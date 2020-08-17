Crack spreads have a dual role- They are indicators of the demand for crude oil and the earnings of refining companies.

The processing margin between the raw energy commodity and oil product prices or crack spreads can provide valuable insight into the price direction of oil. Crude oil has been in a bullish trend since reaching an all-time low in NYMEX futures in late April. Since then, the price has made higher lows and higher highs.

The price of oil collapsed on the back of the evaporation of demand earlier this year. The fundamental equation for crude oil over the coming weeks and months will be highly sensitive to the demand side. We are coming into a time of the year when seasonality often causes price weakness. However, 2020 is anything but a typical year in markets. The global pandemic, US election, and decline of the US dollar have the potential to cause increased price variance in the oil market.

Meanwhile, crack spreads determine the profitability of companies that refine crude oil into gasoline and distillate products. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a leading US oil refiner, and its share price remains depressed. I last wrote about VLO on Seeking Alpha on July 14 when the stock was trading around the $54 per share level. On Friday, August 14 the price was around the same level. VLO has traded in a range from $50.73 to $59.76 since July 14 and was just below the midpoint at the end of last week. With the stock market near all-time highs, it is a challenge to find value in most stocks. VLO is a company that offers value at its current price.

Crack or processing spreads are an integral part of the oil market’s structure that has a dual purpose. Since most consumers require oil products like gasoline, heating oil, and jet and diesel fuels, the refining margin reflects the overall demand for crude oil, which is the primary ingredient in the cracking process. Higher crack spreads often translate to increased demand for crude oil and higher prices.

The crack spreads also serve as a real-time indicator for the profitability of companies that make massive capital investments to process crude oil into the products. Higher cracks lead to increased earnings, while weakness in the refining spreads can lead to losses.

During periods of increased volatility in the crude oil market, crack spreads can become highly volatile, as we witnessed earlier this year. However, when the price variance declines, the processing spreads can reveal the underlying supply and demand fundamental changes for the energy commodity.

Stability in the gasoline crack going into the offseason

Seasonality plays a critical role in the gasoline market. With the summer driving season coming to an end, the price of the fuel tends to decline along with the crack spread during the late fall and early winter months.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the September gasoline crack spread shows, after falling to a low of $8.41 per barrel in late July, the processing spread recovered to over the $10 level. While the trend has been lower with lower highs and lower lows since mid-June, the gasoline crack spread has been stable going into the fall season.

Distillate cracks may have reached a bottom

Distillate crack spreads tend to display less seasonality than gasoline processing spreads. While the demand for heating oil peaks during the winter months, the heating oil crack spread is a proxy for diesel and jet fuels, which are year-round products.

Source: CQG

The chart of the September heating oil crack spread shows that after reaching a low of $9.43 on May 29, the price moved marginally higher to $9.92 per barrel at the end of last week. The trend in the distillate crack has also been lower. However, the price is higher than the low for the year at $7.20 per barrel in May on the continuous contract. Gasoline cracks traded into negative territory in March.

The crack spreads have experienced pressure, but the overall picture in the crude oil market remained bullish at the end of last week.

Bullish signs in the oil market- The demand side of the equation is critical

The trend in oil has been bullish since the low in late April. While the continuous NYMEX contract traded into negative territory for the first time, nearby September futures hit a low of $21.99 per barrel.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September futures illustrates, the price of crude oil has made higher lows and higher highs since the April bottom. The most recent peak came on August 5 at $43.52 per barrel, and the price was near the high at over $42 at the end of last week. The technical trend in oil remains intact, but the energy commodity has traded in a narrow consolidation range from $38.72 to $43.52 since late June. Daily historical volatility at 19.1% on August 14 declined from over 171.50% in March. Crude oil tends to take the elevator to the downside, but it has been on the staircase higher over the past four months.

While the technical trend remains higher, supply data has supported of the price of the energy commodity. Over the past three weeks, the data from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration has been bullish. Over the period, the API reported a net decline in inventories 19.817 million barrels, and the EIA said they dropped by 22.5 million barrels. The API noted that gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.966 million, while the EIA reported an increase of only 419,000 barrels. When it comes to distillates, the API reported a rise of 1.062 million, and the EIA said they declined by 200,000 barrels. The inventory data has been bullish since the week ending on July 24.

Meanwhile, Baker Hughes said that the number of oil rigs operating in the US stood at 172 for the week ending on August 14, 598 lower that mid-August 2019. Falling stocks and the lower number of rigs are supportive of the price of crude oil. Moreover, US output at 10.7 mbpd for the week ending on August 7 was 18.3% below the record level in mid-March.

The supply side of the fundamental equation for crude oil is bullish for the energy commodity, but the demand will drive the price over the coming weeks and months. An increase in requirements that lifts crack spreads could spark a significant rally in VLO shares.

VLO is inexpensive and is a wager on rising crack spreads

Shares of Valero Energy corporation have traded in a range of $50 to $60 since July 14. At $54.46 at the end of last week, VLO was just below the midpoint of the trading band.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the range in 2020 has been from $31 in March to a high of $98.03 in mid-January. The last time the stock traded above the midpoint was in June when it hit a peak of $77.11.

Source: Yahoo Finance

VLO has reported earnings above the consensus estimates over the past four consecutive quarters. Analysts expect the company to lose 67 cents per share in the third quarter of 2020.

VLO has a market cap of $22.206 billion at $54.46 per share on August 14. The company pays shareholders a $3.92 or 7.2% dividend. Over 4.4 million shares change hands on average each day. A survey of eighteen analysts on Yahoo Finance project an average target of $72.44 per share with a range of $57 to $85 for the stock. At below $55 per share, VLO offers compelling value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.