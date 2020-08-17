Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q3 2020

Less new deals. Less open deals. The M&A cupboard is as bare as it has been in more than a decade. Some deals have broken and more have had price cuts. Many have closed and a bunch more are on the verge of closing.

Still there are always opportunities for those who do the work. One place I like to look is the 13F filings. Each quarter I compile the top 10 stocks held in the funds that specialize in deal stocks and share it with Seeking Alpha readers.

My rules:

I only count a stock if it is at least 1% of the fund's portfolio.

I only include stocks that are still actively trading.

I only choose funds where the majority of positions are merger-related.

For the second straight quarter Tiffany (TIF) is atop the arb list, with 24 arb funds holding a position. LVMH Moët Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF) is buying Tiffany for $135 per share in cash. The deal achieved China approval during this quarter, but the EU has yet to sign off, accounting for the 7% spread.

Wright Medical Group (WMGI) is in 20 of the arb funds. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is buying Wright for $30.75 with closing expected later this year. HSR approval is still needed. The spread is approximately 2%.

Top 10 Merger Arb Stocks held by Funds

1) Tiffany Held by 24 Funds 2) Wright Medical Group Held by 20 Funds 3) TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Held by 17 Funds 4) Taubman Centers (TCO) Held by 15 Funds 5) LogMeIn (LOGM) Held by 14 Funds 6) Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Held by 12 Funds 6) E*TRADE (ETFC) Held by 12 Funds 8) Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Held by 11 Funds 9) Fitbit (FIT) Held by 10 Funds 10) Acacia Communications (ACIA) Held by 9 Funds

When a fund makes an arbitrage stock its top holding, it signals a strong belief that the deal will ultimately close. Three funds have LogMeIn as their top pick as of June 30.

Top Positions among the 36 Funds

LogMeIn Top Position in 3 Funds Tiffany Top Position in 2 Funds E*TRADE Top Position in 2 Funds

Oversized Holdings

Some arb funds oversize their top positions. With limited deals to choose from, it seems to have become the norm for funds to concentrate their best ideas.

LogMeIn 31% of a Fund Willis Towers Watson 29% of a Fund Bitauto Holdings (BITA) 26% of a Fund Wright Medical Group 24% of a Fund 58.com (WUBA) 23% of a Fund E*TRADE 20% of a Fund Tiffany 18% of a Fund Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) 15% of a Fund TD Ameritrade 11% of a Fund Advanced Disposal Services 11% of a Fund Acacia Communications 10% of a Fund

Conclusion

Although there isn't quantity these days in merger arb land there is some quality. After Labor Day let's see if the quantity can catch up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOGM, WMGI, TIF, WUBA, BREW, ADSW, ACIA, AMTD, BITA, TCO, FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. To the best of my knowledge, the information presented above is factual but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The article should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect my judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections.