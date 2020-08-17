The market has implicitly rejected this figure by pushing KSU shares up to a near $21 billion EV, despite no further movement towards an offer.

Introduction

Kansas City Southern (KSU) has been the subject of recent takeover speculation, leading to a jump in the stock price. While some have argued this sets a ceiling on the company's valuation, I think the evidence suggests the opposite: that confirmation of private equity interest in the company will set a floor on the valuation, and that there is still plenty of room to go higher. The long-term investment thesis I laid out in my last article remains intact, and I continue to recommend the company as my highest-confidence stock pick.

Takeover Chatter: What We Know

Let me start off with a disclaimer - I have no special insight or industry sources that would allow me to make any great predictions about how likely an acquisition is. So what follows is merely an attempt to summarize the information that has been released to the public at large.

(KSU price action since June 1st, annotations mine)

On Tuesday, June 23rd, with shares trading at about ~$147, the website Betaville published the first of a few articles suggesting that Kansas City Southern might soon be subject to a takeover bid by either a major railroad or a private infrastructure fund. Seeking Alpha covered the story and the stock saw a small pop, but this petered out fairly quickly.

The stock ran up to $160 before a solid Q2 earnings report and was settling in around ~$155 before the Wall Street Journal published a much more detailed story on the afternoon of Friday, July 31st. Here we got some substance: the bid was a joint effort between Blackstone's infrastructure segment and Global Infrastructure Partners, the size of the offer "...could be worth more than $21 billion", and the firms were seeking financing from various bank partners to fund the deal, which would stretch their respective budgets. Now that a much more well-known outlet was publishing an article with significantly more meat to it, the stock jumped substantially, closing at ~$172 on July 31st (with only about an hour to react to the WSJ article) and then moving up, even more, to reach a peak of ~$188 over the next two weeks.

Since the WSJ article on 7/31, we have seen a number of analysis articles (here from Bloomberg, for instance, or here at RailwayAge), and the sell-side has had a chance to weigh in, but there hasn't been any additional information about the bid. KCS officials have, obviously, given the standard "no comment" when the issue was brought up.

Two things I'd like to note here. First, the bid is apparently coming from a private equity consortium. A private buyout (rather than a merger offer from a larger railroad) would probably avoid potential interference from the Surface Transportation Board, which has indicated concern over the potential anti-competitive effects of further mergers in the rail industry. The STB, ultimately, stayed out of the Genesee and Wyoming takeover last year.

Second, the given figure is $21 billion for the takeover (at least $21B, actually, but let's go with the concrete figure we've been given). That's an implicit EV for the company, so we have to subtract out the net debt to see what would be left for shareholders.

KCS's most recent 10-Q has its net debt position at about $3,214MM ($3,765MM long-term debt + $16MM short-term debt + $53MM capitalized leases - $620MM cash). Take this away from the $21B overall figure and you're left with about $17.85B for shareholders. The 10-Q gives a figure of 94,893,000 diluted shares, so that comes out to an offer of just over $188 per share.

The Market Doesn't Buy It

Normally, a firm acquisition offer sets a price ceiling on a stock. The acquirer, typically, pays a control premium, so the price rises from its pre-takeover valuation, toward the offer price. But it may not reach the offer price, reflecting uncertainty as to whether the takeover will actually go through.

A simple example: say the market was valuing XYZ at $100/share, and then a takeover offer came in for $150/share. While the takeover was awaiting approval, we would expect XYZ to trade between $100 and $150 based on the market's evaluation of the likelihood that the deal goes through. If XYZ was trading at $140, we could infer that the market was pricing in an 80% chance that the deal would complete. (Obviously, this is an enormously simplified example, and in the real world, there are many confounding factors to consider.) You can see a real-world example of this sort of behavior by looking at how Taubman's (TCO) share price changed before the February 10th takeover announcement and through its ongoing collapse.

Kansas City Southern was trading at about $155 prior to the WSJ article, and from above, we know the rumored deal would come in at about $188/share. During the week of August 10th-14th, the stock price briefly broke $188, while spending most of its time in a range between $183 and $186, closing at ~$184. This would imply the market is pricing in an 85-90% chance that a $188/share offer will go through.

Given that this entire kerfuffle is based on two speculative articles with no on-record sources and no official statements, I would call this highly implausible. I do not think you can make a case that the market is currently evaluating a $21B takeover of Kansas City Southern. I would suggest that the market is instead saying: "$21B would not be nearly enough to takeover Kansas City Southern."

$21B Is Not A Ceiling, It's A Floor

One of the reactions to the recent price action has been to suggest that there is a limited upside after the pop based on the EV/EBITDA ratio of the stock. JP Morgan, for example, notes that:

upside to the potential bid appears limited considering KSU is already trading inline with deal comps on 2021 EBITDA at ~13x and we are hesitant to assume more than a 15-16x multiple on next year considering the shape of the recovery is still in question.

The last two articles on Seeking Alpha - by authors Shock Exchange and Patrick Doyle respectively - also suggest that the valuation has become stretched.

Data by YCharts

(Freight Rail Forward EV/EBITDA ratios)

But I disagree. First of all, Kansas City Southern is only now trading at a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of just over 15x after the recent pop, which is the only middle of the pack among the class 1 railroads. The 12-13x deal premiums that JPMorgan referenced were takeovers of much smaller railroads than KCS, and while KCS is, of course, not as large as the other Class 1s, I don't see why a deal wouldn't come at a higher multiple. And based on the price action, I think the market believes the same.

Secondly, it behooves any investor to remember that P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios are not in themselves measures of valuation. They are sometimes valuable shorthands for the real creators of value: growth and ROIC.

We should only expect to see similar EV/EBITDA ratios across companies with similar rates of revenue growth and return on invested capital. But Kansas City Southern has recently led the industry in growth indexed to both revenue, carload volume, and ROIC:

(KCS Investor Relations General Book, Slide 49)

In my previous article discussing the Kansas City Southern investment thesis, I explained why the company's smaller and moatier track network helps to create pricing power and drive revenue growth. And the company's network stands to become even more valuable as COVID-19's impact on global supply chains is accelerating the "reshoring" efforts of many companies. The return of manufacturing to the American continent, and to Mexico in particular, has turned from a long-term catalyst to a medium-term catalyst for KCS, that supports a case for the company to continue to outgrow its peers over the next decade.

In this scenario, there's no reason to think that a 15x or 16x EV/EBITDA ratio has to be a ceiling for the stock just because it's where the other railroads are trading. The private equity giants wouldn't be sniffing around if they didn't see significant value to be had. So rather than this rumored acquisition being the end of the story for Kansas City Southern's stock, I see it as the first of many potential catalysts that provide support to the long-term investment thesis. Potential "next steps" for the story would include further permitting progress on the new Laredo bridge, substantial reshoring commitments from major manufacturers, and evidence in the next few earnings reports that the efficiency gains the company realized during Q2 (in a depressed-demand environment) will stick as volumes return to normal.

Conclusion

The fact that private equity sees value in Kansas City Southern has sent shares moving upward. But the market isn't acting like the $21B valuation that has been bandied about is the end of the story for KCS. The long-term investment thesis remains intact, and I see no reason to believe that the company cannot continue to outperform in this sector. I continue to add to my position and still count Kansas City Southern as my highest-confidence stock pick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.