Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) reported its Q2 FY20 results earlier this month. Over the past year and a half, the company has been trying to keep its revenues from declining and grow its 100G datacenter sales along the way. Its latest quarterly results indicate that things are starting to improve for the company on this front, but these improvements are still not enough for the company to be considered as a low-risk and high-growth investment opportunity. Let's take a closer look at it all.

The Strong Quarter

For the quarter, Applied Optoelectronics posted revenue of $65 million - up over 50% year on year. The figure topped the Street's forecasts of about $57 million and management's guidance range of $55 million to $60 million. For a company that has posted steadily declining revenues over the past two years, these were blockbuster results.

More to the point, Applied Optoelectronics registered sequential revenue growth in all five of its end-markets - FTTH, data center, telecom, CATV and other. On a year on year basis, its revenues rose in three end-markets - data center, telecom and other. This goes to indicate that the once beleaguered optical components manufacturer, is now starting to experience healthy demand trends from multiple customers across different end-markets.

Also, Applied has historically generated most of its revenues from data center customers. I've contended in my prior articles that the company can tweak its existing data center-focused designs and come up with new products that would help in penetrating other markets - such as Telecom. Applied Opto already owns its IP, and has a vertically integrated manufacturing process, so it makes sense to expand its product portfolio with minimal R&D expenses.

It seems like Applied Optoelectronics' management is finally listening. Its revenues from telecom customers rose sequentially and year over year, to reach record highs. Granted that telecom revenues accounted for only about 9% of the company's total revenues in the last quarter, but at least Applied has started to make meaningful progress towards business diversification and reducing the concentration risk posed by a few of its data center customers.

Having said that, Applied's data center revenues rose to its two-year highs during Q2. The firm generates a sizable portion of its total revenues from data center customers - amounting to over 80% in the last quarter - so its strong sales growth in the said end-market was a major contributor behind its overall sales outperformance. But that's not all. The optical components manufacturer also saw a material rise in its 100G data center revenues.

This essentially means that the optical components manufacturer is finally seeing healthy demand trends from the currently mainstream 100G spec which tends to garner higher ASPs. Although 40G is still a relevant spec for the time being, it's been around for several years and is likely to experience an industry-wide diminishing demand over the coming year or two as it becomes a legacy product. So, Applied's 100G data center revenue growth ensures that the company is going to stay relevant in the near future at least.

Not to mention, the company announced last week that the "…production of laser diodes in July, 2020 reached an all-time record of over 1.1 million units, nearly 65% higher than pre-COVID levels". This press release also reads that this "is a significant step to achieve our near-term goal of producing 1.5 million lasers per month, which we expect to reach in Q4 of this year." This goes to highlight that Applied's growth momentum could continue going forward as well.

As far as its Q3 is concerned, Applied's management is guiding their revenues to come in between $76 million and $83 million. This would mark a 72% increase on a year on year basis at the mid-point guidance. They're also forecasting gross margins to remain between 25% and 26.5%.

But all wasn't well…

Having said that, Applied Optoelectronics registered a significant margin compression on a year on year basis.

Its management acknowledged during the earnings call that margins came in towards the lower end of their guided range and that it may take them several quarters to post 30%-plus non-GAAP margins. From their Q2 call:

… Gross margin was at the low end of our guidance range of 23% to 25% due to unfavorable product mix, mostly in our data center segment, along with increased costs, including manufacturing and shipping costs related to COVID… I think our goal is still to get back to the 30-plus-percent range. I could see us getting into the upper 20% range by the end of the year… Whether we could hit 30% in that timeframe, I suppose there's some scenarios where that could happen. But that's probably not as likely.

One might think that the COVID-19 outbreak and the associated lockdowns would have been the primary culprit behind its bleak margin profile, but that may not be the case here. When this question was raised by one of the analysts attending the earnings call, Applied's management clarified that the COVID-19 outbreak didn't result a significant rise in expenses.

Question (by Simon Leopold): I'm just wondering if you could explain how much of the pressure is COVID expenses? How much maybe is mix, if the telecom products are dilutive to the gross margin. Answer (by Stefan Murry): Not a lot. I think the main factor is - well, really two things. It's product mix related and it's cost reduction related. In other words, those are the two things that we have two levers that we can pull from here on to try to continue to see improved gross margin.

So, I suspect that the company may be engaging in deep discounting to win market share from its peers. This would explain why Applied's margins shrank on strong revenue growth. If that's the case then it'll be difficult for the optical components manufacturer to expand its margin profile going forward as its customers may push back on potential price hikes in- something that may hamper its bottom-line growth in the future.

Key Takeaway

The takeaway here is that Applied remains a speculative investment option. Sure, the management is guiding for an impressive 72% year on year revenue growth in the next quarter but their bleak margin guidance casts doubt on their bottom line-related growth prospects. My biggest concern is that any demand-side hiccup would hold the company back from achieving economies of scale and put further pressure on its margin profile along the way. So, I would recommend that risk averse readers and investors to avoid investing in the scrip for now. Good Luck!

