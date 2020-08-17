We believe that Northrop Grumman is a great stock to hold in the long term, attractively priced.

Over the past few weeks, we have been publishing articles on companies that enjoy robust cash flows to derive predictable shareholder returns during the current times of uncertainty. Examples include REITs, as well as aerospace & defense companies, which produce stable governmental revenues through long-term contracts.

A few days ago, we published an article on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), highlighting its long-term commitment to shareholder returns. In this article, we want to examine another stock in the sector, Northrop Grumman (NOC), which we believe also presents several investable characteristics.

Northrop Grumman is responsible for the fearsome-looking B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and E-8C JSTARS. The company also provides materials on the F-35 Lightning II and F/A-18 Super Hornet, along with multiple other defense and cyberspace products and services. Image by WikiImages

In this article, we will:

Go through Northrop Grumman's world-class financials.

Assess the stock's future return potential.

Highlight some risks.

Conclude why shares offer an attractive return potential, with a considerable margin of safety.

Flawless financials

Northrop Grumman's financials are robust, as the company enjoys contractually-locked governmental cash flows, powered by a multiyear operational backlog. The company's revenues are directly correlated with DoD's annual spending budget. Considering that military spending has been strong over the past few years, we believe that the likelihood of it reducing considerably in the medium term is highly unlikely. Defense expenditures sustain a substantial part of the U.S. economy, and we believe that DoD's spending cuts would destabilize the sector, which should not be a desirable outcome during such times of economic uncertainty.

Source: Statista

The slowdown in DoD's spending between 2011 and 2016 is clearly illustrated in the company's historical revenues, which also suffered a medium-term dip. However, due to Northrop's robust margins and thoughtful expenditure management, profitability remained resilient, suffering no impact.

During that time of reduced sales, the company's gross margins underwent an expansion due to careful cost management. However, the company's net income margins should remain relatively low due to the industrial-heavy nature of its business model, which is subject to many operational frictions.

Because of the company's stable profitability levels, management has been able to deliver astonishing capital returns. Since its IPO in 1982, the company has never cut its dividend. It now boasts a 16-year record of consecutive dividend increases, due to its DPS retention in 2004.

Its DPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) has been very stable, with the 10-year figure at around 12%. Northrop has been able to consistently increase its EPS and, subsequently, its DPS, despite its relatively stable earnings. The reason is that the company executes massive amounts of stock buybacks. Over the past 15 years, the company has retired nearly 55% of its shares outstanding, which makes for an incredible feat. To highlight the company's financial resiliency and reliability of its governmental cash flows, during the Great Financial Crisis, the company actually accelerated its stock buybacks, repurchasing its stock on the cheap, as the graph below illustrates.

In the company's latest earnings report, management announced its midpoint FY2020 EPS guidance of $22.20, which implies a year-end P/E ratio of 15.4. In the context of the current market's rich multiples and lack of tangible returns, we view Northrop's valuation incredibly attractive. The fact that management is also able to keep buying back shares at such a low valuation should also assist with EPS growth moving forward.

Now, let's use prudent projections, based on our available information to project Northrop Grumman's medium-term return potential.

Investor Returns

The company's 10-year EPS CAGR has been 7.5%, while that figure has jumped to 16.1% over the past five years, amid increased revenues. We are going to take a prudent approach and stick to a 7.5% growth in the medium term, despite EPS surging as of late.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

When it comes to DPS, we are pretty confident with a 10% medium-term growth rate. Not only is this in line with the company's 10-year average, and the latest DPS increase of 10%, but the payout ratio is also remarkably low at around 25%, which can easily support such increases.

Applying these growth rates, we get the following future EPS and DPS figures:

Source: Author

Now, here's why Northrop Grumman's low valuation can accelerate shareholder returns. The company's forward P/E ratio has historically hovered in the high teens to low 20s. The company's current forward P/E is 15.4. (The graph displays 14.4 per consensus estimates. We are sticking with the company's very own guidance, to be more prudent.)

This means that a return to the company's historical average valuation will unlock great returns, while the stock provides a great margin of safety. The valuation is unlikely to go any lower, and even if it does, the company can just ramp up its buybacks as it has done in the past.

In the table, we have estimated the potential medium-term shareholder returns, based on the company's current price of $342 and different future valuations. As you can see, even if shares were to retain their current low multiple, investors would still achieve nearly 9% annualized returns. A very reasonable P/E expansion towards the low 20s, on the other hand, would deliver a massive return potential, easily above an annualized 15%.

Source: Author

As a result, we believe that Northrop Grumman offers attractive, double-digit return potential while providing a considerable margin of safety.

Risks

As we have mentioned in our other articles on the defense sector, the company's governmental revenues may be reliable but lack diversification.

The company's largest customer is the U.S. government, whose sales accounted for 83%, 82%, and 85% of sales during the financial years 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. As a result, if the DoD's budget gets reduced in the future, the company's EPS growth may decelerate. As we mentioned, the company has handled similar situations in the past successfully, but that does not guarantee future performance.

It is worth noting, however, that no single program accounted for more than 10% of total sales during any of these three years, which makes for great operational diversification.

Further, the company's long-term debt position may present potential concerns, as the long-term debt/equity ratio has reached levels of around 160%. However, we view little risks in that. Debt is much cheaper than equity, and it would make little sense for management to issue shares to finance itself, when it actually does the opposite, buying back stock.

Further, Northrop's cost of debt is extremely low at 3.7%, as creditors have light demands based on the company's robust profitability. Finally, interest expenses are covered comfortably by about 7.55 times the company's operational cash flows.

Conclusion

Northrop Grumman is an incredible company that has proven its financial resilience under multiple economic environments. Let us summarise the points that we find attractive about the stock:

Contractually-secured governmental revenues, backed by a robust backlog.

Management's obsession with shareholder returns, both in stock buybacks and dividend growth.

Attractive P/E ratio during a valuation-agnostic world.

Incredibly secured distributions with a 25% payout ratio.

Robust guidance - Investor returns remain attractive, with massive potential and a considerable margin of safety.

Overall, we believe that Northrop Grumman is a great stock to hold in the long term, with recession-proof cash flows and excellent management. We are likely to initiate a position in a few weeks' time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.