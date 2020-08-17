Treasury Market Dissonance

Summary
The Treasury market is exhibiting odd behavior, likely explained in part by the Federal Reserve's intervention in that market.
Precious metals have a lot of near-term uncertainty, including a potential rise in real rates.
A look into Berkshire's latest portfolio updates, just for fun.
This article focuses on recent developments in Treasuries and precious metals, which are interlinked to some extent in terms of asset class performance.
There has been a lot of action recently in both of those