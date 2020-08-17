The fund has taken further action, slashing the distribution and conducting a reverse split to better position the fund for the future.

Formerly known as The Cushing Renaissance Company, the fund changed its name and investment policy in April of this year.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

The Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) continues with its transformation since we last covered the fund. On April 3rd, 2020, this fund changed its name and investment policy to invest more broadly outside of the energy space. With the latest Fact Sheet available, we can see this clearly is taking shape now. The portfolio is looking much better but still remains tilted towards holding pipeline companies. Though, previously, the company had a history of investing in exploration and production companies as well - upstream companies that are the most volatile of the energy plays.

(Source)

The company "invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure companies, industrial infrastructure companies, sustainable infrastructure companies and technology and communication infrastructure companies."

One area that stood out to me and it slipped past me the first time, is that they leave the door open for technology companies. Indeed, in the top ten, this fund now holds Microsoft (MSFT). This is a name I wouldn't think of seeing ever in SZC. This is a positive development, though. They are also positioning themselves more towards the ESG trend that we have witnessed for several years.

They seek "current income and growth potential." The fund also highlights that they are IRA/401(K) eligible and "offers infrastructure exposure, including 'NextGen'."

Two words of caution on this fund are that; they don't have a track record in this field and the fund is quite small. The fund has only around $110 million in managed assets. They use very little leverage, but it is there at around 11.7%. In their Fact Sheet, they reference that the management fee is 1%. However, this doesn't include the other expenses the fund generates. It also doesn't include the leverage expense. The fund has changed, so we will need to wait a one-year period to see what they report. However, as of last year, it was reported at 2.39%. That is including leverage expenses as well.

Performance

The fund only changed its investment strategy after the collapse of the total market in March. That means they were invested in the very volatile sector of oil. A positive here, their leverage is always very low, so having to delever wasn't even a consideration for them. It still wasn't pretty on a YTD basis. Additionally, it really doesn't make a lot of sense to try to compare this fund to anything else at this time from that April 3rd change. I originally hypothesized that the fund might mirror the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), but that isn't the case with its tech positioning.

It truly is becoming quite a unique fund. Just recently, we have Kayne Anderson announcing their fund is changing as well to a "NextGen" fund. The Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (KMF) will be switching to the Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc name. They don't list anything about tech positioning, though, only that they are putting more of a focus on renewable energy and infrastructure/utility companies. So even then, we won't really have a great comparison to reference SZC against, if they are doing poorly or not.

With that being said, we can take a look at the performance relative to UTF. What we see is exactly what we should expect too, SZC to be blowing the doors off of performance relative to a utility/infrastructure company.

Data by YCharts

The chart is from April 3rd performance to today. We see a spike distorting the chart as SZC did go through a reverse split since we last touched on the fund. Another factor in what could be driving its extremely deep discount of 26.30%. Investors are generally bearish when they hear that a fund is going through a reverse split. In the end, it doesn't make much of a difference one way or another. Though the perceived notion is that the investment can continue to go downward, which isn't too far of a reach, in many circumstances.

With that reverse split, we also have limited data on the discount level pre-split as the charts now only go back as far as when the split happened on CEFConnect. As a holder of this fund, though, the discount has been persistent, but certainly not this deep since its existence.

Distribution

Another area that is keeping this fund under selling pressure - alongside that reverse split came a large distribution cut. This wasn't too much of a surprise as our article in April mentioned the 28% distribution rate was "clearly unsustainable and is a prime candidate for a distribution cut." At that time too, the discount was 20.73%. Meaning that the extremely high rate did likely keep some investors around.

Today, we have the fund paying out a distribution amount of $0.2132 monthly. Split adjusted, this would have been equal to $0.0533 prior to that event. Previously, it had been paying out a monthly rate of $0.1367. That means the cut was good for a 61% slashing. Again, very necessary and expected. This puts the fund on a much more solid track going forward.

The current rate of 8.25% is still attractive too, for an income investor. On a NAV distribution rate basis, this works out to a very manageable 6.08%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

For what it's worth, this was the fund's only distribution cut in its history. When it went from a quarterly to monthly payer, the equivalent rate stayed equal. This was even through the first 2014/15 oil crash.

Holdings

This is where things start to get much more interesting. As previously mentioned, the fund holds MSFT. However, that wasn't the only shift in their portfolio.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

Here we can see quite the shift. First, the fund is still heavily invested in crude pipeline companies with 20.2% of its portfolio. Additionally, natural gas pipelines make up 6.2% of its portfolio too. That can be a bit of a negative. Though oil and pipelines aren't necessarily going away anytime soon. They can still present an unloved area to invest, though. Second, you will notice that bond positions fell by almost half. To replace that drop in allocation we have new subsectors showing up like REITs, solar and cloud services; there is even data center exposure that has increased significantly. These are all new and positive areas for this fund to enter.

These changes all took place just over the last 3 months when we last got a glimpse of their positioning.

Jumping down to their top ten holdings, we can see what else has changed.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

From the prior piece, we had speculated that they could move into REIT positions with their new policy. They mentioned data centers in their preliminary estimates. We now see Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) jump into their top ten. This is a data center REIT.

Another change is the fund's top holding. Previously, it was Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY). This name is still in the top ten but has since dropped to the 4th position. We now have 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) making its way to number one. Previously, this position wasn't even in the fund's top ten. What makes this position pretty unique is that it is a China based company. They are an "internet and data center provider." Again, this makes it a move for the fund well away from what they previously held.

They don't present exactly how much of their portfolio is inside or outside of the U.S. markets. Remember, this is another change too. Previously, they had been largely invested in North America - as their benchmark had been the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index.

These are the type of positions that are truly mixing "today and tomorrow's economy," as they mention. SZC combining tech and infrastructure into one fund gives it a unique feel. Plus, the ESG element as they put money to work in renewables is of interest as well.

(Source)

Conclusion

The real risk at this time is not knowing exactly what their portfolio might include going forward as they continue to transform their positioning. The other risks include that they are a very small fund; this generally lowers liquidity. They also don't have a track record developed where they are transforming their positioning. For these reasons, I don't necessarily say that it is right for everyone.

However, if an investor is willing to take a bit of a risk, you can collect a very attractive 8%+ distribution paid monthly. A shareholder jumping in now is also getting a significant discount. This came thanks to the energy sector taking a pounding. The reverse split and distribution cut then further eroded shareholder enthusiasm. This fund will continue to be of interest to me as they continue to navigate the implemented policy changes going forward.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long SZC, KMF, UTF, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released on July 31st, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.