CureVac makes impressive debut, stock jumps 175%

CureVac (CVAC) stock jumped on its debut day at NASDAQ, providing massive return to its investors. The company also witnessed strong trading volume. The stock had steady run throughout the day and hit the high of $56 apiece, finally closing at $55.55. CureVac retained its gain throughout the day, signaling the strength of the company.

CureVac made its US foray with 13,333,333 common shares at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per common share. The company collected total gross proceeds of nearly $213.3 million. Additionally, underwriters were provided with a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,999,999 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

CureVac is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its main area of interest is the development and optimization of using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology for treating various medical conditions. The company uses mRNA as a data carrier to transmit instructions to the human body for producing its own proteins to fend against different ailments. CureVac is looking at cancer therapies, prophylactic vaccines, protein therapies and antibody therapies.

CureVac has strong development pipeline. The company's product candidates are in different stages of development. Its lead drug candidate is mRNA based vaccine against COVID-19. The company started this program in early January 2020 by publishing the sequence of the novel coronavirus. CureVac collaborated with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations or CEPI, providing for up to $8.3 million in initial funding to support clinical testing and manufacturing of the vaccine. Over the course of the time, the company has expanded its collaboration program for the vaccine.

CureVac reported positive pre-clinical for low dose levels for the vaccine. It was shown that the drug candidate was able to produce high level of virus neutralizing titers after two microgram dose vaccinations in pre-clinical experiments. The company has already received regulatory approval from German and Belgian Authorities for starting the Phase 1 clinical trial.

Apart from COVID-19 vaccine, CureVac has CV7202, a rabies drug candidate in its portfolio. This prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine is currently in Phase 1 and has been formulated using next generation lipid nanoparticle (LNP). The primary endpoints for the trial are related to safety and reactogenicity. The secondary endpoints for this dose-escalation, open-label clinical trial are potential protective immune response and immunogenicity via geometric mean virus neutralization tests.

CV7301 is a second-generation lipid nanoparticle (LNP) flu vaccine, which is currently in a pre-clinical stage. It has shown robust and long-lasting immunogenicity in non-human primates.

CV8102 is another strong product in the company's developmental portfolio. It is a TLR7/8/RIG-1 agonist based on noncoding single stranded RNA. It works by modulating the tumor microenvironment after intratumoral injection and inducing a systemic immune response to control distant lesions. The drug candidate is currently a part of a Phase 1, open-label, dose escalation and expansion study. The trial enrolls patients with advanced melanoma, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck, or adenoidcystic carcinoma, and superficially injectable tumor lesions. The primary endpoint of the trial is to assess the safety and tolerability of the drug candidate.

Masimo receives FDA clearance for mechanically ventilated patients

Masimo (MASI) announced that it has received the FDA nod for its PVi algorithm. It is a noninvasive indicator of fluid responsiveness in select population of mechanically ventilated adult patients. PVi is also known as pleth variability index and measures dynamic changes in perfusion index that occur during the respiratory cycle.

PVi is an index between 0 and 100 that is calculated using a proprietary algorithm based upon the relative variability of the pleth waveform. Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, "Multiple studies have shown how this breakthrough noninvasive indicator of fluid responsiveness can help improve outcomes and reduce costs on mechanically ventilated patients - with no more equipment needed than a software upgrade with most existing Masimo SET® and rainbow® platforms and the existing Masimo SET® sensors that so many top hospitals around the world already use for pulse oximetry."

There are several factors which impact the accuracy of PVi in predicting fluid responsiveness. While it measures the variation in the plethysmography amplitude, it does not offer cardiac output or measurements of stroke volume. The efficiency of PVi as a fluid responsiveness indicator has been shown in several studies including in GDT and ERAS protocols.

ERAS included 109 participants undergoing colorectal surgery while GDT is the study of 82 patients undergoing major abdominal surgery. In the former study, it was found that the inclusion of PVi in an ERAS protocol offered significant decline in stay duration, from a median of 5 days to 3 days. It also reduced complication rates from 30.1 percent to 14.7 percent. The latter showed that GDT with fluid management using PVi decreased the volume of intraoperative fluid infused and lowered intraoperative and postoperative lactate levels.

Taiwan Liposome reports advancement for COVID-19 treatment

Taiwan Liposome (TLC) stock surged as the company reported submitting an Investigational New Drug application. The company is seeking to initiate a clinical trial of TLC19 Hydroxychloroquine Liposome Inhalation Suspension, as a potential treatment of COVID-19. TLC19 is an inhaled formulation of the malaria medication.

Taiwan Liposome has used its existing proprietary liposome technology to encapsulate ~1/100 of the oral HCQ dose into an inhalable formulation. It works by directly depositing into the airways and lungs. George Yeh, President of TLC said, "TLC19 is administered with a light and commercially available portable nebulizer whose ease of use is especially suitable for outpatient treatment of mild COVID-19 patients, or as pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis for high-risk groups like healthcare professionals."

TCL19 is administered through a vibration mesh nebulizer. TLC collaborated with MicroBase Technology Corporation to facilitate the development of this inhalation suspension formulation. The therapy candidate has been shown to offer increased exposure (~30-fold) and half-life (~2.5-fold) in the lungs than oral HCQ at equivalent doses. TLC19 has the potential to achieve antiviral effect with a tiny dose compared to orally administered HCQ. It may also help in lowering blood and heart exposure.

However, it has to be noted that globally, the health authorities have largely walked away from the use of oral formulation of hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19 as the drug candidate failed to provide a treatment benefit in several studies.

Taiwan Liposome is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development of novel nanomedicines. The company employs its proprietary NanoX™ active drug loading technology and lipid-assembled drug delivery platform.

