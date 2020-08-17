The situation is very uncertain, likely for quite a while to come, with no quick fixes in sight.

The investment case surrounding Occidental Petroleum (OXY) remains one with great uncertainty. Mid-March, when the COVID-19 crisis was in full swing I noted that shares represented just a gamble as oil prices collapsed and the balance sheet became highly leveraged following the Anadarko deal.

The situation was highly uncertain in March and while the company might be cash flow positive now with oil prices having recovered to $40 per barrel, net debt has only gone up and production is set to fall. Furthermore, the realistic deleveraging power is not substantial enough to tackle net debt in a meaningful way anytime soon, creating uncertainty for years to come.

All of this is happening while I peg the chances of M&A involving Occidental on the sale side is not likely as the company is too large to swallow for many majors at this point in time.

The March Thesis

When looking at the investment case this spring, I started actually a year earlier as Occidental became the ''winner'' in the acquisition race for Anadarko, trumping an offer made by Chevron (CVX), with the premium being ''justified'' on the back of large assumed cost savings and capital spending synergies.

I was quite skeptical on that deal as Anadarko was awarded a similar enterprise value as Occidental, in part driven by the bidding war, as I furthermore noted that Anadarko was far less profitable and incurred interest expenses would eat the earnings contribution of acquired activities. This meant that synergies were needed to drive accretion, all while leverage would increase a great deal.

The incurred leverage and aggressive nature of synergy accounting, in combination with required asset divestments that were needed to keep leverage in check. With buyers knowing that Occidental would be a seller and oil prices being soft, that was not a great bargaining position to be in.

In fact, when looking at the Anadarko deal I noted that the strategy was dangerous given the commitment to "win" the deal, leverage assumed and high break-up fee being offered. As has happened in the past, focus on a deal and size was more important to executives than the actual underlying economics, certainly regarding risk.

The Thoughts

Shares of Occidental have fallen from levels in the $60s when the Anadarko acquisition was announced in 2019, to $40-$50 at the start of the year, only to fall to levels in the mid-teens in mid-March. In fact, shares lost nearly three quarters of their values in just a few weeks' time.

Occidental reported 2019 results late February as it reported a net debt load of $35 billion, excluding other multi-billion liabilities as well. The nearly 900 million shares represented an equity value of less than $15 billion by Mid-March, for an enterprise value of $50 billion, less than the valuation of both Occidental or Anadarko when the deal was announced a year earlier.

The company cut capital spending and the dividend in response to the turmoil, yet quite frankly I would have welcomed a complete dividend elimination and further capital spending cuts in March. In the meantime, investors were given the opportunity to invest alongside prominent investors (which can be wrong as well) such as the likes of Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn who invested in the company, largely on the back of the fact that Occidental itself was a strong operator with low cost of production.

Given the degree of uncertainty, I noted that the outcome would be uncertain, other than that volatility should be expected, yet debt could easily result in a scenario in which equity holders could be wiped out (which is still possible).

What happened ever since? Later in March the company cut capital spending budgets further and reached an agreement with Carl Icahn. The company reported dismal first quarter results and a deal for Anadarko's assets in Africa by Total (NYSE:TOT) broke apart.

The Latest Earnings Numbers

Early August, the company reported its second quarter results which were anything but comforting. Net losses came in at $8.4 billion as a result of large impairment charges, with adjusted losses coming in at $1.61 billion, more than triple the adjusted loss in the first quarter. This came after realizations in terms of oil were more than cut in half compared to the first quarter, having fallen from $47 to $23 per barrel. The continued losses make that net debt has only risen to essentially $37.5 billion in net financial debt, without including environmental and pension liabilities running in the billions as well.

All I know is that the increase in net debt might be limited for now as capital spending is essentially cut to little over half a billion a quarter, while D&A charges run at $2.0 billion. The difference is enough to compensate for the adjusted loss in the second quarter, implying flattish free cash flows, yet shrinking production.

That said, the company has a real aid in terms of recent oil price recovery. After the crazy price action in April, in which the world was introduced to negative oil prices, prices rebounded to levels around $40 at the moment which could easily add more than a billion in quarterly revenues and basically profits. So while the company likely still reports adjusted losses in this environment, the company might just be cash flow positive given the large capital spending cuts announced and delivered on, although this weighs on production.

After shares hit a low of $10 during March, they hit a high of $25 in June as oil prices recovered and shorts basically did see a short squeeze, with shares now back to $15. Shares now back towards the same levels as shares traded in mid-March, actually marking a dramatic underperformance vs. the market and crude prices.

What Now?

We have just learned that the Oracle of Omaha has just cut his position, yet I am not in the business of following gurus but looking at the facts in determining the investment case. The good thing is that the company has skipped the dividend, although it still pays out a symbolic amount of a penny a quarter, capital spending is cut a great deal and oil prices have recovered.

Nonetheless, the resulting cash flows are able to reduce net debt, but probably not at the pace at which production falls, so based on that comparison net debt is not really coming down, a bit of a concern with the leverage maturity profile actually suggesting some big maturities in the coming years.

That said, it is comforting that maintenance capital spending, CAPEX at which production will be flat going forward, is pegged around $2.9 billion. While the company is confident that it will close on $2 billion in divestments this year, not all divestments are equal. The company sold the Greater Natural Buttes assets in Utah with 33,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day at just $69 million! These assets are truly uneconomical right now but in terms of production it makes up more than 2% of total production! After all, if the same value would be applied to all assets, Occidental might be worth less than $2 billion! yet of course the company has many higher quality assets as well.

The situation looks dire other than a situation in which current under investments result in a boom in oil prices if economies recover, yet there seems to be enough economic slack and swing production capacity ready to prevent this from happening. Furthermore, we of course are still dealing with the secular headwind of renewable energy.

A natural buyer in this environment might be Chevron (CVX) who is now able to buy both Anadarko and Occidental, basically at a combined price tag lower than the purchase price of Anadarko last year, yet Chevron has opted for a smaller yet substantial deal as it announced the $13 billion acquisition of Noble Energy (NBL) basically a month ago. This reduces the odds that the company will make a major purchase soon thereafter, as Chevron too does not have unlimited buying power, although it could throw in some stock to make the deal worthwhile.

Altogether, I still find the situation highly uncertain of course as even if the company steers towards maintenance capital spending at nearly $3 billion, the company would be barely free cash flow positive at this price, given the lack of dividend and level of depreciation charges. Nonetheless, the pace of deleveraging is very modest in these conditions, as investors should embrace themselves for continued volatility, with no easy fix in sight.

Of course there is great upside if oil prices recover, yet if that does not become a reality, investors should embrace themselves for continued dilution and shares to muddle through. While shares optically look cheap the risk-reward is far from compelling here in my book.

