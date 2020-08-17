Centrica has been a value trap for 5 years, with two dividend cuts, falling revenues, and a drop to the FTSE 250 after 33 years in the FTSE 100.

This article initiates my coverage on Centrica. It is the second company in my "A Phoenix Or A Value Trap" series.

Investment Thesis

I am "neutral" on Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) (OTCPK:CPYYY) [LSE: CNA] as the growth opportunities and the streamlining of the company face great uncertainty caused by the business transition and the COVID-19 crisis.

Company Summary

Centrica currently operates in the UK, Ireland, and North America. In 2015, it launched a detailed strategic review which determined that Centrica's future lay in its customer-facing businesses. This was a U-turn from the previous decade where they pursued a plan of sector consolidation and international expansion. Since its inception (33 years ago), Centrica has been a constituent of the FTSE 100. In June 2020, it fell to the FTSE 250. Since then, it has destroyed more than 80% of shareholder value (including dividends). On the 14th of April 2020, Chris O'Shea was appointed as CEO after being interim CEO for a month and CFO for approximately 2 years.

Figure 1 - Centrica total return over the past 5 years

So, with the new strategic focus and new management team, is now the time to invest in Centrica? It can't possibly get any worse, can it?

Strengths

As of the 2019 Annual Report, Centrica is the largest energy supplier and provider of contract energy services in the UK, the second-largest supplier in Ireland and one of the top three in the chosen geographies in North America. This is due to its competitive prices, economies of scale, and its strong brand recognition, especially in the UK under the name British Gas. Customer service has been poor. However, with the recent reorganisation, it is improving. As this is seen as its core business, it is vital that Centrica improves its level of service rapidly. They focus a lot on customer care in the annual reports. However, actions speak louder than words.

It has invested heavily in the digitisation of its customer services. Due to its large scale, this will enable mass data collection. I believe that this could act as a future competitive edge as it will allow better cost and operational efficiencies. Furthering data analytics will allow for more accurate estimation of demand and more accurate billing.

Centrica is currently present across the entire value chain. It operates retrieval assets and has a large presence in liquified natural gas (LNG). In 2019, it co-signed a deal with Tokyo Gas to purchase 2.6m tonnes of LNG from Mozambique LNG Project. The market for LNG is not expected to diminish for many years even as coal and oil are phased out globally. This provides transition time for Centrica and should be a profitable venture.

Weaknesses

LNG prices during 2019 were very low due to the amount of LNG being imported into the wholesale market. The low commodity prices caused Centrica to make an operating loss in the Exploration and Production section. Nuclear energy prices also fell. Therefore, the 20% ownership in EDF's nuclear power plants suffered also. This meant that its Nuclear section also made a loss. Follow this up with the temporary default tariff cap implemented by OFGEM. This caused margins to compress as suppliers could not pass on costs to the customer. They suffered from losses due to excess supply and then suffered from losses due to tariff caps. The tariff cap essentially cut Centrica twice. Centrica has since announced its intention to sell many of its assets in its "Nuclear" and "Exploration and Production" segments.

This cap highlights the exposure that Centrica has to the UK regulator OFGEM. The sale of Direct Energy further exposes Centrica to this. Ofgem is pushing for more efficient practices and lower bills for the consumer. This shows no sign of slowing, and unless Centrica can be effective in its restructuring, it will make consistent losses.

Centrica relies on third-party infrastructure to supply the energy that it sells. It relies on the Transmission and Distribution Networks. This reliance reduces the amount of control that Centrica has. Also, the companies in these sectors are highly regulated and, therefore, have predictable revenue. SSE operates in this sector and has produced a reliable dividend for over 25 years (my article here).

The company's finances will be discussed further on.

Opportunities

With the expected completion of the Direct Energy sale in Q4 2020, the company is looking to remove more dead weight. Centrica intends to sell stakes in its nuclear energy and assets under Spirit E&P. I see this as a fantastic opportunity to release the sections which are heavily dependent upon commodity prices and focus on its strengths in customer services and as a facilitator. All sales have been suspended as of H1 2020 report due to the volatility due to COVID-19.

The growth of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK is dependent upon infrastructure. Centrica has partnered with Ford (NYSE:F), VW Citygate, and NCP to implement energy services and installation points. This is a great opportunity for Centrica to be on the leading edge of the transition to EVs. EVs are expected by some to grow at a CAGR of over 19%. Energy services could come in the form of managing electricity stored in the batteries of electric cars.

Further investment into digitisation suits the market trend of interacting with customers online. Implementing AI customer assistants would increase margins and reduce the necessary manpower. This would massively increase efficiency.

Also, one of the largest UK customer trends is toward green energy. If Centrica can secure a leading role in selling green energy, then they will attract many more customers. This would minimise the impact of small companies such as Octopus Energy, which offer 100% green energy.

We continue to unlock new opportunities for future growth. We are developing a set of capabilities to deliver propositions beyond those of energy supply and boiler servicing, from demand response for businesses to bundled energy supply and home energy management solutions for residential customers. This includes remote diagnostics, smart energy control and electric vehicle integration. ~ Centrica 2019 Annual Report

This horizontal expansion will allow Centrica to expand internationally with these services. They mention movement into Continental Europe, South America, and further expansion in North America. Also, they could cross-sell these products to existing customers.

Threats

Centrica has suffered from impairment on assets due to the falling energy prices. If they continue to fall, then continued impairment may be realised. This would not only affect book value but could also affect sale prices.

The sale of Direct Energy has reduced the diversification of Centrica. It has further exposed them to UK regulation, which has already proved detrimental through the institution of energy tariff caps. This limits margin expansion and requires greater efficiencies from the business.

The UK energy services market is competitive. The brand trust that used to exist has been diminished, and so the moat around the British Gas brand has eroded. As there is a low barrier to entry in this sector, competition specialising in green energy has emerged and captured market share. This has been increased by the use of comparison websites such as "Which?". Price and the offering of green energy have become the two driving factors in customer purchase. Centrica has been improving in these two sectors, with customer accounts increasing by 722,000. Retaining, increasing, and cross-selling to these customers are vital to monetise these accounts.

Financials

The sale of Direct Energy will go towards reducing the pension fund deficit of $522m and to paying down its net debt of £2.8b as of 2020 H1. This was a reduction of £400m from the level in 2019 annual report. Current Net Debt/EBITDA is 2.25. Reduction of this will allow the company to have greater flexibility. It has been aggressive in paying down its debt, reducing it by greater than 40% since 2015.

Due to the sale of Direct Energy, Moody's has downgraded Centrica's credit rating to Baa2 negative. I expect the other accrediting companies to follow suit. This was mainly due to the lower diversification and the uncertainty of the financials due to business overhaul. This makes it difficult to determine how Centrica will perform in the future.

Discussion of the future financials is difficult as there are so many unknowns. However, it is clear that Centrica intends to focus on its Consumer and Business sections. These sections are the cash cows of Centrica's business.

Figure 1 - 2019 section profits and cash flows (Consumer)(Business)

Dividends have been cut twice, and the final dividend this year was also cut. The dividend was meant to be 5p per share. At the current share price, that is a dividend yield of 10%. Centrica intends to grow this dividend in the medium term, and so if this were to work out, then it would be a very attractive yield.

Valuation

My DCF model using revenue estimates from SA calculates a fair value of $1.64, which is an upside of nearly 150%.

Figure 2 - DCF valuation by author

Due to the uncertainty the company is facing, I believe it is reasonable to ask for a 50% margin of safety before investing. This brings us out with a value of $0.82. Then, why am I not incredibly bullish on this company? Essentially, I don't think COVID-19 is done. I think analyst estimates on revenue are not accounting for the amount of bad debt that will be accrued over the next twelve months. The UK has some of the worst statistics relating to the management of COVID-19. Also, I am more bearish on the UK economy than many analysts seem to be. Therefore, I see the company as undervalued, but the future is not clear enough (yet) for me to invest.

Conclusion

I am "neutral" on Centrica as the growth opportunities and the streamlining of the company face great uncertainty caused by the business transition and the COVID-19 crisis.

Similar to my last "A Phoenix Or A Value Trap" article, Centrica is facing too much uncertainty in its financials and macro-political and economic environment for a prudent investor to put them into their portfolio. If you are searching for a speculative dividend play that could handsomely reward you in the future, then perhaps you have found it...

