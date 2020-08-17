The GOLD purchase seems to echo recent investments by Berkshire that haven't worked out; in several ways, this time will have to be different.

But the move also is surprising given the focus of both Buffett and partner Charlie Munger on industry dynamics, which don't look favorable for gold majors.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has taken a stake in Barrick Gold (GOLD). It's a move that seems surprising for two core reasons.

Headlines on Friday, after the ~$500 million (~1%) stake was disclosed in a quarterly 13-F filing, focused on the fact that Berkshire now was long gold, if indirectly so. Buffett long has been a skeptic toward the commodity, and so his company's purchase of the world's second-highest producing gold miner (behind Newmont (NEM)) has garnered attention, even if the stake represents just 0.2% of Berkshire's equity portfolio.

But there's another aspect of the purchase that goes against the long-held (and long-respected) wisdom of Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger. And that seems a potential concern for shares of both companies.

After all, recent history shows that when Berkshire — whether directed by Buffett or not — deviates from its core principles, it usually works out poorly. That seems a potential risk for GOLD stock, and a concern for Berkshire stock as well.

Berkshire Buys GOLD

This appears to be the first time that Berkshire has ever owned a gold miner. (I can't definitively confirm that, but can find no evidence of such a position at any point in the 55 years since Buffett's investment partnership acquired what was then a textile manufacturer.) If so, it wouldn't be a surprise: Buffett is a long-time gold bear.

In fact, one of my favorite Buffett quotes comes from a 1998 speech at Harvard:

[Gold] gets dug out of the ground in Africa, or someplace. Then we melt it down, dig another hole, bury it again and pay people to stand around guarding it. It has no utility. Anyone watching from Mars would be scratching their head.

He's addressed the commodity in shareholder letters as well. From the 2011 letter (published in May 2012):

The second major category of investments involves assets that will never produce anything, but that are purchased in the buyer’s hope that someone else – who also knows that the assets will be forever unproductive – will pay more for them in the future... Owners are not inspired by what the asset itself can produce – it will remain lifeless forever – but rather by the belief that others will desire it even more avidly in the future. The major asset in this category is gold, currently a huge favorite of investors who fear almost all other assets, especially paper money (of whose value, as noted, they are right to be fearful). Gold, however, has two significant shortcomings, being neither of much use nor procreative. True, gold has some industrial and decorative utility, but the demand for these purposes is both limited and incapable of soaking up new production. Meanwhile, if you own one ounce of gold for an eternity, you will still own one ounce at its end.

He returned to the topic of gold just last year:

Those who regularly preach doom because of government budget deficits (as I regularly did myself for many years) might note that our country’s national debt has increased roughly 400-fold during the last of my 77-year periods. That’s 40,000%! Suppose you had foreseen this increase and panicked at the prospect of runaway deficits and a worthless currency. To “protect” yourself, you might have eschewed stocks and opted instead to buy 3 1⁄4 ounces of gold with your $114.75 [in 1942]. And what would that supposed protection have delivered? You would now have an asset worth about $4,200, less than 1% of what would have been realized from a simple unmanaged investment in American business. The magical metal was no match for the American mettle.

It's this long-held and oft-voiced skepticism that makes the position in Barrick stock such a surprise. As Bloomberg put it in its headline, "Berkshire Makes a Bet on Gold Market That Buffett Once Mocked". But it's not just Buffett's attitude toward gold that makes Berkshire's stake in GOLD unexpected.

The Economics of the Gold Industry

When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact.

One of the better-known Buffett quotes comes from the 1980 shareholder letter. And it would seem to apply well to Barrick Gold and its industry.

After all, the point of owning a gold miner is to gain leverage to the gold price. In theory, a miner's value should rise faster than the commodity, as incremental upside drops to the miner's bottom line at enormous margins, even after-tax. Of course, the converse is true as well: a miner's earnings can be wiped out long before the price of the commodity reaches zero.

In practice, however, gold miners, and in particular the largest gold miners, haven't delivered that leverage:

Data by YCharts

Bear in mind that the underperformance persists despite sharp recent rallies, and that even performing in line with a rising gold price isn't good enough.

For Barrick, before a 2020 rally, the value destruction is even more stark:

Data by YCharts

Gold more than tripled in a little over fifteen years: Barrick's total returns were negative over that period.

The gold mining industry indeed, to use Buffett's phrasing, has a "reputation for bad economics". No less than Barrick's own chairman, John Thornton, repeatedly has made this exact point. In 2018, he decried the "industry disease" of prioritizing production over profit. He noted:

The whole industry gets itself into a bad habit. It’s kind of an echo chamber, and they encourage each other towards what I would call bad behavior. They don’t see it that way, but I see it that way.

That's precisely the kind of behavior Buffett has warned investors away from in other industries. Indeed, it's reminiscent of a well-known Buffett quote on the airline industry:

In a business selling a commodity-type product, it's impossible to be a lot smarter than your dumbest competitor.

What This Means for Barrick

Of course, Buffett and Berkshire wound up taking significant stakes in the four major U.S. airlines in 2016. But that's the point: at least in recent history, when Berkshire has made moves that defy long-held strategies, they haven't worked out well.

Indeed, the airline buys followed literally decades of Buffett's warning investors away from the industry. Those investments underperformed even before the coronavirus pandemic struck, and Buffett wound up exiting the industry in May, near the bottom.

Another position that springs to mind is Wells Fargo (WFC). To be sure, WFC is not a new position for Berkshire: the company first acquired a stake in the bank back in 1989. And for nearly three decades, that position was a pillar of the Berkshire portfolio while providing double-digit annualized returns for a quarter century.

But Buffett has stuck by Wells Fargo through a series of scandals, and paid the price this year. WFC is down over 50% year-to-date, and while the pandemic is a factor here too, the stock has badly underperformed other U.S. big banks.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) could be seen as another example. The business itself is in line with Buffett's long-obvious optimism toward branded consumer plays. But in terms of operational strategy, as Robert Vink pointed out in May, there, too, Buffett ignored his own advice.

Again, particularly in recent years, when Berkshire has stretched its metaphorical 'rules' for investing, it (and its shareholders) usually have paid the price.

(As an aside, some readers might retort: what about Apple (AAPL)? But Apple actually seems like a quintessential Buffett stock. The perception that Buffett dislikes 'tech' is somewhat overblown; for instance, Berkshire owned a significant stake in IBM (IBM) from 2011 to 2018. That aside, Apple is a consumer giant with a deep competitive moat, one of the world's most valuable brands, and exceptional pricing power. From that perspective, it's a classic Berkshire play.)

To be sure, the history doesn't mean the investment in Barrick stock will wind up meeting the same fate. And that history alone hardly makes GOLD a short or a sell. There is a bull case for gold, particularly with a recent pullback of late. (My general views toward gold are reasonably close to those of Buffett, but my household owns some physical gold and an account I direct owns shares of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD).) The Randgold merger still should pay dividends. Thornton continues to pledge that the company will avoid past pitfalls in M&A, debt is being reduced, and the focus on so-called "Tier 1" properties should mitigate some of the past political and regulatory issues that have plagued Barrick in jurisdictions like Chile and Tanzania.

Still, the investment by Berkshire isn't necessarily cause for celebration for Barrick shareholders. As Bloomberg noted, the industry has been "hoping to woo back generalists who fled the sector years ago" amid the growing and well-deserved reputation for enriching managers instead of investors. Berkshire is run by perhaps the greatest generalist of all time, even if it's possible the investment was made by deputies Todd Combs or Ted Weschler. If the generalists have come around to GOLD, it's fair to wonder who's left to buy. (This also seems like a classic trade seen at a top.)

And as for the argument that the industry has learned its lesson, that's precisely the case made about airlines before the pandemic. The industry promptly spent nearly all of its free cash flow on share buybacks instead of preparing for an inevitable economic reversal, leaving it dependent on federal aid when trouble struck and crushing equity value in the process. It's not Buffett who said that "the four most dangerous words in investing are 'this time is different'", but surely the Oracle of Omaha is well aware that his airline misadventure is yet another example of how true that statement is.

What This Means for Berkshire Stock

It's no secret that Berkshire stock has underperformed the market for some time now. Over the past decade, for instance, the S&P 500 has generated total returns of 284.5%, against a 174.4% increase in Berkshire's A shares.

The question is why, and there are many schools of thought. One argument is that Buffett and Munger simply have lost their touch. Notably, they've been late to tech: even Buffett has admitted that he missed out on Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). But less well-discussed is the fact that the pillars of Berkshire's portfolio growth have started to fade. Wells has been a loser, while Coca-Cola (KO) and American Express (AXP), two other long-held and hugely successful positions, have underperformed over the past decade (and particularly in recent years).

Another argument is that Berkshire's performance is simply a factor of its size. The equity portfolio now is worth an incredible $241 billion. If Berkshire wants to own no more than 20% of a company, and have a material position (let's say at least 1% of its portfolio), the target's market capitalization must be more than $12 billion. There are fewer than 650 such companies listed on U.S. markets, and many high-growth and unprofitable names likely are simply non-starters for Berkshire.

As a result, Berkshire long has struggled to find a place to actually invest its cash. Buffett complained fifteen years ago, in the shareholder letter for 2004 (released the following year), that ending the year with $43 billion in cash was "not a happy position". And having that cash not working for Berkshire itself explains some underperformance against rising broad markets.

There's a third explanation: Buffett, Munger, and Berkshire haven't done anything wrong. Rather, the market has. To many investors who follow Buffett's time-tested strategies, current valuations suggest a bubble or something close. At some point, normalcy will return and Berkshire's outperformance will resume.

It's impossible to definitively resolve the argument now; the benefit of hindsight at some point will provide some clarity. But, from here, all three explanations have some validity — and all three stem from the same core problem.

That problem is simple: Buffett can't be Buffett anymore. And Berkshire won't be able to be what it was even once Weschler and Combs take over full ownership of the portfolio.

The portfolio is simply too big. Again, it is worth nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars. And the cash pile that needs to be invested only grows. Berkshire's float increased by $6.7 billion in 2019 alone. Dividends from the top 10 holdings alone added another $3.8 billion.

Each year of growth further constrains the investment universe. Each year of rising broad markets (and the S&P 500 is now up almost 5% year-to-date) adds to the valuation concerns that Buffett has highlighted going back to the late 1990s. There simply aren't many businesses like Coca-Cola and Wells Fargo with durable franchises that are available at the multiples Berkshire is used to, or willing, to pay.

So Berkshire has to stretch. (I'd assume I'm not the only investor who feels similarly.) As a result, value traps like airlines, IBM, and KHC make their way into the portfolio. And now Buffett, Combs, or Weschler own a company that Berkshire likely wouldn't have considered with a far smaller portfolio, and many more options. Barrick is not a Berkshire-type business, and I'd argue that Thornton is not a Buffett-type manager.

Again, this is not to say that the Barrick trade won't work. If Thornton's strategy going forward is on point, and gold rallies from a recent modest pullback, GOLD has a real chance to outperform the market. If that combination occurs in conjunction with renewed pandemic worries, worse-than-expected macro growth, or accelerating inflation, the outperformance could be significant.

But the Barrick trade is a surprise for reason that go far beyond the "Buffett bought gold!" headlines and tweets. And it's a meaningful signal of a very real problem for Berkshire. At least as an investor, the company can't be what it's been for most of its history. That presents a very real stumbling block to hopes that the historic outperformance of Berkshire stock can resume.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My household owns physical gold, and an account I direct owns gold through an ETF.