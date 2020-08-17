However, CoStar remains investable. Medium-term shareholder returns can still be in the double digits, even after a valuation compression.

Over the past few weeks, we have covered several REITs, for their reliable income streams and relatively fair valuations. However, one can be invested in the sector, indirectly, without actually owning any of the properties.

CoStar (NASDAQ:CSGP) is the market leader when it comes to providing information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates some of the most prominent websites in the sector, such as

Costar.com

Apartments.com, and

landsofamerica.com

The company dominates the sector, having the largest real estate research department and database in the industry. As a result, its tools and analytics make it the optimal business for industry professionals and consumers of commercial real estate, to continuously interact and execute transactions by efficiently accessing and transacting accurate and standardized real estate-related information.

Despite some sub-sector of real estate facing troubles due to COVID-19, such as malls and retail properties, the demand for research tools has only grown further. Following its exceptional Q2 results, the company's shares have skyrocketed to new highs. The question that arises now is if shares have further upside, offering considerable future returns, or if there is little to be gained at their current price.

In this article, we will:

Go over CoStar's financials

Assess the stock's return potential based on its current price

Highlight some risks

Conclude why CoStar remains investable even at its current price levels

Financials

The company's financials are genuinely amazing, with revenues being subscription-based, the majority of which have a term of at least one year. As a result, the company's cash flows are incredibly reliable and uncorrelated with the underlying environment of the actual real estate market.

To reinforce our point on how safe the company's revenues are, the last time the company reported negative QoQ growth was in 2009, and even then, sales were remarkably stable, as the graph illustrates. As more professionals subscribe to CoStar's services, its revenues should only keep growing, and being an essential tool, canceling the subscription is hardly an option, as the company's past sales during the Great Financial Crisis have proven.

Further, since the company's operations are solely digital, not having to deal with the physical asset part of real estate, its margins are very juicy, with lots of room for potential profitability. Gross margins are around 80%, while they are still experiencing a positive, long-term growth trajectory. Net income margins have also been improving over the past few years, currently at around 20%.

The combination of continuously increasing revenues and expansion of margins has led to the group's profitability skyrocketing over the past five years. However, as we mentioned earlier, shares have also surged around 36% higher YoY, attaching an LTM (last-twelve-month) P/E ratio of 102. On the one hand, the company's shares have always been "expensive," having never traded below 60X earnings over the past decade. On the other hand, the current valuation of post-100X earnings is on the higher end of the company's historical average. That makes us think that future shareholder returns may be limited if one were to buy the stock at its current price.

Future shareholder returns

One aspect that some type of investors may not be fond of is that CoStar offers absolutely none tangible returns. The company has never paid a dividend and has never executed any amount of stock buybacks. If anything, shares outstanding have been gradually increasing due to the company's acquisition-based growth strategy. Since management has not shown any intentions in this changing, investors should only expect their future returns to be in the form of capital gains, based on the future valuation the market will have attached to the stock. Therefore, our concerns emerged, thinking that, if the market decides to price CoStar a lower multiple in the future, investors who bought today may see little to no medium-term returns. Let's put this to the test:

Over the past decade, CoStar's revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) has been a whopping 33%. The same figure over the past five years remains strong at around 19%.

Consensus estimates expect the company to return to its usual EPS growth rate of around 20%, as companies increase their expenditures on research tools post the first wave of COVID-19. EPS is also expected to grow as margins expand further.

Since the company delivered 17% EPS growth even during COVID-19, we believe that analyst expectation for 20% EPS growth in the medium term, assisted by the company's long-term margin expansion trend, is quite reasonable.

Applying this growth rate, future expected EPS should look like the following:

Now, let's put to the test whether anyone's valuation concerns are any valid. Below, we have calculated the potential annualized shareholder returns, if one was to buy CoStar at its current price, based on our EPS growth projections and different future potential valuation multiples.

As the table displays, even if the valuation retracts back to the company's decade-low of 60X earnings, investors would still achieve borderline double-digit returns. Further, there is a considerable margin of safety, as the stock would still deliver somewhat positive returns amid a massive valuation compression to around 40X earnings.

As a result, despite the stock's seemingly ludicrous valuation, shares appear to have considerable room to run in the medium term, powered by robust profitability growth.

Risks

While we consider the company's revenues to be incredibly reliable, supported by a long-term subscription-based model, some risks remain to be considered.

Firstly, despite the company growing its revenues considerably during the COVID-19 economy, while also displaying incredible resilience in times such as the Great Financial Crisis as shown earlier, revenue growth may slow down amid a second COVID-19 wave. If professional real estate management firms shut down due to adverse economic conditions, the company's growth may decelerate, possibly lagging a margin expansion, and thus, its projected EPS growth. In that scenario, analyst estimates would come out as too optimistic, hurting future shareholder returns, which would likely lose their double-digit annualized potential.

Further, if adverse economic conditions cause cash-heavy companies to acquire distressed properties, consolidating the market and shutting down management firms, CoStar is likely to see subscription cancelations, as the real estate market contracts. As per the company's last earnings report, there are little to no signs to support such concerns, though a minor risk remains.

Finally, the company faces no liquidity risks, with its cash position of $3.55B being a considerable war chest for management to pursue future acquisitions. Long-term debt levels are substantially low at $745M, with a trivial cost of debt of 3.1% and interest expenses being covered by 51 times the company's operating cash flows.

Conclusion

CoStar has been an extremely well-managed company, delivering spectacular returns to shareholders over the past decade. If one were to invest $10K exactly ten years ago, shares would now be valued almost 20 times higher today, beating the market by a massive margin.

The stock's recent rally has raised the question of whether shares are still worth buying. As we illustrated throughout the article, the company's financials remain robust, while even a considerable valuation contraction would deliver positive returns, based on consensus growth estimates.

While we never try to time the market, we are going to prioritize some income-oriented opportunities, for now. However, we will likely initiate a position in the near term, especially if shares see a dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.