Trouble Ahead According To Precious Metals

Precious metals have recorded strong gains thus far in 2020.

As of Sunday, August 16th 2020, the price of gold is up 28% in USD terms. A perhaps more thoughtful way to look at this development is to say that the USD has lost over a quarter of its intrinsic value year to date.

Why are precious metal prices on the rise? Well it hasn’t escaped anyone’s notice that the current public health crisis has resulted in the steepest economic contraction in decades. According to OECD estimates, real GDP growth for 2020 should be approx. -8% in the U.S.

At the same time, the policy response from governments worldwide has essentially mandated that no one should consume less, and massive stimulus packages have been enacted. In the U.S. as in most countries, all of this is being financed by deficit spending, and debt levels are rising at an accelerating rate, reaching USD 26.6 trillion, or 137% of GDP.

Similarly, central banks are continuing to pursue highly accommodating policies via their interest rate policies and asset purchase programs, enabling governments to finance their deficits. In the U.S., the Fed’s balance sheet is up 67% year to date to just below USD 7 trillion.

In spite of this, the reality is that society cannot consume more than it produces over an extended period of time. We can print fiat currencies and maintain income levels for non-workers, but we cannot print real goods and services. And if the same level of income is bidding on fewer goods and services, prices typically rise.

Precious metal prices are telling us that prices are indeed rising, and are expected to continue to do so. Even the Fed has telegraphed as much, arguing in a recent letter that average inflation targeting – in other words letting inflation run higher than 2% to make up for previous shortfalls – could be a useful approach going forward. The real inflation rate, of course, is very likely to be well above the CPI figures.

Those of us interested in monetary history know that gold and silver are free-market money. Intrinsically, their worth is fairly stable and they therefore act as a suitable store of value. However, their price denominated in various fiat currencies can fluctuate widely. But this is more a reflection of fiat monetary conditions than the precious metals themselves.

Today, precious metal prices are telling us that fiat currencies are being debased aggressively. The recent reversal in the gold to silver ratio indicates that inflation expectations are picking up, and that real interest rates will likely continue to decline. In this context, it is difficult to see how the case for owning precious metals does not strengthen further.

While a number of renowned institutional investors have made allocations to precious metals in recent months, gold as a percentage of global financial assets remains very low, below 1%.

Appendix

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL GOLD AND SILVER, PRECIOUS METAL MINING STOCKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.