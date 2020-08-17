Despite using lower growth estimates to analysts, Mastercard has a great return potential with a decent margin of safety.

Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have been two all-time favorite stocks in the investing community, tapping into the full potential of modern-day payments by operating the toll booth of everyday transitions. Our love for the two companies is no secret as well. We have published a few articles on their total return potential, including why investors should "add on every dip forever."

Today, we will focus specifically on Mastercard, whose shares took a 42% nosedive during the March's sell-off, only to quickly rebound to nearly their all-time high levels over the past few months.

As we had recommended doing, those who added during the dip would have benefited greatly, admittedly with most of the other stocks in the tech sector. In this article, we want to explore Mastercard's future return potential and assess if shares are still worth picking up post their recent rally.

In this article, we will:

Go through Mastercard's financials and recent performance

Assess the stock's future return potential

Highlight some risks

Conclude why Mastercard should deliver decent total returns even under a valuation contraction

Financials and recent performance

Mastercard's latest earnings came in weak, as expected, due to reduced transaction volume as a result of COVID-19. Revenues fell by 19.5% to reach $3.3B, while EPS also decreased by 30%, to $1.41, as gross dollar volume declined by 10%, on a worldwide basis.

This marks the first time the company's revenues faced any meaningful dip, as its sales had kept on increased during times such as the Great Financial Crisis.

Despite the steep decline in sales during the quarter, we view the situation as temporary and want to emphasize on Mastercard's resiliency as a business.

As this handy table provided by Mastercard illustrates, recovery is taking place swiftly. In April, switched volume (processed transactions) took a nosedive amid the slump in consumer spending. However, the next couple of months saw considerable improvement, with July not only having resumed to pre-COVID-19 volumes but also recording slight growth.

In our view, this is incredibly remarkable, considering that cross-border transactions remain severely impacted, as travel restrictions still apply.

In fact, on a year-to-date perspective, gross dollar volume was down by only 1%, despite three fully adversely affected months and a still beaten down cross-border volume by 24%.

Based on these numbers, Mastercard would have enjoyed another incredible financial year if it wasn't for COVID-19. However, these numbers also highlight the company's operational resiliency. With switched transactions up 1% YTD, while undergoing a global pandemic and arguably the least business-friendly 3-month period in recent history, Mastercard is an unstoppable juggernaut.

Further, with the company's net income margins being on the path of long-term expansion, Mastercard's profitability is set on advancing as its growth levels resume. We have used the same analogy in previous articles, treating Mastercard's profitability as royalty-like, since its gross margins are literally 100%. As its revenues keep growing on the back of a cashless society, the company has to incur little to no additional operating expenses, continuously increasing its net income potential.

Now, let's attempt to use the available information to estimate the stock's medium-term return potential.

Investor Returns

Consensus estimates point towards a quick recovery throughout next year, as shown previously in Mastercard's growth slides. EPS growth is then expected to grow by around 20% annually, indicating similar EPS growth levels, pre-COVID-19.

However, we are going to estimate more prudent levels, at 12%, to ensure a higher margin of safety in the potential scenario that COVID-19 reignites post-summer.

For DPS, we estimate an annualized growth of 20%. We are confident with this figure because the company's 5-year average is 24.5%, while the company's very own last dividend increase was 21.2% as well. We believe that the company has considerable wiggle room to keep on increasing the dividend at a rapid growth rate. The payout ratio remains below 25%, while its consistent share repurchases further should save the company of the extra future dividends it would otherwise have to pay.

Mastercard has retired around 23% of its shares outstanding over the past decade. The company had its buyback program paused during Q2. However, it resumed it entering Q3 with its quick recovery. From June 1st to earnings release on July 27th, Mastercard repurchased a substantial $1B, in less than two months.

Applying our estimated growth rates, we should be getting the following figures:

Source: Author

Below, we have calculated the potential investor returns, based on the company's current price of $326, our estimated growth rates, and its current valuation, if one were to buy today. As you can see, if shares were to retain their current (forward) P/E ratio of 37.5, investors would still achieve double-digit returns, despite applying lower growth rates than those of analysts.

Even amid a valuation compression, investor returns would still be acceptable.

We believe that the most likely scenario would be a light P/E compression to the low 30s, still tapping into a double-digit return potential.

Source: Author

Considering that Mastercard has never been "cheap," we believe that its future expected growth could justify its current, rather pricey, valuation multiple.

Risks

The most significant risk that we think could adversely affect Mastercard's future performance is a second COVID-19 wave in Europe that could impose strict travel restrictions, potentially hurting the economy and reducing consumer spending. As mentioned earlier, recovery has been extremely swift, as consumers still swipe their cards to purchase their everyday necessities.

However, global monetary authority assistance has also aided in keeping transactions flowing, as multiple governmental entities around the world have handed businesses and consumers money (0%-rate loans, grants, etc.) along with the various stimuli.

An adverse progression of COVID-19 will have significant results and would likely diminish our expected returns.

Further, as the company repurchases its shares at quite a high valuation, we fear that investors receiving dividends, or Mastercard acquiring other companies could maybe generate higher returns. We are not to question a world-class management team on its capital allocation, but stock repurchases at the company's current valuation levels could arguably reduce shareholder returns in the long term.

Conclusion

Mastercard is one of our favorite stocks that we are actively looking to add during market downturns. The stock's slump during March and April was another opportunity for investors to reinforce their positions.

Despite the recent rally, Mastercard appears to have a decent return medium-term potential, even under reduced analyst expectations. Further, shares hold a fair margin of safety under a potential valuation compression.

While the significant risk of the likelihood of COVID-19 advancing post-summer, Mastercard remains a great company that saw a quick resumption to growth levels during the virus's first phase. We are not planning to add shares at their current price. However, another considerable correction may trigger some buying activity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.