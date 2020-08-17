Ignore Mr. Market, I'm Buying These Blue-Chip REITs

"An investor will succeed by coupling good business judgment with an ability to insulate his thoughts and behavior from the super-contagious emotions that swirl about the marketplace." Warren Buffett.

The parable of “Mr. Market” has helped transform many investors’ perceptions of the stock market from a strictly computational paradigm to one on which psychology plays a prominent role.

It’s up to you to analyze them and act on them accordingly, whether by accepting or dismissing what I say.

Most of my followers know I do my best to reply to their comments. I can’t claim to get to all of them since, sadly, there’s only so much time in the day.

But I do try to be active on my published articles nonetheless.

For instance, here’s one that I did get to see and respond to. It was posted on my “Avoiding the 3 Ts: Building a Solid Foundation on REIT Dividends,” published on August 6:

dempseysr1979: “70% of my portfolio is O. The rest is EPRT, STOR, MAIN bringing in around $720/month in dividends. Is there really any point to adding like 35 more positions to be more diverse? Seems like a lot to keep up with.

“Work 401k is 100% S&P 500.”

To that, another user weighed in with:

whatsthis1do: @dempseysr1979 “Smart or lucky guy. Good job. Diversity is more about risk. If you are fine with the risk, keep going. If you have enough to live on, then why risk the nest egg.

“Behavioral psychology is a great topic. Write down how you would feel in different scenarios. Make a decision. If it goes bad, bring out that piece of paper to reaffirm your decisions.”

It was at that point that I joined in, easily agreeing with whatsthis1do on that “behavioral psychology being a great topic” point. Understanding what we do and why we do it is often essential to success.

So let’s get right down to it and see what kind of achievements we can dig up.

Source

Psychology Defined

Getting right down to it entails a quick explanation of behavioral psychology, or behaviorism, which we’ll borrow from SimplyPsychology:

“Behaviorism is a theory of learning [that] states all behaviors are learned through interaction with the environment through a process called conditioning. Thus, behavior is simply a response to environmental stimuli. Behaviorism is only concerned with observable stimulus-response behaviors, as they can be studied in a systematic and observable manner.”

A strict behaviorist therefore believes that it’s pretty much all nurture that shapes us, not nature. We’re not really born with certain tendencies. We’re shaped by our environments.

Personally, I’m not willing to go that far. I fully acknowledge the power past experiences can have on our present choices. After all, I kept building shopping centers well after I should have stopped. Because, hey, I had been making money!

Until, of course, I wasn’t anymore.

At the same time, there’s something called “loss psychology” that some would argue at least tries to influence all of us. In which case, we’re either all experiencing the same exact environment…

Or there’s some nature involved as well.

Investopedia writes:

“Nobody likes to lose, especially when it could result in losing money. The fear of realizing a loss can cripple an investor, prompting him or her to hold onto a losing investment long after it should have been sold or to offload winning stocks too soon – a bias known as the disposition effect. Rookies often make the mistake of hoping a stock will bounce back, against all evidence to the contrary, because losses lead to more extremely emotional responses than gains.”

Summed up, it feels worse to lose than it feels good to gain. So we act irrationally…

And cut into our nest egg – sometimes severely – as a result.

I’m on the Financial Diversity Side of the Debate

Ultimately, everyone needs to make up his or her own mind. That can’t be stressed enough for two reasons:

Each individual has the most intimate access to understanding what he/she wants and what he/she needs. If it seems like I danced around that statement a bit, that’s because I did. I did it very intentionally too, since – psychologically speaking, behaviorally or otherwise – we humans aren’t always the most aware of what we want or need. Even so, we’re the only ones who can ultimately decide what we want and need one way or the other. Each individual will have the most intimate experience with whatever choices he/she makes. There’s no two ways about that one. We each have to live with the consequences of our decisions, for better or worse, fully aware or misguided, logical or irrational.

Therefore, I can only make suggestions. Sometimes very strongly worded suggestions, but suggestions nonetheless.

It’s up to you to analyze them and act on them accordingly, whether by accepting or dismissing what I say.

In that regard, dempseysr1979’s comments about having 70% of his main portfolio in a single stock – and the entire portfolio divided between just four stocks – isn’t what I would recommend. Based on my intensely negative experience with diversification, or lack thereof, I prefer much more of it than less.

And most experts would agree with me on that.

Make no mistake: I wish dempseysr1979 the absolute best with the opposite perspective. The four investments this reader mentioned are seemingly solid and should do well.

It’s just that “should” is the keyword, and not one I want to mess around with. So for those of you looking for a bit more diversification…

Mr. Market: Friend or Foe?

The parable of “Mr. Market” has helped transform many investors’ perceptions of the stock market from a strictly computational paradigm to one on which psychology plays a prominent role. As Benjamin Graham wrote in 1949 (The Intelligent Investor):

“Imagine that in some private business you own a small share that cost you $1,000. One of your partners, named Mr. Market, is very obliging indeed. Every day he tells you what he thinks your interest is worth and furthermore offers either to buy you out or to sell you an additional interest on that basis. Sometimes his idea of value appears plausible and justified by business developments and prospects as you know them. Often, on the other hand, Mr. Market lets his enthusiasm, or his fears run away with him, and the value he proposes seems to you little short of silly.”

When asked what keeps most individual investors from succeeding, Graham had a concise answer:

“The primary cause of failure is that they pay too much attention to what the stock market is doing currently.”

Seth Klarman explains,

“The reality is that Mr. Market knows nothing, being the product of the collective action of thousands of buyers and sellers who themselves are not always motivated by investment fundamentals.”

Now let’s take a look at two of our highest conviction picks, in which our use of fundamental analysis allows us to ignore the noise and relay on data and reasoning.

We’re Buying These Beaten Down Blue-Chip REITs

Boston Properties (BXP) is an office REIT that owns Class A properties in the U.S., primarily concentrated in five markets: Boston, LA, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. The portfolio totals 51.8 million square feet and 196 properties, including 10 under development.

Source

Around 96% of lease revenue comes from office rents with credit-strong tenants that have long-term lease contracts. In Q2-20, the portfolio was 92% occupied (compared to 92.9% in Q1-20) and rent collections were very good at 98% (same in April, May, June and in July).

BXP has $3.4 billion of liquidity that includes $1.9 billion of cash and $1.5 billion line of credit available. The cash balances are sufficient to redeem the company’s consolidated debt maturities through early 2022 and to fund the entire $1.1 billion of remaining development costs. The development pipeline is 74% preleased and is expected to contribute significant earnings growth over the next several years.

In Q1-20, BXP generated strong FFO of $1.83 per share (~$0.02 greater than the midpoint of guidance) and Q2-20 FFO results were $1.52 per share (excluding write-offs of $1.76 per share). The largest write-offs (in Q2-20) were $14.3 million for Ann Taylor (leases 336,000 square feet of office space for their headquarters in Times Square Tower in a JV).

Ann Taylor, owned by Ascena (ASNA), also leases four retail stores and the company is currently obligated to pay $15 million in annual rent. The remaining $26.7 million of write-offs are comprised of primarily local retail, entertainment, and restaurant concepts.

Analysts forecast BXP to generate $3.60 per share in 2020 (using FAST Graphs data), and based upon the figure, the company could see -1.0% FFO per share in 2020. That’s primarily due to BXP’s high tenant quality that includes saleforce.com (3.5%), Biogen (1.8%), Google (1.5%), WeWork (1.3%), Microsoft (.9%), and Bank of America (.9%).

From 2009-2019, BXP has generated FFO per share growth of 4.8% (as illustrated below):

In 2021 and 2022, analysts forecast BXP to grow FFO per share by 5% and 7% respectively. As noted, BXP has a development pipeline that stands at 10 development and redevelopment projects comprising five million square feet and $2.8 billion in total investment. The commercial component of this portfolio is 74% preleased with aggregate projected cash yields at stabilization of approximately 7%.

BXP shares trade at $86.43 with a P/FFO multiple of 12.4x (normal is 18.4x over the last 12 years). The current dividend yield is 4.54% and as viewed below, BXP has not cut its dividend since 2009. It’s also worth noting that shares returned 28% annually since the bottom of the recession through March 2015 (hit an all-time high).

Source: FAST Graphs

We maintain a Speculative Strong Buy based upon the deep discount (-26% below our FV price) as we anticipate BXP to weather the storm and begin to grow earnings in 2021 and beyond. We believe that Mr. Market is asleep at the wheel, and we are continuing to allocate capital to the name, albeit cautiously, recognizing that COVID-19 has made it challenging for recovery of the U.S. and global economies.

Source: FAST Graphs

Another one of our high conviction buys is Federal Realty (FRT), a shopping center REIT that owns 104 properties that include ~2,900 tenants, (~24 million square feet) and ~2,800 residential units. The company has a diverse income stream, differentiated by market, region, use, format, and tenant category. Population density is one of the primary differentiators for FRT, as the average population (3-mile) for each property is 162,000.

Source

Also, FRT has a diverse collection of property types that consist of mixed-use (35%), grocery-anchored (25%), power center (11%), and other (5%). Over 75% of its shopping centers have a grocery tenant (i.e. Giant, Whole Foods, Kroger).

All 104 of FRT’s shopping centers have remained open and operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and rent collections continue to improve: April: 65%, May: 66%, June: 72%, July: 76%. The company deferred $21 million in Q2-10 (10% of billings) with a weighted average repayment period of 9 months (92% by year-end 2021).

One of the key differentiators for FRT is the balance sheet, as the company has around ~$2 billion of total liquidity ($980 million cash on hand and $1 billion undrawn credit facility availability) and is the only shopping center REIT A-rated by rating agencies (A3 Moody’s and A- S&P).

The company said on the latest earnings call that it projects “having approximately $1.3 billion in cash and unused credit line available in six months from now on February 1st, 2021, even when and assuming that the declaration payment of our next two full quarterly dividends, which could be declared in August and November and paid in October and January.”

FRT’s CEO, Don Wood, added,

“With all of those assumptions, we still wind up with $1.3 billion worth of cash on February 1st, 2021. And obviously we're going to look at these and other ways to improve on that liquidity position in the second half of this year. But the point is simply that you have great flexibility.”

FRT recently declared its regular cash dividend of $1.06 per share (payable on October 15th) extending and increasing its annual dividend record for a consecutive 53rd year in a row.

In Q1-10, FRT generated FFO per share of $1.50 a share and in Q2-20, it generated a much weaker $.77 per share, primarily impacted by “collectability adjustments for the quarter of $55.2 million or $0.73 per share.” As illustrated below, analysts forecast FFO of $5.12 in 2020 (consensus estimates), a 17% decline from the full-year 2019:

As the only “Dividend King” in the REIT sector, FRT is known for its highly reliable revenue and consistent earnings growth. From 2009 through 2019, the company has generated CAGR FFO per share growth of 5.8%.

FRT has a history of being cycle-tested and to manage its business through economic periods. From 2005 through 2019, the company grew FFO per share by 107%, compared with these REITs: REG (+7.0%), WRI (-23%), KIM (-28%), and SITC (-61%). The open-air format is a COVID-19 risk mitigator that should allow the company to normalize earnings in 2021 and 2022 (as the analyst estimates suggest below):

FRT shares trade at $81.88 with a P/FFO multiple of 14.8x (normal is 20.1x over last 12 years). The current dividend yield is 5.2% and as viewed below. It’s also worth noting that shares returned 23% annually since the bottom of the recession through July 2016 (hit an all-time high).

Source: FAST Graphs

We maintain a Speculative Strong Buy based upon the deep discount (-32% below our FV price) as we anticipate FRT to continue to grow earnings and dividends in 2021 and beyond. Although this retail business model has been challenged by COVID-19, we have confidence in the high-quality portfolio rooted in best-in-class demographics.

Source: FAST Graphs

Closing Thoughts…

On Friday afternoon, I was driving home from work and I got a notification that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) (in a 13F) had purchased another 5.8 million shares of STORE Capital (STOR). That’s “on top of the 18.6 million shares that were purchased back in June 2017, bringing the total to 24.4 million shares.” I decided to write a Forbes article in which I explained,

“I’m glad to see Berkshire Hathaway casting a wider net in REIT-dom as this signals trust in the asset class that has become an all-important category for big and small investors, known as Real Estate Investment Trusts.”

As iREIT on Alpha members know, this news validates the narrative that I have been preaching (from an iREIT on Alpha member post in May 2020),

Source: iREIT on Alpha

As I began to ponder the news (while writing this article), I thought it would be meaningful to remind you of the 1987 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett unfolds the “Mr. Market” concept as follows,

“Ben Graham, my friend and teacher, long ago described the mental attitude toward market fluctuations that I believe to be most conducive to investment success. He said that you should imagine market quotations as coming from a remarkably accommodating fellow named Mr. Market who is your partner in a private business. Without fail, Mr. Market appears daily and names a price at which he will either buy your interest or sell you his. Even though the business that the two of you own may have economic characteristics that are stable, Mr. Market’s quotations will be anything but. For, sad to say, the poor fellow has incurable emotional problems. At times he feels euphoric and can see only the favorable factors affecting the business. When in that mood, he names a very high buy-sell price because he fears that you will snap up his interest and rob him of imminent gains. At other times he is depressed and can see nothing but trouble ahead for both the business and the world. On these occasions, he will name a very low price, since he is terrified that you will unload your interest on him. Mr. Market has another endearing characteristic: He doesn’t mind being ignored. If his quotation is uninteresting to you today, he will be back with a new one tomorrow. Transactions are strictly at your option. Under these conditions, the more manic-depressive his behavior, the better for you. But, like Cinderella at the ball, you must heed one warning or everything will turn into pumpkins and mice: Mr. Market is there to serve you, not to guide you. It is his pocketbook, not his wisdom, that you will find useful. If he shows up some day in a particularly foolish mood, you are free to either ignore him or to take advantage of him, but it will be disastrous if you fall under his influence. Indeed, if you aren’t certain that you understand and can value your business far better than Mr. Market, you don’t belong in the game. As they say in poker, “If you’ve been in the game 30 minutes and you don’t know who the patsy is, you’re the patsy.” Ben’s Mr. Market allegory may seem out-of-date in today’s investment world, in which most professionals and academicians talk of efficient markets, dynamic hedging and betas. Their interest in such matters is understandable, since techniques shrouded in mystery clearly have value to the purveyor of investment advice. After all, what witch doctor has ever achieved fame and fortune by simply advising “Take two aspirins”? The value of market esoterica to the consumer of investment advice is a different story. In my opinion, investment success will not be produced by arcane formulae, computer programs or signals flashed by the price behavior of stocks and markets. Rather an investor will succeed by coupling good business judgment with an ability to insulate his thoughts and behavior from the super-contagious emotions that swirl about the marketplace. In my own efforts to stay insulated, I have found it highly useful to keep Ben’s Mr. Market concept firmly in mind. Following Ben’s teachings, Charlie and I let our marketable equities tell us by their operating results – not by their daily, or even yearly, price quotations – whether our investments are successful. The market may ignore business success for a while, but eventually will confirm it. As Ben said: “In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run it is a weighing machine.” The speed at which a business’s success is recognized, furthermore, is not that important as long as the company’s intrinsic value is increasing at a satisfactory rate. In fact, delayed recognition can be an advantage: It may give us the chance to buy more of a good thing at a bargain price.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Put REITs in Retirement At iREIT, we're committed to assisting pre-retirees and retirees navigate the REIT sector. As part of this commitment, we decided to provide our readers with a 20% discount to our service and we will also be including a copy of my book, The Intelligent REIT Investor. Don't miss out on the opportunity as we are limiting the 20% discount to our first 25 new members. * Limited to first 25 new members * 2-week free trial * free REIT book *

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP, FRT, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.