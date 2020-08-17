Brown Bag Portfolio Fiscal Year-End Review, July 2020

I started the Brown Bag Portfolio partially due to my disdain for experts. For those of you who may be new to my articles, let me give you a brief history. I started the Brown Bag Portfolio with $150.00 in July of 2016. At that time a serious medical issue, divorce, and years-long legal battle with my ex-wife had completely obliterated all of my savings and assets. Effectively, I had nothing. I was looking at a future that would require me to work until I dropped and I didn't like it. I reasoned that if I were to have any chance at all of being able to retire and have some semblance of a decent life after work, I would have to take drastic steps immediately.

It seemed to me that the best way I had available to build wealth was through the stock market. I started a new 401(k), but I also knew that I wouldn't be able to sock away 25% of my income every year, at the time I hardly thought I could handle living on 5% less (which was what my original contribution to my 401(k) was), so I also opened a brokerage account with the $150 I had left over from my most recent paycheck, July 2016. I quickly learned that I could eliminate a great deal of my expenses and started by packing my own lunch every day instead of eating my lunches out, thus the name of the portfolio that I started funding with my 'lunch money'. After a few months I got better and better at managing my expenses and poured more and more into my account each paycheck. I reasoned that if I were making the conscious decision to invest my own money, I'd be more likely to continue, rather than accepting a 'smaller' paycheck and sending that money each check into the 401(k).

I made some incredibly stupid mistakes right off the bat. I chased some stocks up and sold out at a loss when they tanked, but I learned. I started researching companies and listening to shows, podcasts, and reading articles on the market. I discovered SA and found out about dividend investing and then I figured out what I wanted to do. After a year of floundering around and settling on an investment strategy I started to write articles on my experiences with the hope that others who might be starting out could benefit from my experiences, both good and bad. I told myself that I'd honestly report what I did every month and the results of those decisions.

Along the way I received feedback, both positive and negative, about what I was doing. Most of the negative feedback centered around the fact that: a) I didn't have a big enough portfolio to bother writing about or b) I would be much better off by just dumping my money into an index fund or ETF, and let the experts handle it. My inexperience was going to cost me everything and I was a fool for trying to do it myself. Whatever. Experts have told me my entire life that I couldn't do the things I've done. They were wrong, each and every time.

Could my portfolio be larger than it currently is if I'd placed everything in an S&P index fund? Perhaps. However, I know that I would have lost the drive to scrimp and save every little penny I could over the past four years to pour into the account. I wouldn't be nearly as dedicated to investing as I am. I wouldn't be able to help my children start their own brokerage accounts or convince them that small investments over time could potentially have great rewards for them in the future. Now, almost four years later I invest 8% into my 401(k) each month and invest an additional 25% (approximate) of my income in my portfolio. It's difficult, I don't eat nearly as well as I used to, I don't go out and see many movies, or spend much money on gadgets, but my credit is good, my bills are paid on time, and I've discovered that I truly enjoy investing.

Up until the Pandemic, things had been looking pretty good for the Brown Bag Portfolio. Even some of the mistakes I'd made were wiped away as the portfolio continued to grow. The pandemic and the resulting crash in the market exposed the weaknesses inherent in my stock selections. The portfolio pre-COVID-19 was approximately 50% Energy & REITs, two of the sectors that have been hit the hardest this year. I have made drastic changes since then, completely selling out of Apple Hospitality (APLE), EPR Properties (EPR), and British Petroleum (BP). I also closed out my position in Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) at close to its 52-week high, although I have reopened that position and actually nearly tripled my initial share count at vastly lower prices.

I sold out of Apple Hospitality and EPR for two main reasons: 1- they both suspended their dividends and 2 - both REITS are in areas (hospitality & entertainment) that I expect will have long recovery times. I held onto both for several months longer than I probably should have, but I was hoping that when summer arrived the hot weather would severely degrade the virus' effectiveness. I was wrong and the virus has been more resilient to the conditions that traditionally dampen a respiratory virus. Whether this is due to enforced confinement in buildings with recirculating air that isn't scrubbed or other factors is unknown at this time, but for whatever reason COVID-19 is still with us.

I sold out of British Petroleum because I grew to believe that the dividend would be reduced or suspended. Shortly after I sold, they reduced the dividend. I took a loss on all three of those sales, but I redeployed that money into areas that I feel will better weather the storm.

In the last several months I've redeployed capital and continued to invest in: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), AT&T (T), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Ares Capital (ARCC), Newtek Business Services (NEWT), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Pennsylvania Power and Light (PPL), First Horizon National (FHN), and Altria (MO).

Archer-Daniels-Midland and Altria are Consumer Staples, a sector that I expect will continue to do well throughout the pandemic and after. I will be adding to both opportunistically whenever their share prices drop below my cost basis. In addition, I'll probably add a share a week to Altria throughout the rest of the year below $45 a share. This is an experiment to explore how small regular buys affect the portfolio as a whole. If this experiment appears to be worthwhile, I may add a few others into the mix. I will also suspend larger buys after August until after the election, allowing me to build cash and better position myself once the volatility surrounding the election has played out.

I opened new positions in First Horizon National (FHN) due to my belief that although it may take some time, banking will recover, especially once interest rates begin to climb. First Horizon, based in Tennessee and post-merger with Iberiabank, now has a substantial footprint in the Southeast, a region that I expect to grow substantially over the next several years regardless of whomever occupies the White House. Lower taxes and the generally business-friendly environment made these states attractive even before the violent chaos that has taken many of the large cities in the Northeast and West Coast hostage. The Southeast looks likely to benefit from the exodus from high-tax, high-regulation states. First Horizon looks likely to benefit from this trend.

As of the end of July, the Brown Bag Portfolio now looks like this:

Brown Bag Portfolio July 2020 Name Ticker Shares Value %Return Div/Shr Annual Div Dow Inc. DOW 86.07 $3,534.77 -14.13% $2.80 $240.99 Blackstone Mort BXMT 93.87 $2,260.39 17.12% $2.48 $232.80 Enterprise Products Partners EPD 333.77 $5,874.32 -27.36% $1.78 $594.11 AT&T T 135.49 $4,009.00 -11.99% $2.08 $281.81 Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM 30.00 $1,284.30 7.83% $1.44 $43.20 Main Street Capital MAIN 139.15 $4,217.55 -10.96% $2.46 $342.30 Ares Capital ARCC 100.00 $1,410.00 -0.56% $1.60 $160.00 Newtek Bus Srv NEWT 103.10 $1,930.97 -6.58% $2.24 $230.93 Penn Pwr Lgt PPL 90.78 $2,418.49 6.30% $1.66 $150.70 First Horizon FHN 200.550 $1,857.09 -5.22% $0.60 $120.33 Altria MO 4.000 $164.60 -0.56% $3.44 $13.76 Eagle Point Credit ECC 58.24 $450.20 -49.28% $0.96 $55.91 Oxford Lane Capital OXLC 233.03 $995.03 -52.34% $0.81 $188.75 NB RE Sec NRO 209.32 $799.60 -9.48% $0.48 $100.47 Clough Global Op GLO 128.14 $1,199.36 8.08% $1.07 $137.11 Ivy High Income Op IVH 79.07 $950.37 -2.83% $1.20 $94.88 Nuveen Credit Strategies JQC 106.17 $625.34 -20.41% $1.10 $116.79 Total $33981.37 -13.22% $3,104.83 Div Goal % Goal Invested Yield % 8.65% $16,800.00 18.48% Current Yield % 9.14% Div Goal 2020 % Goal $3,360.00 92.41%

Lifetime Returns Symbol OOP $ OOP Shares Shares frm Div Div Received Current Value Total Rtrn DOW $3,985.55 82 4.067 $130.82 $3,534.77 -11.31% BXMT $1,849.75 90 3.870 $87.70 $2,260.39 22.20% EPD $6,872.37 286 47.768 $1,208.62 $5,874.32 -14.52% T $4,046.42 120 15.485 $509.03 $4,009.00 -0.92% ADM $1,191.00 30 0.000 $0.00 $1,284.30 7.83% MAIN $4,246.95 126 13.147 $476.98 $4,217.55 -0.69% ARCC $1,418.25 100 0.000 $0.00 $1,410.00 -0.58% NEWT $2,012.00 100 3.095 $50.95 $1,930.97 -4.03% PPL $2,254.25 90 0.784 $20.75 $2,418.49 7.29% FHN $1,953.25 200 0.550 $5.25 $1,857.09 -4.92% MO $165.50 4 0.000 $0.00 $164.60 -0.54% ECC $801.00 50 8.240 $86.69 $450.20 -43.80% OXLC $1,572.00 160 73.027 $515.86 $995.03 -36.70% NRO $788.25 200 9.320 $34.68 $799.60 1.44% GLO $1,040.00 120 8.137 $70.00 $1,199.36 15.32% IVH $929.00 75 4.066 $48.80 $950.37 2.30% JQC $749.50 100 6.169 $35.80 $625.34 -16.57% Total: $35875.04 $3,246.13 $33,981.37 -5.28%

Looking forward:

I will be adding to Dow (DOW) during August and may also add to my holdings of Main Street Capital. Once August is concluded, I will be adding a share a week to Altria and Archer-Daniels-Midland as long as their share prices stay below $45. Other than that I am looking to build cash in order to take advantage of any market volatility surrounding the upcoming election in November.

Of course everything is subject to change. I've been considering adding a share a week to Raytheon (RTX) as well and slowly building a small position. I haven't yet decided if I'm going to do this, but it is under consideration.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 crisis delivered significant damage to my portfolio, but continued investment and a recovering economy have brought my portfolio back to near even. If our economic recovery continues throughout the year, I would expect that the purchases I've made over the past four months will significantly boost the Brown Bag Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL CURRENTLY HELD POSITIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.