisis, they were struggling. I believe potential investors should still be wary of severe future headwinds ahead and the large debt pile the company has.

Plenty of write-downs in H1

Elementis fell to a loss in H1 as they reported significant write-downs over the period due to COVID-19 related pressures. Revenues fell 14% to $387 million. The company also fell to a loss of $51 million after-tax primarily due to $60 million of non-good will impairments. The company said that this was primarily driven by write-downs in its energy and talc business, of course, relating to COVID-19 pressures. However even without these write-downs, on an operational basis, operating profit fell 34% to $42 million, this was primarily driven by lower volumes experienced.

Whilst the group reiterated that it has 'significant' liquidity, debt levels still make me wary, particularly following the tough headwinds that the company has faced over H1. The company did manage to reduce debt from $509 million to $454 million by the end of 2019. However now with new large recent external pressures, no further debt reduction was possible in H1. The company did say in the interim that they expect 'significant' net debt reduction in H2. But the question this raises for me is: What cost does this come at? I am assuming that either a large amount of the cash generated will be used to achieve this or even some of the existing cash resources. Elementis had seen 'modest' sequential improvement since May but this is not enough to 'significantly' reduce the debt as they had mentioned. Some cost controls introduced should help to manage the current cash pile.

Weakness in coatings and talc business

The company's Coatings business which is the category that provides the most revenues towards Elementis saw a 7% decline in revenues in H1 in comparison to the prior year. Even though Elementis delivered operating margin improvements of 0.9% to 15.5%, the adjusted operating profit still fell by $1 million to $23 million, driven by the reduced volumes seen.

The Talc business which also suffered write-downs saw a significant decline in operating performance. Both Revenue and operating margins fell on the period. Revenue fell 16% to $61 million while margins fell 3.8% to 10.2%. The talc business is an area of significant concern for me, due to the poor performance in both demand and operating performance. Elementis is heavily reliant on the automotive industry for demand in its Talc business, car sale volumes have remained slow into H2 and therefore I believe the Talc business will also continue to lag into the second half. Fixed costs were the reason for margin decline, as volumes remain low these margins will remain the same affecting the profitability in the Talc business going forward. To improve these margins Elementis will need a swift pick up in demand, which I do not believe will be seen.

Looking ahead

Looking forward for Elementis, the company continues to face numerous headwinds primarily driven by poor broader market demand. With a heavy reliance on heavy industries and the energy market in general, Elementis is reliant on a strong and swift pick up in performance in both of these sectors. Its energy business has now gone into cash burn, falling to a £2 million operating loss in H1, whilst this is not massively detrimental to the overall business as it provides just a small proportion of revenues, investors should still be wary of how the company controls costs/losses in this area. The personal care business has held up relatively well over the period with revenues remaining level, continued strong control on costs and management and introduction of new products in H2 will be paramount to maintaining this trend.

Conclusion

Elementis' debt levels should remain a concern to investors and there are clear reasons as to why management is so focused on reducing this in H2. The company has a debt to EBITDA level of 3.1x, which is still high considering the entity has just fallen to a loss in H1 and is feeling headwinds across the majority of its business as demand has subsided. Whilst management says they will look to 'significantly' reduce net debt in H2, I doubt how this will be achieved. I am still wary of how strong cash generation will be going into H2 - particularly when management is also focused on tight control of cash. A high debt pile combined with exposure to struggling sectors means I am staying away from Elementis PLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.