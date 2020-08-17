Geopolitical risks should induce volatility to the stock but should not impact the underlying business. We strongly believe Baozun is a good investment for the long-term.

Investors are not taking a lot of risks to participate in this growth story as the company is already profitable and cash generative. The balance sheet is also rock solid.

Chinese retail and e-Commerce markets are the largest in the world. Covid-19 has accelerated the eCommerce trend and should benefit Baozun tremendously.

Baozun makes selling online in China simple, offers end-to-end eCommerce services. The number of high-profile brands from the West consistently grow since IPO.

Investment thesis

Selling online isn't a linear process. It's data-driven, dynamic, and real-time. Then, selling online in China adds an extra dimension that often complexes things as the consumption culture is very different from the West. Countless household names have failed in the past.

And that's where Baozun (BZUN) comes in.

The company provides a playbook for foreign brands (and domestic) to penetrate eCommerce in China. These brands get end-to-end e-commerce services from online store setup and operations, digital marketing, customer services, to warehousing and fulfillment.

Source

As the Chinese retail ($6T) and e-Commerce ($2T) markets are the largest in the world, and still expanding at double digits driven by burgeoning middle class and low online shopping penetration (20% of total retail in China), we see limitless potential for Baozun.

And investors wouldn't necessarily have to take a lot of risks to participate in this growth. The company is already profitable, cash generative, and still has room for economies of scale to work as they rebalance their focus from growth to profitability. Although the growth rate of the top-line has slowed to 22% recently, the company's market valuation shouldn't be so low at 2x EV/Sales.

Remember, Covid-19 is driving the accelerated eCommerce trend, so the company should do very well in this environment. Meanwhile, share prices have not reflected this fully; we see this as an opportunity to build a significant position in the company.

Why brands need Baozun?

In other words, why would Baozun be around in 10 years?

Well, e-Commerce isn't straight forward anywhere in the world. In China, it can be particularly challenging for foreign brands. For one, purchasing behavior is very different. Setting up shops and facilities in China is no longer cheap. Then, how do brands make sense of the data they collect and prioritize which channel to sell digitally?

Source: Minute 18

Looking at the charts above and below, and you can appreciate how difficult it is to navigate the e-Commerce game.

Source

From making sense of the offline/online market to integrating the two to encompass the full ecosystem (owned vs. marketplaces vs. social vs. others).

Then, prioritizing product assortments, acquiring customers (maximize LTV), and finally scale (supply chain, technology, organization).

Baozun can help brands to do all of these. To date, Baozun has been acting as the portal to the Chinese e-Commerce market for 239 (as at Q1-2020) brands.

Source

The number of clients continues to rise.

2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1-2020 Brand partners 133 152 185 231 239

Source: Corporate press release and earnings call

Strong financial scorecard

The growing number of clients and eCommerce business translated to very attractive financials.

Baozun reported Q1-2020 and highlights solid performance despite Covid-19.

Total net revenues were RMB1,523.6 million (US$ 1 215.2 million), an increase of 18.4% year-over-year . Services revenue was RMB822.5 million (US$116.2 million), an increase of 22.9% year-over-year .

215.2 million), an increase of . Services revenue was RMB822.5 million (US$116.2 million), an increase of . Total Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") was RMB9,209.8 million, an increase of 17.6% year-over-year .

. Gross margin remains high at 62%.

Operating margin is improving rapidly to 5% ; however, SG&A hasn't reduced, currently at 52%, while Baozun rebalances its focus from growth to profitability; we expect SG&A to fall. However, it's one area that investors must be vigilant.

; however, SG&A hasn't reduced, currently at 52%, while Baozun rebalances its focus from growth to profitability; we expect SG&A to fall. However, it's one area that investors must be vigilant. Free cash flow generative at 3% FCF yield, the first 12-month of positive cash flow.

Source

Overall, the underlying business is already reaching economies of scale and demonstrates sustainability. Importantly, we can see the potential for much higher profitability.

As we begin the new year, our focus will be strategic margin expansion, where we will continue to optimize our brand portfolio and drive operational efficiency through digitalization and productization in a disciplined, focused and streamlined manner. CEO - Vincent Qiu

Valuation and risks

Valuation looks attractive at just 2.4x EV/Sales. The company is still tiny, generating just $1B of revenue. Importantly, with a revenue model that charges a fee (fixed and variable) based on GMV, and in a large and expanding $2T eCommerce market in China, the upside is enormous.

However, investment risk in Baozun is attached to geopolitical headlines and the possibility of being delisted among other Chinese names on the US stock exchange. It may bring uncertainties and volatility but nonetheless, fundamentally it doesn't change Baozun's business.

The company is already planning for a second listing closer to home on the Hang Seng stock market. They don't necessarily need the capital, but perhaps this paves ways for more investors who appreciate Baozun.

Summary

We have demonstrated that Baozun is a solid long-term eCommerce bet in China. While headline risks bring volatility to the stock, the underlying business is exceptionally resilient.

Baozun also benefits from external tailwinds. The macro situation is more favorable than US peers as Covid-19 is unlikely to bring a sharp recession and a public health crisis in China. Then, the eCommerce trend is also accelerated, and the runway is as long as the online shopping penetration remains relatively low in China.

The prospect of the second listing in Hong Kong may be good news as the company will be able to attract investors who understand Baozun better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.