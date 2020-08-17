I like the valuation based on the guidance for the second half of the year, certainly if shares see unexpected dips from here.

Accolade (ACCD) has been on my watch list after I concluded early July that this was an interesting tech and healthcare offering when I looked at the investment thesis when the company went public.

The company has just reported its first-quarter results which were slightly better than expected, and while the current quarter looks a bit soft, Accolade guides for acceleration in the second half of the year. This makes the investment case compelling enough, certainly if shares might see a setback.

The Thesis

Accolade aims to empower people through expertise, empathy and technology, allowing them to make the best decisions for their health and well-being. The company aims to create a single place where people can look for everything related to health, healthcare and benefits. An integrated app with connections to other companies and their systems result in personalized recommendations, resulting in optimal cost and quality.

This means that the customers of the company include employers with a real aim to look after workers by offering them benefits and a simple way through which healthcare is addressed. The potential market is huge, as small improvements resulting in both better and more cost-efficient solutions have a real impact on the bottom line. After all, US employers on average spend $10k for each employee on healthcare and productivity issues.

By savvy usage of technology and health assistance, employees should have an easier way to navigate through the healthcare system, while the costs are huge for employers and even small percentage cost reductions have huge implications on the bottom line. Accolade claims that cost savings on average come in around 5%, or about $500 per employee. While the customer count of 60 is small, the average customer size comes in around 30,000 employees, resulting in average cost savings of $15 million for a customer.

The Valuation Discussion

At the time of the IPO, shares rose to $30 on their opening day, as I pegged the operating asset valuation based on 48 million shares outstanding at around $1.25 billion. For the year ending early in 2018 (so largely calendar year of 2017), the company generated sales of $77 million, on which it reported an operating loss of $60 million. For the year ending early 2019, shares rose 23% to $95 million, with losses down slightly to $54 million.

Over the past year, sales growth accelerated to 40% as revenues hit $133 million, as operating losses narrowed again slightly to $51 million, which still implied a loss of nearly forty cents on every dollar of revenues being generated. This valued the company at around 9-10 times sales at the IPO. Given the growth rates, this seems reasonable in relation to other recent technology/SaaS plays, although the losses are still a bit on the high side.

At the time of the IPO, Accolade guided for 20% revenue growth for the first quarter, ending in May, resulting in sales of $34-35 million. Assuming 20% growth for all the year, sales multiples narrowed to 8 times, compelling enough to put the company on my watch list with growth seen at 20-40%. The issue is that 4 accounts are responsible for 60% of sales, and with American Airlines (AAL) being among them, that certainly looked like a risk. After all, we know the headcount at this customer will shrink in a big way, yet, perhaps the entire account might be at risk.

What Happened?

Fast forwarding little over a month and moving to halfway August, Accolade reported its first-quarter results for its fiscal year of 2021, the first quarter release since it has been a publicly traded company.

First-quarter sales rose 25% to $35.9 million, coming in quite a bit above the preliminary revenue numbers guided for. Quarterly operating losses of $12.6 million result in a run rate of $50 million, basically flat compared to the losses reported last year, as the adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $9.4 million.

For the current second quarter, revenues are seen flattish around $35 million and adjusted EBITDA losses are seen at $13.5 million. Promising, however, is the outlook for the entire year, with revenues seen around $160 million and EBITDA losses seen around $34 million. This suggests that in the second half of the year, revenues run at around $45 million on average and EBITDA losses come in at just $5-6 million a quarter.

Therefore, I feel comfortable to peg the revenue run rate by the end of the year at around $200 million, accompanied by smaller operating losses. That is quite comforting, yet shares have risen to $36, which gives the company an equity valuation of $1.76 billion based on 49 million shares outstanding, or a little over $1.5 billion adjusted for net cash holdings. This reduces sales multiples to around 7-8 times, which, given the resilient growth and narrowing losses, starts to look quite interesting.

Nonetheless, I am not yet convinced to start buying here yet, as the company is actually impaired somewhat by the current economic conditions and losses are only narrowing rather slightly, although some momentum is expected on this front (as well as the revenue front) in the second half of the year. Hence, I continue to watch the shares from the sidelines for now, although I am tempted to pick up a few shares if they might fall back towards the $30 mark in the coming weeks or months.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.