The stock should appreciate in the medium term but it is better to wait for a reasonable price to step in.

The company has product strength and strong partnerships to channel offerings to customers.

Cloud revenues are up but operating margins are on the negative side and there have been four equity offerings in as many years.

Appian Corp. (APPN) is widely known for its low-code automation platform which makes the development of IT applications easier and faster by enterprises. In addition, revenues are strong compared to the same quarter last year.

However, this is a loss-making company.

Still, due to the fact that product offerings are cloud-based signifies higher prospects for Appian's solutions to be more widely adopted as per the trend seen in the aftermaths of COVID-19.

Also, the fact that the stock has beaten the technology sector ETFs points to some strong positives.

Figure 1: Stock price evolution compared with sector ETFs

Therefore, there is a need for a detailed analysis of the finances, product as well as competitive challenges.

I start by dissecting the revenue and profitability figures.

Revenues up but not profitability

As per the software companies I have covered so far, my key take has been that the cloud has become a facilitator in enabling thousands to work from home.

Even in places where COVID-19-led social distancing measures have been lifted, this preference for the cloud model goes unabated and this has translated into additional revenues for Appian.

In this case, revenues have grown from $65.3 million in Q2-2019 to $70.8 million taking into consideration the adjustments for the $4 million of on-prem revenues that were originally expected to be closed in Q2-2020, but, instead, was done earlier as part of Q1-2020 deals.

However, customers opting for cloud deployments sometimes do so at the expense of on-prem (on-premises) based subscriptions depending on how fast the company is able to add more customers.

Hence, the challenge for Appian's sales team is to be able to expand cloud-based revenues faster in order to cover shortfalls in on-prem subscription revenues especially in an environment characterized by social distancing.

Figure 2: Revenue per segment with accounting adjustments for on-prem and total done in red for comparison's sake.

Now, on-prem revenues have decreased by $2 million while cloud revenues increased by only $1.2 million in Q2-2020.

This means that the transition from on-prem to cloud revenue model is taking more time to materialize for customers utilizing Appian's software.

This could be explained by the sales team not being able to move due to travel restrictions. In fact, according to the executives, customer engagements both for cloud and on-premises were performed remotely.

Moreover, there is also mention in the Q2-2020 earnings transcript that there has been some cost reduction due to less travelling and this is evident in the SG&A costs being down compared to the first quarter.

Figure 3: Appian's quarterly income statement

On the other hand, SG&A (Sales General and Administrative) costs are 57% (40.5 divided by 70.8) of total revenues, which is very high as it is resulting in the company incurring an operating loss.

Moreover, the gross profit margins of 68% consist of two components, subscriptions (89%), and professional services (36%).

Figure 4: Gross profits from subscriptions and professional services.

The high gross profit margin in subscription shows that Appian is basically milking the cow out its automation products.

However, a large part of these high gross profits is being lost in the professional services segment. Going forward, even the 36% level achieved in Q2-2020 will not be sustained and, according to the executives, will "return to the upper 20s".

The reason provided was an expected increase in the amount of services performed by subcontractors as opposed to internal staff as well as the additional intake of university graduates in the third quarter.

Furthermore, with the company aggressively hiring software engineers and sales professionals, I believe that the management is giving priority to growth and, therefore, I do not see operating margins coming on the positive side during this year.

The last quarter revenues also benefited from $600K of foreign exchange gains compared to about $100K losses in Q2-2019. With the appreciation of both the euro and GBP compared to the USD holding on in the international FOREX markets, the third quarter should also benefit from favorable currency tailwinds.

As to cash position, it stood at $256 million as of June 30 compared to $159.8 million as of December 2019. Most of the cash increase came from an equity offering of $107.9 million done in June 2020.

Before that, the company raised $236.9 million through three equity offerings done between 2017 and 2019.

Additionally, total deferred revenues stand at $92.1 million with the majority of customers invoiced on an annual basis and the company has $20.0 million in the revolver.

The company used a cash amount of $3.1 million (instead of generating cash) for operations during Q2-2020 and had a total debt of $52.7 million as of June 30.

Consequently, taking into consideration existing cash, borrowing facilities, the deferred revenues to be collected, and cash use of the order of $7 million (a rough estimate I made from H1-2020) for the second half, there should be enough liquidity to last for the next 12 months.

Therefore, despite those operating losses and share dilution, Appian cannot be discarded as a potential investment especially when taking into consideration adequate cash position and those highly profitable subscription revenues.

Hence, I take a deeper look at the products and the way these are channeled to customers.

Product and partnership strength

First, according to some customers on Trustradius (a technology review platform), the main purpose of Appian's applications is in the area of approval and processing like, for example, employees making requests for laptops aimed at supporting them in their work.

Then, using Appian's workflow automation, a supervisor with no coding knowledge can rapidly create an approval process.

Interestingly, the offerings by the automation company have earned it a top spot in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for low-code applications.

Figure 5: A leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-code applications.

Source: primobonacina.com

Hence, customers are able to create solutions for their respective business cases within hours instead of days.

In addition, the company has been able to leverage a partnership model for rapidly boosting sales.

It is also worth mentioning that the R&D team has rapidly developed a data-driven solution to help employers to better track employees and facilities with the aim of doing contact tracing (knowing who has been in contact with an infected person) with the aim of limiting the risk of infection in the workplace.

The solution has already been brought to market, but I see significant potential because currently this tiresome procedure is mostly done with pencil and paper or in Excel, and with second wave concerns, a systematic approach using an application makes more sense.

More importantly, the solution is based on a survey Appian commissioned at the beginning of August and showed that automation of response through a data-driven approach can reduce infection risks and save lives.

Figure 6: COVID-19 HR survey, returning the work-force to the workplace.

Source: Appian.com

I now check the competition as well as any risks as a result of the economic downturn following the coronavirus.

Competition and other risks

Appian is often compared with Pega Systems (PEGA) on technology reviews websites with around the same scores being allocated to the two companies in terms of product strength.

Figure 7: Comparing with the competition

Source: Trustradius.com

Among the customer reviews I went through, I noted that the approval workflow offerings by both of these companies were very popular. However, I was not able to find any one product area where one company was better than the other.

Investors will also note that Appian was positioned as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant as of July 2019 compared with Pega System's visionary status. Some will argue that this is history and I agree with them but at least, this provides some indication of strength.

Also, automation of business processes is more of an emerging market in contrast to the more matured ones where there is cut-throat competition and consequently there is more than sufficient space for two companies to grow.

Also, Appian has extensive international operations namely in the EMEA (European Middle East and Africa) region. The company obtained 37% of total revenues from foreign countries and its low-code automation platform was selected in Europe in response to the need for quickly deploying a mobile application for COVID-19 contact tracing.

A comforting fact in this context is that apart from the UK where Appian derives 13% of revenues, there were no individual foreign countries from which more than 10% of total revenue was attributable.

Furthermore, the fact that the federal government in the US is using the automation's solution provides some cushion against risks of economic downturn. In terms of revenues, government agencies represented 19.0% of the total.

Additionally, since most companies that use Appian's solutions aim to simplify their complex procedures spanning across several departments means that these are large corporate clients and in a better economic position to weather the COVID-19 storm.

On an even more positive note, the industries using the company's automation products are life sciences where the bookings almost tripled in the third quarter compared to Q2-2019.

This strong presence in the life sciences industry coupled with the return-to the-workplace application the company developed can result in significant revenue synergies and the valuations will certainly be impacted accordingly.

Valuations and key takeaways

Revenue growth, when compared to Pega, is on the higher side and should further increase above the 20% level as of Q1-2021 as Appian continues to benefit not only from COVID-19 but also the wider corporate drive towards automation.

To achieve this aim, the company is aggressively building up competencies in software development and marketing.

Figure 8: Comparing Pega Systems and Appian

Source: Seeking Alpha

Also, compared to Pega systems, Appian's higher valuations in terms of trailing EV/Sales ratio are justified taking into consideration prospects for higher revenue growth.

Moreover, with a debt to equity of only 17.63, Appian can contract more debt to power growth.

Consequently, my target price for Appian is $58-62 given its history of four successive earnings beat.

In this respect, with the guidance of ($0.18)-($0.16) for Q3-2020 compared to the ($0.15)-($0.14) achieved for Q3-2019 and with the company benefiting from COVID-19 momentum, I envisage an earning beat in November but not by much, taking into consideration that there will be additional expenses (contractor and hiring) I mentioned earlier.

Now, for traders vying for a point of entry, since the variation of the stock price is closely related to the earnings date which is next scheduled in November, the stock should fall back to the $44-45 range.

Figure 9: Appian stock price, EBITDA, and revenue.

Appian also makes for a suitable investment but is not a stock for risk-averse investors keen on debt or those currently looking for profitability as the management's agenda is clearly to prioritize growth.

For others, looking to invest in high-growth stocks, it is also important to be on the watch-out for the SG&A expenses relative to total revenues (currently at 57%).

In this context, growth always comes at a cost but this should be reasonable and sustainable.

Finally, in addition to being in Gartner's Magic Quadrant, the company has also been recognized as a vendor alongside big names like Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) as being capable of delivering end-to-end automation by combining complementary technologies to augment business processes.

This puts Appian in another league altogether.

Last but not least, the timely development of data-driven solutions designed to facilitate return to the workplace could prove instrumental in balancing the need to attend work with, doing so safely.

